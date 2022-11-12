Read full article on original website
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn Crash
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's Alehouse
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode Island
brownbears.com
Women's swimming and diving dominates Penn, 220.5-79.5
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's swimming and diving (2-3, 2-3 Ivy) cruised by Penn, 220.5-79.5 on Saturday afternoon at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center. The Bears had 15 first-place finishes against the Quakers. It was a big day for the Bears as multiple Bears took home multiple wins....
brownbears.com
Volleyball Earns Seventh Three-Set Victory to Close the Regular Season
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A dominating opening set and senior aces and blocks highlighted Brown volleyball's (14-9, 10-4 Ivy) regular-season finale inside the Pizzitola Sports Center as the Bears defeated Dartmouth (16-8, 8-6 Ivy) 3-0 on Saturday evening. The Bears swept the Big Green 25-8, 25-16, 25-21 in what could potentially be the second of three matches between the two programs.
brownbears.com
Volleyball Sweeps Harvard in Penultimate Regular Season Match
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown volleyball (13-9, 9-4 Ivy) registered eight aces en route to a 3-0 victory over Harvard (5-16, 4-9 Ivy) on Friday evening inside the Pizzitola Sports Center. The Bears swept the series with a 25-12, 25-17, 25-21 home win. Freshman Jessie Golden posted three aces and...
brownbears.com
Third Period Goal Lifts Princeton Over Men's Hockey Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Princeton Tigers (2-3-0, 2-3-0 ECAC) struck for a power play goal in the third period to take a 1-0 ECAC conference win over the Brown Bears (1-4-1, 1-4-1 ECAC) Saturday night at Meehan Auditorium. "You get what you earn and we did not earn any...
brownbears.com
Men's soccer hosts Yale on Senior Day
PROVIDENCE R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team will host Yale this Saturday, Nov. 12 on Senior Day. The Bears' five-member senior class will be honored postgame. Owen Schwartz, Zakary Lawal, Brady Van Epps, Paul Elliott, and Michael Chung make up the class. The game will be broadcast live...
brownbears.com
Men's swimming and diving falls just short in one-point loss to Penn
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's swimming and diving lost a heartbreaker to Penn on Saturday, falling to the Quakers 150.5-149.5. "That was a heartbreaker. We knew going into this meet it would be a back-and-forth battle, we competed extremely well and showed a lot of heart but, unfortunately, fell just short," said head coach Kevin Norman. "There were so many races that could have gone either way for both teams, every tenth of a second counted, but we can only look forward and continue to work hard and get healthy."
brownbears.com
Men's Hockey Drops Hard-Fought ECAC Contest to #5 Quinnipiac
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The fifth-ranked Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-1-2, 3-0-0 ECAC) scored twice in the third and held on for a 4-3 conference win over the Brown Bears (1-3-1, 1-3-1 ECAC) Friday night at Meehan Auditorium. "We have to learn how to win. We're every bit as good as that...
brownbears.com
Women's soccer takes down #24 Rutgers to advance to Second Round of NCAA Tournament
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Brown women's soccer team defeated No. 24 Rutgers 1-0 Saturday night in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. Ava Seelenfruend's goal in the 81st minute lifted the Bears to victory. Before tonight, the Scarlet Knights were an undefeated 9-0-1 at home. The Bears improved...
brownbears.com
Jones, Aiello, lead Brown to road win at Wagner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Brown women's basketball picked up its first win of the season with a 75-62 victory over Wagner on Sunday night. Brown (1-2) earned the win behind huge performances from Kyla Jones and Gianna Aiello. Jones led the Bears with a career-high 32 points, becoming the first Bear to score 30 points in a game since Sheyna Mehta had 37 against Yale in 2019. Jones was 13-for-18 from the floor and 5-for-7 from the free throw line, while picking up three steals.
brownbears.com
Late Goal Stuns Men’s Soccer in 2-1 Defeat
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – An 88th minute goal from Yale stunned the Brown men's soccer team in a 2-1 defeat on Saturday night at Stevenson-Pincince Field in the 2022 season finale for both teams. Junior Kojo Dadzie scored his fourth goal of the season off a penalty kick to give...
brownbears.com
Women's basketball finishes up road trip at Wagner on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Brown women's basketball will finish up a two-game road trip with a matchup at Wagner on Sunday (Nov. 12). The game against Wagner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be streamed on NEC Front Row. ABOUT THE BEARS. Brown dropped a close contest at...
brownbears.com
Bears Shoot 59 Percent from the Field in 75-70 Loss
BALTIMORE – Brown men's basketball (0-3) shot 59.1 percent from the field and all five starters reached double figures in Sunday's 75-70 setback to Loyola (1-2) at Reitz Arena. Paxson Wojcik finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and two steals. The double-double was his second of the...
brownbears.com
Brown Edged in Sunday Matchup at No. 12 Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Brown women's hockey team started fast, but fell 3-0 in a matchup at No. 12 Penn State on Sunday evening, the first game of a two-game series. Penn State outshot Brown by a 26-17 margin. PSU went 1-for-3 on the power play while Brown...
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The seal of Providence, Rhode Island, USA.By Simtropolitan, original designer unknown , Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
Say it ain’t snow! First flakes of the season on the way for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some parts of Massachusetts will see snow this week when a storm packing heavy precipitation moves in. “Another storm is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm enough for most of our area to support rain. The higher elevations and interior spots will see the first snowflakes of the season,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.
WCVB
Hall of Fame high school football coach retiring after 4 decades on sidelines in Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — A high school football coach in Massachusetts with Hall of Fame status is ending his four-decade career on the sidelines with a win. Milton Academy head coach Kevin MacDonald and the Mustangs defeated the Noble & Greenough School 38-26, the 127th game between the two teams and MacDonald's final game as a head coach.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Western Massachusetts deals with heavy rainfall over two days
Many across western Massachusetts had to deal with rainfall once again this morning.
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
The best dive bar in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp
A list of the top 10 best dive bars in western Massachusetts, according to Yelp.
