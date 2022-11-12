Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Athens, K-Christian volleyball teams advance to semifinals, Gull Lake heads home
PORTAGE, Mich. — After the dust settled on quarterfinal Tuesday, Athens and Kalamazoo Christian saw their seasons advance to Kellogg Arena and the state semifinals. Gull Lake, however, saw their season come to a close. Athens made quick work of Lenawee Christian, coming away with a sweep (29-27, 25-11,...
WWMT
Valparaiso earns 81-65 win over Western Michigan
VALPARAISO, Ind. — Ben Krikke had 28 points in Valparaiso's 81-65 victory over Western Michigan on Sunday night. Krikke was 13 of 24 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 5 from the line for the Beacons (1-1). Kobe King scored 26 points while shooting 9 for 13 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Quinton Green added 10 points.
WWMT
WMU Turkey Trot to kick off Saturday in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University Turkey Trot is scheduled to return in person Saturday. Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan. The 5K race dedicated to the Thanksgiving holiday gives the option of either in person on WMU's campus, or virtually - your neighborhood, local park, trail, or even a treadmill - according to event organizers.
WWMT
Grand Rapids Cookies with a Cause to celebrate 4th annual cookie drive for troops
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Although Veterans Day is over, Grand Rapids Cookies with a Cause is still celebrating our troops. The non-profit, volunteer group is anticipated to celebrate their 4th annual Cookie Drive for Troops Saturday, Dec. 3, organizers said. Michigan departure ceremony: Gov. Whitmer attends departure ceremony for...
Paleoindians and beyond: West Michigan’s history goes back millennia
For West Michigan, history effectively starts with the Hopewell Indians.
This Is the Snowiest City in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
247Sports
Daniel Hobbs Discusses his Son’s Commitment to Notre Dame
On November 8, Karson Hobbs de-committed from South Carolina. At that time, he was coming off a trip to South Bend where he watched the Fighting Irish defeat Clemson. And to Hobbs, it meant watching the team he grew up on as the son of an avid, lifelong Notre Dame fan in Daniel Hobbs.
WWMT
Portage Central high school athletes rake leaves for senior citizens in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The students at Portage Central High School are doing more than just helping their community. They grabbed some rakes and got to work, helping seniors in West Michigan who don't have the ability to rake leaves themselves. Launching this fall, a new non-profit organization in the...
22 WSBT
Storm Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning issued
A WINTER STORM WARNING will go in effect for Berrien and Cass counties in Michigan as well as LaPorte and St. Joseph counties in northern Indiana from 4am Wednesday until 10am Thursday. Heavy, wet lake effect snow will develop late tonight and continue through Thursday morning. 4-6" of snow will...
localmemphis.com
Anna Heck signs with Notre Dame, becoming the latest Heck sister bound for Div. I Women's Golf
Golf is in the Heck's DNA. Rachel Heck is national champion at Stanford. Abby Heck also played for the Fighting Irish.
WWMT
John Ball Zoo, Grand Valley State University team up to help conserve at-risk species
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eastern box turtles, freshwater mussels, Grand River sturgeon and others are being conserved through projects headed by Grand Rapids' John Ball Zoo and Grand Valley State University. John Ball Zoo: welcomes newest, mini member. A $25,000 research grant was awarded to the university by John...
WWMTCw
Possible name change for McCamley Field, proposal 3 passes & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound. Two teenagers charged in the drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old Kai Turner appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday. Martavon Nelson, 18, and...
WNDU
Winter Storm Watch Issued Ahead of Heavy Lake Effect Snow
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Light snow showers will persist throughout the day. Some rain may mix in from time to time with the temperatures being just above the freezing mark. Highs in the middle 30s during the afternoon with just a light breeze. No accumulation is expected until the evening when the snow showers return, and the temperatures drop. Just be safe while on the roads. High of 35 degrees. Winds E 5-10mph.
WWMT
Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County revealed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, a busy Kalamazoo intersection topped the list of the Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County. Drake Road and West Main Street, which borders Kalamazoo and Oshtemo townships, saw 69 crashes with nine injuries in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law's Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County.
WWMT
Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The accused shooter that killed a 21-year-old man near Western Michigan University's campus has been taken into custody. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety worked with the Lansing Police Department to identify the suspect as a Lansing resident. Shooting: Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan...
WWMT
Auto shops brace for increase in potholes, car repairs in winter months
LANSING, Mich. — It's been a year since President Joe Biden signed the historic bipartisan infrastructure bill, and heading into another cold winter in the "mitten," many Michigan drivers have infrastructure top of mind, including the auto shop workers who will have to deal with the state's aging roads and bridges.
WWMT
"This was a miracle" Prep school reacts after school bus hit in Warsaw
All students involved in a semi truck versus school bus crash Saturday night in Warsaw are now in stable condition. The driver of the semi, 58-year-old Victor Santos of New York is in police custody after failing a field sobriety test. The collision happened on U.S. 30 near East Center...
WWMT
Construction on I-94 between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road expected to be done by summer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 2.7 mile stretch of I-94 is in its final months of construction as delays have slowed down the construction project since the project began in April 2021. The project was expected to be completed this month, but now the expected completion is set for the early summer of 2023.
WWMT
Safety improvements being made to dozens of Kalamazoo intersections
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Safety improvements are coming to 75 intersections in the city of Kalamazoo, that city officials say, will better protect both motorists and pedestrians. Audible pedestrian speakers will be added, long with improved crosswalk markings, light-reflective backplates and traffic light stabilizing wire tethers. A grant, awarded by...
School canceled in Jackson, Hillsdale counties Monday, Nov. 14 due to system outage
JACKSON, MI - School districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be closed Monday, Nov. 14, due to a systems outage impacting a wide range of building operations. The Jackson County Intermediate School District reported the outage to the system used by school districts in both counties occurred over the weekend, Nov. 12-13, and affects critical operating systems, including but not limited to heating, telephones, and classroom technology.
Comments / 0