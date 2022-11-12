ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doddridge County, WV

Prep Football Playoff Roundup: Doddridge blanks Van, Fairmont Senior advances to quarterfinals

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ovAa_0j8Ciwo900
File Photo by Sean McNamara

Doddridge 43, Van 0

VAN — Seth Richards ran for three touchdowns to lead Doddridge County to a 43-0 victory over host Van Friday night in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

Richards ran for touchdown runs of 14, 46 and 16 yards and finished with 24 carries for 240 yards to lead the Bulldogs. Trenton Huffman threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Landon Thomas, Tallon Snyder ran for a 32-yard score and Bryce McKinney had a 7-yard TD run.

Doddridge will visit Cameron next week in the state quarterfinals.

Byron Stewart led Van with 82 yards on 22 carries.

Fairmont Senior 42, Chapmanville 20

FAIRMONT – Class AA No. 7 Fairmont Senior continued its quest for a third straight state title, jumping out to a 12-0 lead in the first 3:58 of the game and getting two late pick-6s to cement the result over the 10th-seeded Tigers.

For the Polar Bears, Germaine Lewis ran 15 times for 96 yards and three touchdowns and Dylan Ours had nine carries for 99 yards and also caught a 35-yard touchdown pass.

Brody Dalton led Chapmanville with 21 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown and completed 14 of 24 passes for 137 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

Fairmont Senior (8-3) advances to play at No. 2 Independence in a rematch of last year’s state championship game, while Chapmanville bows at 7-4.

