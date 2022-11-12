Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 21:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .The Saint Johns River at Astor is forecast to slowly fall through the remainder of the week. However, residents will continue to see Moderate Flood impacts for the foreseeable future. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 3.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EST Tuesday was 3.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 3.8 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.8 Tue 8 pm 3.7 3.7 3.7 3.6 3.6
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 21:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River at Sanford is forecast to remain steady or slowly rise through Minor Flood Stage on Wednesday. Residents and interests along the river should be prepared for near Minor to near Moderate flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Water begins to move over sea wall around Lake Monroe and rises into grassy areas around the sea wall. Water begins to encroach on Seminole Boulevard. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 6.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EST Tuesday was 6.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 6.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun St Johns River Sanford 5.5 6.8 Tue 8 pm 6.9 6.9 6.9 6.9 6.9
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Northern La Porte, Western St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-16 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Northern La Porte; Western St. Joseph WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy, wet lake effect snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Locally higher amounts around 1 foot possible near the Indiana, Michigan stateline in northern La Porte and southern Berrien counties. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel is expected to become very difficult Wednesday morning and continue into Thursday morning. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 11:37:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-14 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
