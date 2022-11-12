Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
England Women 1-1 Norway Women: Ellie Roebuck error sees Lionesses held in final international match of 2022
A late error from Ellie Roebuck saw 10-player Norway hold England to a 1-1 draw in Spain, although the Lionesses still ended 2022 with an unbeaten record. Although billed as a friendly, there were a number of interesting storylines surrounding the game. England beat Norway 8-0 in the group stages of Euro 2022, with former England interim manager and Team GB head coach Hege Riise now in charge of the Lionesses' opponents.
SkySports
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast
In the first edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, we get the lowdown from Qatar on everything England, Wales... And Qatari bread. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a lighthearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
SkySports
Billie Jean King Cup: Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann see Switzerland beat Australia and win title for first time
Belinda Bencic beat Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic on Sunday to secure a first Billie Jean King Cup title for Switzerland. Tomljanovic lost to Bencic in straight sets in the second match of the finals at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow. Bencic took the victory 6-2 6-1 leaving Switzerland with a 2-0...
SkySports
England arrive in Doha ahead of World Cup
The England squad have arrived in Doha ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Gareth Southgate's men flew from Birmingham airport and arrived in Doha at 5pm our time. They then traveled to their base in Al Wakrah, which is 10 miles south of Doha.
SkySports
Women's Rugby League World Cup: Australia cruise into final after dominant 82-0 win over Papua New Guinea
Australia entered the first semi-final of the night as favourites and after they withstood the pressure from the Papua New Guinea pack, it was evident why. Isabelle Kelly ran riot down the left-hand edge, scoring a hat-trick of tries within the first 38 minutes as the PNG defence struggled with the pace of the Jillaroos.
SkySports
The World Cup champions' curse: Will France continue long line of title holders from Europe to crash out in first round?
Will France become the latest European World Cup winners to fall victim to the champions' curse?. Didier Deschamps' side took the crown four years ago in Russia and while their form has been mixed since then - a last-16 exit at the Euros but a Nations League triumph - they will go to Qatar confident of a strong defence of their title.
SkySports
England beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup at MCG as Ben Stokes stars yet again in a final
Ben Stokes starred in a final once again as England became dual white-ball world champions after overcoming Pakistan by five wickets to win the T20 World Cup at the MCG. Jos Buttler's side added the T20 trophy to the 50-over silverware they had lifted in dramatic style at Lord's in 2019 and are now the first men's team to hold both titles simultaneously.
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Former captain Eoin Morgan hails 'excellent' England after victory over Pakistan
Former England captain Eoin Morgan believes the country can go down as one of the great limited-overs sides in history after their dramatic T20 World Cup victory in Melbourne. England chased down 138 to claim a nail-biting five-wicket victory at the MCG, with player-of-the-match Sam Curran taking 3-12 before an unbeaten half-century from Ben Stokes saw them home with an over to spare.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: George Williams on England's 'heartbreak' | Shaun Wane: We have to be better
George Williams laid bare the heartbreak he and his team-mates experienced as Stephen Crichton landed the game-winning drop goal in England's Rugby League World Cup semi-final defeat to Samoa. The host nation had managed to send the contest into golden point extra-time through Herbie Farnworth's late converted try following an...
SkySports
England win T20 World Cup: What next for double world champion white-ball side? Does greatness beckon?
Sporting triumph tends to invite reflection. Where did it all begin? What happened to enable this moment to arrive? Who were the architects of the success?. England's T20 World Cup win has been no different. Ben Stokes stands tall in another World Cup final to complete redemption. Player ratings: England's...
SkySports
Women's Rugby League World Cup: England suffer 20-6 defeat by New Zealand in semi-final
England took an early lead as Fran Goldthorp found the try-line first after just four minutes, finishing off a slick passing move, with Tara Jane-Stanley converting. However, the Kiwi Ferns fought back through their powerhouses on the left edge and Mele Hufanga and Raecene McGregor took advantage, diving over to give New Zealand a slim 8-6 lead at half-time.
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Five moments that secured England's triumph
England’s five-wicket victory over Pakistan at the MCG enables them to lay claim to the title of undisputed kings in international white-ball cricket. Already holders of the 50-over World Cup trophy that Eoin Morgan's men clinched at Lord's in such dramatic fashion three years ago, England have now added the championship of the shorter format.
SkySports
Jon Wilkin says England were overhyped for Rugby League World Cup semi-final
Jon Wilkin says England were overstimulated for their Rugby League World Cup semi-final against Samoa and it translated into a "sloppy performance". Stephen Crichton's golden-point drop goal saw Samoa stun England and reach a historic first Rugby League World Cup final with a 27-26 victory. England had managed to send...
SkySports
T20 World Cup 2024: Who will host and how will the new format work?
England won their second T20 World Cup in Australia and will now turn their attention to the next tournament in 2024. Here are the key questions ahead of the expanded tournament in two years, with regional qualifiers set to begin in the new year. Who is hosting and when will...
SkySports
2018 World Cup: Do you remember these iconic moments from an incredible tournament in Russia?
The 2018 World Cup thrilled and excited in equal measure. From Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick to Germany's early exit, we look back at the memorable moments. France won the World Cup for the second time after beating Croatia 4-2 in a pulsating final in Moscow that included a controversial use of VAR.
SkySports
World Cup 2022: Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester City dominate squads in Qatar
A tournament-topping 163 English-based players will be representing their nations at the World Cup in Qatar - but which domestic teams dominate and which nations have the most experience?. The English tally represents one-fifth of World Cup squads and is 77 more than any other country, with 86 players from...
SkySports
Ben Stokes, 'one of England's greats', stands tall in another World Cup final to complete redemption story from 2016
Ben Stokes and World Cup finals. Put them together and you always get a storyline. It was a gut-wrenching tale for Stokes in Kolkata six years ago when Carlos Brathwaite pounded him for four successive sixes to win the T20 World Cup for West Indies and leave the England man in tears.
SkySports
Mid-season Premier League friendlies: How is your club preparing for when the season resumes?
The Premier League has now halted to accommodate a winter World Cup for the first time, but how are clubs preparing for when the season resumes?. Players selected for the tournament have now begun departing for Qatar, and the latest round of completed fixtures will be the last in the league until Boxing Day - eight days after the World Cup concludes - with those clubs still in the Carabao Cup playing their fourth-round ties in the week leading up to Christmas.
France replaces injured Nkunku with Kolo Muani for World Cup
Defending champion France's World Cup injury worries continued as forward Christopher Nkunku was injured in the team's training session and replaced by Randal Kolo Muani
SkySports
Autumn Nations Series: Will Stuart, Adam Radwan recalled to England training squad for New Zealand clash
Will Stuart and Adam Radwan have been recalled to England's training squad for Saturday's showdown with New Zealand. Bath prop Stuart returns for the first time since helping England to a 2-1 series win in Australia in the summer, having suffered an injury on the eve of Eddie Jones announcing his squad for this year's Autumn Nations Series.
Comments / 0