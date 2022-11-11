Read full article on original website
magic1029fm.com
5 Gift Cards Your Friends and Family In The ArkLaTex Will Love
GROCERIES — HELLO! The cost of food and groceries has been one of the things talked about the most with inflation. Help your friends and family out with a gift certificate to this regional grocery — actually any grocery store would be nice!. WALMART Or Target. I mean...
magic1029fm.com
Aldi Is Expanding Into Shrevpeort
ALDI is the nations 3rd largest grocery retailer and they just announced their plans to expand and open more stores throughout the south, including Louisiana — and guess what – SHREVEPORT IS ON THE LIST! If you’ve never shopped at ALDI it’s definitely an experience, just looking up ALDI groups on Facebook and you’ll see the cult following the nations 3rd largest grocer has!
magic1029fm.com
Lonely in Shreveport? Here’s the Solution
Plenty of people get lonely. But it takes a weird kind of lonely to want this . . . A website called PuffyBear.com is selling a human-sized teddy bear you use as a body pillow. But it’s not like those oversized bears you win at carnivals. It’s got the...
magic1029fm.com
The Shreveport Connection To Childrens’s TV Show BARNEY
Over the weekend of I watched the documentary “I Love You, You Hate Me” about the children’s TV show “Barney and Friends” — yes that’s BARNEY! The purple dinosaur. If you haven’t seen this documentary yet you totally should watch it, we all watched or remember “Barney.” I remember people not liking Barney back in the day but, I don’t remember, or didn’t know, all the hate surrounding the purple dinosaur.
magic1029fm.com
An Earthquake in Caddo Parish?
KTBS TV is reporting an earthquake has happened in parts of Caddo Parish in the Shreveport area. Reports coming in from the Blanchard area. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they have received multiple calls referring to either an explosion or earthquake around the Blanchard area. Reports have also been coming in from Mooringsport Latex Road, Calm St., and Larry Lane.
magic1029fm.com
Second 3.0 Magnitude Earthquake To Hit Caddo Parish In Two Years!
The second 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Caddo Parish near Shreveport in 2 years on Sunday. The earthquake struck near Mooringsport around 12:00pm. According to our news partners at KTAL NBC 6 The United States Geological Service also reported the earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport and that a A 3.0 earthquake was also felt in Mooringsport in April of 2021.
