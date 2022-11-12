How the SBLive Power 10 Idaho high school football teams fared in Week 12: Rigby derails Rocky Mountain to reach Class 5A finals

Each week, SBLive will rank the top 10 teams across the state of Idaho, regardless of classification. Here’s a look at how those teams fared in games played in Week 12 of the 2022 high school football season.

HOW THE TOP 10 FARED — NOV. 11

1. MERIDIAN 11-0 (5A) defeats No. 5 Mountain View, 34-10

Can anybody stop this team? Warriors go 67 yards on opening series for touchdown (first of three Rylie Byington scores) - and never look back to reach state title game.

2. ROCKY MOUNTAIN 10-2 (5A) loses to No. 4 Rigby, 34-27

Red-zone heartbreak! After losing lead in fourth quarter, Grizzlies in position to tie it up (or win it), but QB Tegan Sweaney fumbles inside 10 with 82 seconds to go.

3. BISHOP KELLY 12-0 (4A) defeats No. 8 Minico, 33-15

QB Hadley Smith's 20-yard score to Christian Welp right before halftime was dagger (27-0). Defense had take-the-cake showing, holding Spartans to 13 rushing yards.

4. RIGBY 10-2 (5A) defeats No. 2 Rocky Mountain, 34-27

Wow - defending 5A champions are going back to state title game for a fourth year in a row. QB Luke Flowers leads fourth-quarter comeback (TD run and pass) on road.

5. MOUNTAIN VIEW 7-5 (5A) loses to No. 1 Meridian, 34-10

Road-warrior show came to a close as Mavericks just couldn't dent Meridian's rushing attack, and get shut out of the end zone until defensive score in final minute.

6. HIGHLAND (5A) 6-4 season ended

5A High Country champion were beaten by Mountain View in 5A quarterfinals.

7. SUGAR-SALEM 9-0 (3A) vs. Teton (Sat.)

Diggers won regular-season matchup, 56-6, almost a month ago.

8. MINICO 10-2 (4A) loses to No. 3 Bishop Kelly, 33-15

Great run ends as Spartans never got rushing attack going (outgained by 206-13 count). RB Jafeth Bendele finishes marvelous career with 57 yards and a touchdown.

9. SKYLINE 9-3 (4A) defeats Sandpoint, 42-28

Grizzlies will play for third consecutive state title. QB Lachlan Haacke throws six touchdown passes - five of them to Oregon commit Kenyon Sadiq (251 yards).

10. EAGLE 6-4 (5A) season ended

5A SIC runner-up was beaten by Rigby in 5A quarterfinals.