ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upland, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Canyon wins season opener, 55-33 over Lancaster

Canyon boys’ basketball (1-0) brought home a win after a 55-33 win over Lancaster (0-1) on Monday. The Cowboys did a great job spreading out the scoring. Point guard Carson Rodi racked up 14 points and seven rounds. Senior Lincoln Phillips had 13 points, six assists and three steals. Erick Kubel added 10 points.
LANCASTER, CA
signalscv.com

SCCS sees season end with Palisades sweep

No. 2 Cardinals stunned at home by No. 3 Dolphins in CIF regional semifinals. Santa Clarita Christian School girls’ volleyball (26-4) saw its season end at the hands of the Palisades Dolphins (34-10) via a sweep, 29-31, 23-25, 15-25, at home in the regional semifinal round of the CIF state Division 4 playoffs on Saturday.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

The Cardinal Divas are fighting on

The Cardinal Divas adorned new costumes and sat front row in the student section at USC’s homecoming game on November 5th. The dancers were surrounded by students and when they left to use the restroom, students tried to take their seats despite the signs that read Reserved for the Cardinal Divas. One student waved another away, pointing at the signs and saying the seats were reserved for the dancers.
sgvcitywatch.com

Road Closed After Major Crash on Route 66 in Glendora

GLENDORA – Both east and west lanes of Route 66 are closed for a major collision investigation after a van was involved in a crash. Los Angeles County Firefighters Report that one person died at the scene, according to radio traffic. One patient was extricated and transported in full arrest.
GLENDORA, CA
recordgazette.net

Entrepreneurial ‘Spirit’ candidate rivets competition in Beaumont

Joe Frainee has worked for Risco Inc. since he was 18, fresh out of high school with no real sense of direction. His late father, also named Joseph, ran the company when it was in Highland, and insisted that the younger Joe help him with the company until he could figure out what he wanted to do in life.
BEAUMONT, CA
Fontana Herald News

Keith Sweat will perform at Yaamava' Theater on Nov. 17

Keith Sweat will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater on Thursday, Nov. 17. The R&B singer will delight his fans with such hits as “Make It Last Forever” and “I Want Her.”. ----- THEN on Sunday, Nov. 20, Eric Moo will perform at Yaamava’ Theater. He is...
HIGHLAND, CA
foxla.com

Santa Ana winds return to Southern California forecast

Strong winds were felt in parts of Southern California Sunday, with even more severe gusts expected in the middle of the week, forecasters said. Gusts of 30 to 45 mph were reported in some areas of Los Angeles County on Sunday morning, but winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. One exception was the Grapevine along Interstate 5, where gusts were expected to be strong but remain below advisory levels, according to the weather service.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Fourth northbound I-5 lane added in time for holiday traffic

The fourth lane on northbound Interstate 5 in Castaic reopened early Tuesday morning, Caltrans District 7 tweeted a few hours after. The Route Fire, which started on Aug. 31, had caused damage to the retaining walls that support the roadway, and it left only two northbound lanes open. In mid-September, Caltrans paved the left shoulder to serve as a third northbound lane.
CASTAIC, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

High wind warning in effect for the SCV

The National Weather Service issued three hazardous weather advisories for the Santa Clarita Valley as high winds are expected to stir some trouble until Wednesday evening, including the potential for fast-spreading wildfires and wind damage. There is a wind advisory in effect from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Tree Trimmer Gets Trapped 40 Feet in the Air in Palm Tree

An elite team of rescuers in Orange County put their skills to work when a tree trimmer got trapped in a palm tree. A tree trimmer in Santa Ana was trapped 40-feet in the air when the Orange County Fire Authority's Technical Rescue Team saved them. "They have special shoes...
SANTA ANA, CA
irvinestandard.com

Take this 3.5-mile hike into the ‘Yosemite of Orange County’

Open space preservation on The Irvine Ranch began 125 years ago with the dedication of Irvine Regional Park – the first county park. Since then, over 60% of the Ranch has been permanently preserved, stretching 22 miles from mountains to sea. The best way to see these wildlands is...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
menifee247.com

Female driver ejected during collision on Scott Road

An 18-year-old female is in critical but stable condition after being ejected from her vehicle in a collision on Scott Road Monday night, police said. Her vehicle was heading east on Scott Road near Cox Road when it collided with a vehicle turning left from Cox onto Scott, said Menifee Police Captain Chris Karrer. The incident occurred about 8:20 p.m. and the road was closed for a short time.
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in San Jacinto

A motorist was killed Sunday morning when his vehicle struck a wall in San Jacinto, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 2:26 a.m. to the 21000 block of South San Jacinto Avenue, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. No other...
SAN JACINTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy