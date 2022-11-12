ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player

Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Empire Sports Media

Nets owner Joe Tsai explains why Kyrie Irving remains out after initial 5-game suspension

Brooklyn Nets‘ controversial star Kyrie Irving remains on the shelf even after separate productive meetings with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and team owner Joe Tsai. Irving “still has work to do,” Tsai told New York Post after the Nets guard reached the minimum five-game suspension Saturday for promoting an antisemitic film and repeatedly refusing to apologize.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 12 Texas after 22-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 12 Texas Longhorns after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.7 steals, 3.4...
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

College basketball rankings: Houston leaps UNC for No. 1

It's a beautiful thing to have college basketball back and the preseason prognostications in our rearview mirror. As the opening week went on, the sport reminded us of its pageantry and impact, with Friday night acting as the main example. There was the Veterans Day epic between Gonzaga and Michigan...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

NBA Stock Watch: Embiid catches fire; Knicks' Thibodeau on hot seat?

We did it — one week down without a major NBA scandal!. So, with that in mind, it’s time for our weekly NBA stock watch. "Rising" might be a bit of an understatement here. After a rough start to the season — one which included some lifeless performances against inferior teams, a revelation of an offseason foot injury, the flu and more losses than anyone in Sixers-land thought they’d encounter in the season’s first month — Embiid exploded for the best regular season back-to-back performance of the year.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX Sports

Los Angeles visits Dallas after Doncic's 42-point performance

Los Angeles Clippers (8-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (7-5, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -7; over/under is 211. BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Los Angeles Clippers after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 117-112 victory over the Portland...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Nets could trade away key starter?

While Kyrie Irving remains banished from Verona, Brooklyn Nets may be attending to some other business. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports wrote in a recent report that the Nets are hoping to potentially trade sharpshooter Joe Harris, who is owed $18 million this season and $19 million next season. Bucher notes that the Nets have a top-five payroll figure and are in line to pay a steep luxury tax penalty if they maintain the status quo.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Klutch Sports lands top NBA guard

Rich Paul has officially collected another Infinity Stone. Damien Barling and James Ham of ESPN 1320 reported this week that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is joining Klutch Sports. Fox had previously been represented by Chris Gaston of Family First Sports Firm, but he will now be switching agencies to Klutch.
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball product AJ Griffin posterizes potential NBA MVP

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid totaled 42 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks in Saturday's 121-109 home win over the Atlanta Hawks. But recent Duke basketball one-and-done and current Hawks rookie AJ Griffin did his part to at least prevent Embiid from reaching his third swat of the night.
DURHAM, NC
FOX Sports

McCollum leads Siena against Army after 20-point performance

Army Black Knights (1-1) at Siena Saints (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts the Army Black Knights after Javian McCollum scored 20 points in Siena's 75-62 win against the Albany (NY) Great Danes. Siena finished 15-14 overall last season while going 8-5 at home. The Saints averaged 66.3 points per game...
