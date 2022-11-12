ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

England Women 1-1 Norway Women: Ellie Roebuck error sees Lionesses held in final international match of 2022

A late error from Ellie Roebuck saw 10-player Norway hold England to a 1-1 draw in Spain, although the Lionesses still ended 2022 with an unbeaten record. Although billed as a friendly, there were a number of interesting storylines surrounding the game. England beat Norway 8-0 in the group stages of Euro 2022, with former England interim manager and Team GB head coach Hege Riise now in charge of the Lionesses' opponents.
SkySports

Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast

In the first edition of the Sky Sports World Cup Podcast, we get the lowdown from Qatar on everything England, Wales... And Qatari bread. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a lighthearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
SkySports

England arrive in Doha ahead of World Cup

The England squad have arrived in Doha ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Gareth Southgate's men flew from Birmingham airport and arrived in Doha at 5pm our time. They then traveled to their base in Al Wakrah, which is 10 miles south of Doha.
SkySports

England beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup at MCG as Ben Stokes stars yet again in a final

Ben Stokes starred in a final once again as England became dual white-ball world champions after overcoming Pakistan by five wickets to win the T20 World Cup at the MCG. Jos Buttler's side added the T20 trophy to the 50-over silverware they had lifted in dramatic style at Lord's in 2019 and are now the first men's team to hold both titles simultaneously.
SkySports

T20 World Cup: Former captain Eoin Morgan hails 'excellent' England after victory over Pakistan

Former England captain Eoin Morgan believes the country can go down as one of the great limited-overs sides in history after their dramatic T20 World Cup victory in Melbourne. England chased down 138 to claim a nail-biting five-wicket victory at the MCG, with player-of-the-match Sam Curran taking 3-12 before an unbeaten half-century from Ben Stokes saw them home with an over to spare.
SkySports

T20 World Cup: Five moments that secured England's triumph

England’s five-wicket victory over Pakistan at the MCG enables them to lay claim to the title of undisputed kings in international white-ball cricket. Already holders of the 50-over World Cup trophy that Eoin Morgan's men clinched at Lord's in such dramatic fashion three years ago, England have now added the championship of the shorter format.
SkySports

Jon Wilkin says England were overhyped for Rugby League World Cup semi-final

Jon Wilkin says England were overstimulated for their Rugby League World Cup semi-final against Samoa and it translated into a "sloppy performance". Stephen Crichton's golden-point drop goal saw Samoa stun England and reach a historic first Rugby League World Cup final with a 27-26 victory. England had managed to send...
SkySports

World Cup 2022: Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester City dominate squads in Qatar

A tournament-topping 163 English-based players will be representing their nations at the World Cup in Qatar - but which domestic teams dominate and which nations have the most experience?. The English tally represents one-fifth of World Cup squads and is 77 more than any other country, with 86 players from...
SkySports

Mid-season Premier League friendlies: How is your club preparing for when the season resumes?

The Premier League has now halted to accommodate a winter World Cup for the first time, but how are clubs preparing for when the season resumes?. Players selected for the tournament have now begun departing for Qatar, and the latest round of completed fixtures will be the last in the league until Boxing Day - eight days after the World Cup concludes - with those clubs still in the Carabao Cup playing their fourth-round ties in the week leading up to Christmas.

