G-20 leaders end meeting condemning war but note divisions
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies ended their meeting Wednesday by declaring that most of them strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and warning that the conflict is intensifying fragilities in the world's economy. The summit's closing declaration was noteworthy...
Indonesia hit by earthquake as country hosts G20 summit
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck southwest of the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Wednesday, as the country hosted the last day of the G20 leaders’ summit in Bali.The quake was at a depth of 10km, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. There have been no reports of casualties or damages so far.Wednesday’s earthquake took place after three quakes measuring between 4.7 to 5 hit the Southeast Asian country in the past few days.Indonesia is hosting some of the most powerful leaders of the world’s biggest economies for the two-day G20 gathering, which ends on Wednesday. A final communique...
Russian strikes reported in cities across Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian authorities reported waves of Russian airstrikes across the country Tuesday, from east to west, including attacks in Kyiv that left residential buildings in flames. The barrage of strikes came as air raids alerts were issued across Ukraine. They followed what have been...
NATO holds emergency talks after missile lands in Poland
NATO envoys are gathering for emergency talks after Poland said that a Russian-made missile fell on its territory, killing two people, and U.S. President Joe Biden and his allies promised support for an investigation
Zelenskyy: Battle for Kherson was D-Day-like watershed
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday likened the recapture of the southern city of Kherson to the Allied landings in France on D-Day in World War II, saying both were watersheds on the road to eventual victory. Speaking via video link to a...
US official: Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing 2
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people. Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information, but said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a “crisis situation.”. Polish...
Rishi Sunak holds press conference after meeting with Joe Biden – UK politics live
UK prime minister speaks in Bali after missile kills two in Poland and bilateral meeting with Chinese president is cancelled
Ministers make push to get climate talks over the line
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Government ministers are returning to Egypt to take over negotiations at this year’s U.N. climate talks, providing diplomats with the political backing they need to clinch credible agreements that would help prevent disastrous levels of warming in the coming decades. Talks in the...
Markets mixed on jitters after missile lands in Poland
TOKYO — (AP) — European stock benchmarks mostly edged higher in early trading Wednesday after Asian shares finished generally lower. Investors have been jittery over global risks after Poland said a Russian-made missile killed two people there. France's CAC 40 edged up 0.1% in early trading to 6,650.25,...
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman
An oil tanker off the coast of Oman has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone amid heightened tensions with Iran
Bomb hits major Istanbul avenue, kills 6, wounds dozens
ISTANBUL — (AP) — A bomb exploded on a popular pedestrian street in Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, wounding dozens and sending people fleeing as flames rose. Footage posted online showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene on on Istiklal Avenue, a typically crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals and lined with shops and restaurants. In one video, a loud bang could be heard and flames could be seen, as pedestrians turned and ran away. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.
