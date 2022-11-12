ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: There’s only one word to describe a possible Trump second term

The success or failure of decisions of monumental importance – including going to war – can be decided by timing.If Argentina’s dictator, Leopoldo Galtieri, had waited just six months to invade the Falklands, there would have been no task force for Britain to retake the islands. The aircraft carriers, Invincible and Hermes, intrinsic to the mission’s success, would have been delivered to Australian and India.Would Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine have floundered so badly had he waited until 2024 when Donald Trump could possibly be president? Would Trump, the man accused of being the Muscovian candidate for the White House...
The Independent

Indonesia hit by earthquake as country hosts G20 summit

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck southwest of the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Wednesday, as the country hosted the last day of the G20 leaders’ summit in Bali.The quake was at a depth of 10km, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. There have been no reports of casualties or damages so far.Wednesday’s earthquake took place after three quakes measuring between 4.7 to 5 hit the Southeast Asian country in the past few days.Indonesia is hosting some of the most powerful leaders of the world’s biggest economies for the two-day G20 gathering, which ends on Wednesday. A final communique...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ministers make push to get climate talks over the line

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Government ministers are returning to Egypt to take over negotiations at this year's U.N. climate talks, providing diplomats with the political backing they need to clinch credible agreements that would help prevent disastrous levels of warming in the coming decades. Talks in...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran, an official told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The attack happened Tuesday night off the coast...
InsuranceNewsNet

CHINA UNITED INSURANCE SERVICE, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.

The following discussion of the results of operations and financial condition should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Item 1 of this part. This report, including the information incorporated by reference, contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of any of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," and similar expressions are intended to identify such statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our possible or assumed future results. The actual results that we achieve may differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors section of this report, in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and in other sections of this report, as well as in our annual report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
InsuranceNewsNet

Data on Risk Management Described by Researchers at Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation (Problems of Digitalization of The Russian Industry): Insurance – Risk Management

-- Data detailed on risk management have been presented. According to news originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The article is devoted to the substantiation of the model of the formation of an industrial development ecosystem based on modern digital technologies in industry. The article deals with the problems of technological sovereignty of the Russian economy.”
InsuranceNewsNet

Quarterly Statement as of 30 September 2022

Talanx grows premiums and Group net income significantly despite high losses from natural disasters. Double-digitrise in gross premiums (18.5 percent, or. (723) million - squarely on track to meet annual targets. Combined ratio of 98.6 (97.6) percent driven by reserves related to. Ukraine. and large losses caused by Hurricane "Ian"
InsuranceNewsNet

Ping An awarded A in MSCI ESG Ratings

Ranked first in multi-line insurance & brokerage industry in APAC. /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of. ("Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) announced that it has been rated A in the. Morgan Stanley Capital Investment's. (MSCI) 2022 ESG Ratings, ranking the first in multi-line insurance & brokerage...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
32K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy