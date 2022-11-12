Read full article on original website
CHINA UNITED INSURANCE SERVICE, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following discussion of the results of operations and financial condition should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Item 1 of this part. This report, including the information incorporated by reference, contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of any of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," and similar expressions are intended to identify such statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our possible or assumed future results. The actual results that we achieve may differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors section of this report, in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and in other sections of this report, as well as in our annual report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Data on Risk Management Described by Researchers at Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation (Problems of Digitalization of The Russian Industry): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Data detailed on risk management have been presented. According to news originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The article is devoted to the substantiation of the model of the formation of an industrial development ecosystem based on modern digital technologies in industry. The article deals with the problems of technological sovereignty of the Russian economy.”
Quarterly Statement as of 30 September 2022
Talanx grows premiums and Group net income significantly despite high losses from natural disasters. Double-digitrise in gross premiums (18.5 percent, or. (723) million - squarely on track to meet annual targets. Combined ratio of 98.6 (97.6) percent driven by reserves related to. Ukraine. and large losses caused by Hurricane "Ian"
Ping An awarded A in MSCI ESG Ratings
Ranked first in multi-line insurance & brokerage industry in APAC. /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of. ("Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) announced that it has been rated A in the. Morgan Stanley Capital Investment's. (MSCI) 2022 ESG Ratings, ranking the first in multi-line insurance & brokerage...
MIDWEST HOLDING INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is intended to help the reader understand the financial condition of the Company as of. , and the results of operations for the three and nine months ended. September 30, 2022. , compared with corresponding periods in 2021 of. Midwest Holding Inc. and...
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Appoints Craig Taylor Regional Head of Property, Australia & New Zealand
BOSTON & SYDNEY --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance. to the expanded role of Regional Head of Property,. “BHSI continues to grow our Technical Lines, Corporate and Mid-market books throughout. Australia. and New Zealand,” said. Mark Lingafelter. , Head of. Australasia. , BHSI. “Over the last 7 years, Craig...
Woodruff Sawyer's 2023 P&C Looking Ahead Guide Predicts a Hardening Market Amidst Economic Uncertainty, War, and Supply Chain Issues
SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced today the release of the 2023 Property & Casualty Looking Ahead Guide. Although the market has stabilized to an extent, factors such as the current inflationary period, the war in.
Agriculture Reinsurance Market Size Is Projected To Surpass USD 29.26 billion By 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- Agriculture Reinsurance Market to See Major Boost in coming years | General Keywords: Agriculture Reinsurance Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Revenue. Due to the rising consumption of different products, the value sales of the global "Agriculture Reinsurance" market have been increasing. The statistics and data are collected...
Zurich accelerates its successful, customer-focused strategy; sets ambitious new targets
Zurich accelerates its successful, customer-focused strategy; sets ambitious new targets. Next three years build on successes of 2017-2022, with. on track to exceed all financial targets for second consecutive three-year period. New financial targets for 2023-20251:. Business operating profit after tax retuon equity (BOPAT ROE) in excess of 20%2. Compound...
InsurTech Send Announces $10M Series A Funding Raise to Expand in US and UK
Leading InsurTech Send Technology Solutions Ltd (Send) has today announced it has closed a Series A funding investment of. . The round was led by Venture Capital firm Breega with participation from Mercia and will enable Send to accelerate growth both in the. U.S. and UK. Send's core product is...
