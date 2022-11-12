ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, MI

WWMT

Valparaiso earns 81-65 win over Western Michigan

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Ben Krikke had 28 points in Valparaiso's 81-65 victory over Western Michigan on Sunday night. Krikke was 13 of 24 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 5 from the line for the Beacons (1-1). Kobe King scored 26 points while shooting 9 for 13 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Quinton Green added 10 points.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

WMU Turkey Trot to kick off Saturday in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University Turkey Trot is scheduled to return in person Saturday. Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan. The 5K race dedicated to the Thanksgiving holiday gives the option of either in person on WMU's campus, or virtually - your neighborhood, local park, trail, or even a treadmill - according to event organizers.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Diana

This Is the Snowiest City in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Daniel Hobbs Discusses his Son’s Commitment to Notre Dame

On November 8, Karson Hobbs de-committed from South Carolina. At that time, he was coming off a trip to South Bend where he watched the Fighting Irish defeat Clemson. And to Hobbs, it meant watching the team he grew up on as the son of an avid, lifelong Notre Dame fan in Daniel Hobbs.
NOTRE DAME, IN
22 WSBT

Storm Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning issued

A WINTER STORM WARNING will go in effect for Berrien and Cass counties in Michigan as well as LaPorte and St. Joseph counties in northern Indiana from 4am Wednesday until 10am Thursday. Heavy, wet lake effect snow will develop late tonight and continue through Thursday morning. 4-6" of snow will...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Winter Storm Watch Issued Ahead of Heavy Lake Effect Snow

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Light snow showers will persist throughout the day. Some rain may mix in from time to time with the temperatures being just above the freezing mark. Highs in the middle 30s during the afternoon with just a light breeze. No accumulation is expected until the evening when the snow showers return, and the temperatures drop. Just be safe while on the roads. High of 35 degrees. Winds E 5-10mph.
CASS COUNTY, IN
WWMT

Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County revealed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, a busy Kalamazoo intersection topped the list of the Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County. Drake Road and West Main Street, which borders Kalamazoo and Oshtemo townships, saw 69 crashes with nine injuries in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law's Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The accused shooter that killed a 21-year-old man near Western Michigan University's campus has been taken into custody. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety worked with the Lansing Police Department to identify the suspect as a Lansing resident. Shooting: Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Auto shops brace for increase in potholes, car repairs in winter months

LANSING, Mich. — It's been a year since President Joe Biden signed the historic bipartisan infrastructure bill, and heading into another cold winter in the "mitten," many Michigan drivers have infrastructure top of mind, including the auto shop workers who will have to deal with the state's aging roads and bridges.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

"This was a miracle" Prep school reacts after school bus hit in Warsaw

All students involved in a semi truck versus school bus crash Saturday night in Warsaw are now in stable condition. The driver of the semi, 58-year-old Victor Santos of New York is in police custody after failing a field sobriety test. The collision happened on U.S. 30 near East Center...
WARSAW, IN
WWMT

Safety improvements being made to dozens of Kalamazoo intersections

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Safety improvements are coming to 75 intersections in the city of Kalamazoo, that city officials say, will better protect both motorists and pedestrians. Audible pedestrian speakers will be added, long with improved crosswalk markings, light-reflective backplates and traffic light stabilizing wire tethers. A grant, awarded by...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

School canceled in Jackson, Hillsdale counties Monday, Nov. 14 due to system outage

JACKSON, MI - School districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be closed Monday, Nov. 14, due to a systems outage impacting a wide range of building operations. The Jackson County Intermediate School District reported the outage to the system used by school districts in both counties occurred over the weekend, Nov. 12-13, and affects critical operating systems, including but not limited to heating, telephones, and classroom technology.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI

