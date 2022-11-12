Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player
Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
Jaylen Brown takes issue with ‘alarming’ Kyrie Irving remarks from Joe Tsai
Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets for refusing to make a timely apology for promoting an anti-semitic film on social media is set to last beyond the minimum five games the team imposed two weeks ago. “He still has work to do,” Nets owner Joe Tsai told the...
Lonnie Walker IV spills the beans about Lakers reinforcements on the way
The Los Angeles Lakers need all the help they can after suffering a painfully slow start that has put them behind the curve this season. A win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday pushed the team to 3-10 and with an easier schedule coming up, the team has to string wins together.
Report: Nets Looking To Trade Joe Harris
According to FS1 analyst Ric Bucher, the Brooklyn Nets are looking to trade Joe Harris.
Nets owner Joe Tsai explains why Kyrie Irving remains out after initial 5-game suspension
Brooklyn Nets‘ controversial star Kyrie Irving remains on the shelf even after separate productive meetings with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and team owner Joe Tsai. Irving “still has work to do,” Tsai told New York Post after the Nets guard reached the minimum five-game suspension Saturday for promoting an antisemitic film and repeatedly refusing to apologize.
Dodgers Rumors: Yankees Considered Favorites to Sign Trea Turner in New Odds
The New York Yankees have the best odds to acquire the all-star shortstop
Report: Philadelphia 76ers to Revisit Kevin Durant Trade Talks
The Philadelphia 76ers may explore a trade with the Brooklyn Nets that pairs Kevin Durant with James Harden and Joel Embiid
FOX Sports
Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 12 Texas after 22-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 12 Texas Longhorns after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.7 steals, 3.4...
This Heat-Rockets Trade Features Bam Adebayo
You don’t want to jump the gun, but you don’t want to fall behind either. The only thing worse than jumping the gun is letting your opponent get a head start. Call it a rat race, or call it an arms race: either way, the NBA is a race.
Thunder And Knicks Final Injury Reports
The Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks are facing off on Sunday afternoon.
FOX Sports
College basketball rankings: Houston leaps UNC for No. 1
It's a beautiful thing to have college basketball back and the preseason prognostications in our rearview mirror. As the opening week went on, the sport reminded us of its pageantry and impact, with Friday night acting as the main example. There was the Veterans Day epic between Gonzaga and Michigan...
Lakers News: L.A. Reportedly Remains Open To Trade For Bojan Bogdanovic
The Utah Jazz flipped the power forward to the Detroit Pistons, a rebuild team currently mired in a 3-10 start to the year.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Brooklyn Nets: LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Day-To-Day
This will be the third game LeBron James misses in what has been a turbulent season for the Lakers.
Lakers’ reported interest in young sharpshooter will rouse fans
The Los Angeles Lakers have not gotten off to the kind of start that the team was hoping for this season. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Lakers moved to 3-10 — good enough for the second-worst record in the entire league. While there are reinforcements coming...
FOX Sports
NBA Stock Watch: Embiid catches fire; Knicks' Thibodeau on hot seat?
We did it — one week down without a major NBA scandal!. So, with that in mind, it’s time for our weekly NBA stock watch. "Rising" might be a bit of an understatement here. After a rough start to the season — one which included some lifeless performances against inferior teams, a revelation of an offseason foot injury, the flu and more losses than anyone in Sixers-land thought they’d encounter in the season’s first month — Embiid exploded for the best regular season back-to-back performance of the year.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles visits Dallas after Doncic's 42-point performance
Los Angeles Clippers (8-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (7-5, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -7; over/under is 211. BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Los Angeles Clippers after Luka Doncic scored 42 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 117-112 victory over the Portland...
Nets could trade away key starter?
While Kyrie Irving remains banished from Verona, Brooklyn Nets may be attending to some other business. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports wrote in a recent report that the Nets are hoping to potentially trade sharpshooter Joe Harris, who is owed $18 million this season and $19 million next season. Bucher notes that the Nets have a top-five payroll figure and are in line to pay a steep luxury tax penalty if they maintain the status quo.
Klutch Sports lands top NBA guard
Rich Paul has officially collected another Infinity Stone. Damien Barling and James Ham of ESPN 1320 reported this week that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is joining Klutch Sports. Fox had previously been represented by Chris Gaston of Family First Sports Firm, but he will now be switching agencies to Klutch.
Duke basketball product AJ Griffin posterizes potential NBA MVP
Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid totaled 42 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks in Saturday's 121-109 home win over the Atlanta Hawks. But recent Duke basketball one-and-done and current Hawks rookie AJ Griffin did his part to at least prevent Embiid from reaching his third swat of the night.
FOX Sports
McCollum leads Siena against Army after 20-point performance
Army Black Knights (1-1) at Siena Saints (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts the Army Black Knights after Javian McCollum scored 20 points in Siena's 75-62 win against the Albany (NY) Great Danes. Siena finished 15-14 overall last season while going 8-5 at home. The Saints averaged 66.3 points per game...
Comments / 0