Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
signalscv.com
Canyon wins season opener, 55-33 over Lancaster
Canyon boys’ basketball (1-0) brought home a win after a 55-33 win over Lancaster (0-1) on Monday. The Cowboys did a great job spreading out the scoring. Point guard Carson Rodi racked up 14 points and seven rounds. Senior Lincoln Phillips had 13 points, six assists and three steals. Erick Kubel added 10 points.
Head football coach Troy Thomas and Servite 'part ways' in shocking announcement
Thomas led the Friars to the Division 1 Southern Section championship game a year ago
ocsportszone.com
CIF football semifinal round playoff schedule for Orange County teams
CIF football semifinal football games are scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted. Los Alamitos vs. Mater Dei, Santa Ana Stadium, 7:30 p.m. Vista Lago at Northwood (tentative, Irvine Stadium) Division 9. Norte Vista at Laguna Beach. San Dimas at Diamond Bar.
signalscv.com
SCCS sees season end with Palisades sweep
No. 2 Cardinals stunned at home by No. 3 Dolphins in CIF regional semifinals. Santa Clarita Christian School girls’ volleyball (26-4) saw its season end at the hands of the Palisades Dolphins (34-10) via a sweep, 29-31, 23-25, 15-25, at home in the regional semifinal round of the CIF state Division 4 playoffs on Saturday.
uscannenbergmedia.com
The Cardinal Divas are fighting on
The Cardinal Divas adorned new costumes and sat front row in the student section at USC’s homecoming game on November 5th. The dancers were surrounded by students and when they left to use the restroom, students tried to take their seats despite the signs that read Reserved for the Cardinal Divas. One student waved another away, pointing at the signs and saying the seats were reserved for the dancers.
sgvcitywatch.com
Road Closed After Major Crash on Route 66 in Glendora
GLENDORA – Both east and west lanes of Route 66 are closed for a major collision investigation after a van was involved in a crash. Los Angeles County Firefighters Report that one person died at the scene, according to radio traffic. One patient was extricated and transported in full arrest.
Angels Owner Could Face $300M Repair Bill Before Sale
The City of Anaheim might slap the Los Angeles Angels with a bill almost as large as Mike Trout’s $426.5 million contract. $300 million in repairs to Angel Stadium. The Anaheim city council will consider approving a study expected to show that the venue needs hundreds of millions in repairs.
recordgazette.net
Entrepreneurial ‘Spirit’ candidate rivets competition in Beaumont
Joe Frainee has worked for Risco Inc. since he was 18, fresh out of high school with no real sense of direction. His late father, also named Joseph, ran the company when it was in Highland, and insisted that the younger Joe help him with the company until he could figure out what he wanted to do in life.
Fontana Herald News
Keith Sweat will perform at Yaamava' Theater on Nov. 17
Keith Sweat will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater on Thursday, Nov. 17. The R&B singer will delight his fans with such hits as “Make It Last Forever” and “I Want Her.”. ----- THEN on Sunday, Nov. 20, Eric Moo will perform at Yaamava’ Theater. He is...
foxla.com
Santa Ana winds return to Southern California forecast
Strong winds were felt in parts of Southern California Sunday, with even more severe gusts expected in the middle of the week, forecasters said. Gusts of 30 to 45 mph were reported in some areas of Los Angeles County on Sunday morning, but winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. One exception was the Grapevine along Interstate 5, where gusts were expected to be strong but remain below advisory levels, according to the weather service.
signalscv.com
Fourth northbound I-5 lane added in time for holiday traffic
The fourth lane on northbound Interstate 5 in Castaic reopened early Tuesday morning, Caltrans District 7 tweeted a few hours after. The Route Fire, which started on Aug. 31, had caused damage to the retaining walls that support the roadway, and it left only two northbound lanes open. In mid-September, Caltrans paved the left shoulder to serve as a third northbound lane.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso by 29,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass has expanded her lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Monday afternoon showed Bass jumping ahead of Rick Caruso by more than 29,200 votes. The new vote totals showed Bass holding with 354,948 votes, a total […]
foxla.com
Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso
LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
signalscv.com
High wind warning in effect for the SCV
The National Weather Service issued three hazardous weather advisories for the Santa Clarita Valley as high winds are expected to stir some trouble until Wednesday evening, including the potential for fast-spreading wildfires and wind damage. There is a wind advisory in effect from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for...
NBC Los Angeles
Tree Trimmer Gets Trapped 40 Feet in the Air in Palm Tree
An elite team of rescuers in Orange County put their skills to work when a tree trimmer got trapped in a palm tree. A tree trimmer in Santa Ana was trapped 40-feet in the air when the Orange County Fire Authority's Technical Rescue Team saved them. "They have special shoes...
irvinestandard.com
Take this 3.5-mile hike into the ‘Yosemite of Orange County’
Open space preservation on The Irvine Ranch began 125 years ago with the dedication of Irvine Regional Park – the first county park. Since then, over 60% of the Ranch has been permanently preserved, stretching 22 miles from mountains to sea. The best way to see these wildlands is...
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: High wind warning announced for Fontana on Tuesday night, Nov. 15
A high wind warning will go into effect in Fontana on Tuesday night, Nov. 15, with gusts possibly reaching 55 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. The Santa Ana winds will continue on Wednesday, Nov. 16, with gusts as high as 60 mph. Here is the forecast:
menifee247.com
Female driver ejected during collision on Scott Road
An 18-year-old female is in critical but stable condition after being ejected from her vehicle in a collision on Scott Road Monday night, police said. Her vehicle was heading east on Scott Road near Cox Road when it collided with a vehicle turning left from Cox onto Scott, said Menifee Police Captain Chris Karrer. The incident occurred about 8:20 p.m. and the road was closed for a short time.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in San Jacinto
A motorist was killed Sunday morning when his vehicle struck a wall in San Jacinto, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 2:26 a.m. to the 21000 block of South San Jacinto Avenue, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. No other...
Comments / 1