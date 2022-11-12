Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Lions aim for rare 3-game winning streak against Giants
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A three-game winning streak wouldn't be a big deal for most NFL franchises. For the Detroit Lions, it would go down as a major development. The Lions (3-6) haven't won three in a row since November 2017. They can finally match that by defeating the New York Giants (7-2) on Sunday.
FOX Sports
College basketball rankings: Houston leaps UNC for No. 1
It's a beautiful thing to have college basketball back and the preseason prognostications in our rearview mirror. As the opening week went on, the sport reminded us of its pageantry and impact, with Friday night acting as the main example. There was the Veterans Day epic between Gonzaga and Michigan...
FOX Sports
Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 12 Texas after 22-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 12 Texas Longhorns after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.7 steals, 3.4...
FOX Sports
Los Angeles visits Dallas after Doncic's 42-point performance
Los Angeles Clippers (8-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (7-5, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -7; over/under is 211. BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Los Angeles Clippers after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 117-112 victory over the Portland...
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
NBA GMs Believe Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook To Nets For Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
NBA GMs think that a blockbuster trade between the Lakers and Nets involving four stars is possible.
Look: Carmelo Anthony's Son Received Big Offer On Sunday
Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan has already established himself as one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ the King sophomore guard earned a scholarship offer that has special meaning for him and his family. Syracuse, the program where Carmelo won a...
FOX Sports
Justin Fields rushes for 147 yards in another Bears loss
CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields is collecting NFL records in his second season with the Chicago Bears. It just doesn't mean all that much to him, not with all the losses piling up. Fields threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two more TDs on Sunday against the Detroit...
FOX Sports
MLB relevance index: Which teams will have the most active offseasons?
Last week, we ranked our top 30 free agents as an important starting point for understanding the offseason ahead and the biggest names we could see on the move across the league. Now it's time to take a more holistic look at the Hot Stove through the lens of the...
FOX Sports
Canucks bring losing streak into game against the Sabres
Vancouver Canucks (4-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-8-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo has a 7-8-0 record overall and a 4-5-0 record in home games. The Sabres have a 7-4-0...
FOX Sports
Kansas rallies to beat Duke behind Jalen Wilson's 25 points
Jalen Wilson scored a career-high 25 points and Gradey Dick made three crucial baskets in the final 2 1/2 minutes to lead No. 6 Kansas past No. 7 Duke 69-64 on Tuesday night. The defending national champion Jayhawks (3-0) extended the nation's longest active winning streak to 14 games. Wilson also grabbed 11 rebounds as coach Bill Self missed his third straight game because of a school-imposed suspension stemming from a 2017 infractions scandal.
FOX Sports
Browns in desperation mode after ugly loss to Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Myles Garrett still believes the Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs, even after Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped them to 3-6. “It’s difficult, but it’s not impossible,” the All-Pro defensive end said. “We’re going to go out and play every game like it’s our last because it might as well be. Do everything we can.”
FOX Sports
Bears place RB Herbert on IR because of hip injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve because of a hip injury on Tuesday, a big setback for a team leading the NFL in rushing yards. Herbert will miss at least four games. He was hurt returning a kickoff near...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Reveals That L.A.'s Record Is Affecting Team In Locker Room
The Lakers are hoping to claw their way out of their 2-10 season start.
FOX Sports
Commanders at .500 thanks to play-calling, forced turnovers
Running consistently, holding on to the ball offensively and taking it away defensively helped the Washington Commanders stun the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. Washington rushed for 152 yards, forced three turnovers — not counting the last-second desperation lateral play — and controlled 40:24 of the clock to Philadelphia's 19:36.
FOX Sports
Michigan State upsets No. 4 Kentucky in double-overtime thriller
Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, and Michigan State outlasted No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in double overtime on Tuesday night after Oscar Tshiebwe concluded his strong season debut by fouling out. Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, had 22 points and 18...
FOX Sports
Cleveland State visits Canisius following Hill's 20-point outing
Cleveland State Vikings (0-3) at Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces the Canisius Golden Griffins after Yahel Hill scored 20 points in Cleveland State's 81-70 loss to the Ohio Bobcats. Canisius went 11-21 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Griffins...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 10 top plays: Commanders defeat Eagles on MNF
Week 10 of the NFL came to a close Monday with a crucial NFC East tilt, as the Washington Commanders went on the road and handed Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles their first lost of the season, 32-21. Here are the top plays from Monday's action!. Hot start. The...
FOX Sports
McCollum leads Siena against Army after 20-point performance
Army Black Knights (1-1) at Siena Saints (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts the Army Black Knights after Javian McCollum scored 20 points in Siena's 75-62 win against the Albany (NY) Great Danes. Siena finished 15-14 overall last season while going 8-5 at home. The Saints averaged 66.3 points per game...
