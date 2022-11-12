ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
desotocountynews.com

Tuesday sports: Eagles hold off Gators in basketball action

Photo: Lake Cormorant’s Alijah Jackson (2) drives in on Horn Lake’s Connor Sims during Tuesday’s game at Lake Cormorant, (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) (Lewisburg: Josiah Nelson 13, Gage Haley 10) Horn Lake 65, Lake Cormorant 60. (Lake Cormorant: Jhordan Shivers 18. Horn Lake: Kyren Pernell 18) Germantown, Tenn. 76,...
LAKE CORMORANT, MS
desotocountynews.com

Rangers fall to East Mississippi in MACCC championship

Photo: Northwest quarterback Ren Hefley readies to throw in Saturday’s MACCC championship game in Senatobia. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Northwest mounted a late comeback to make things interesting in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s MACCC Championship showdown against 12th-ranked East Mississippi. Unfortunately, the late heroics couldn’t completely erase a first...
SENATOBIA, MS
desotocountynews.com

Rangers earn 19 all-MACCC North Division selections

D.T. Sheffield Named Offensive, Special Teams Player of the Year. Although the season isn’t over yet for the Northwest football program, several Rangers have already been chosen for All-MACCC North Division honors, the conference announced on Tuesday morning. A whopping 19 Northwest players earned first team, second team or...
SENATOBIA, MS
247Sports

Mississippi State lands third top 100 recruit in center Quanirah Cherry-Montague

Sam Purcell got off to a great start to the 2023 signing class last week with two four-star signees and he got his third on Tuesday. Atlantic City, NJ, four star center Quanirah Cherry-Montague didn’t announce her decision on signing day as she instead would make her decision a week later. That decision would be a good one for all those maroon and white as Cherry-Montague chose Mississippi State over her other two finalists at Ohio State and Penn State.
STARKVILLE, MS
desotocountynews.com

Lady Eagles’ Bowen ready to fly as a Redhawk

This Lady Eagle will soon fly as a Redhawk. Indiya Bowen of Horn Lake, one of DeSoto County’s top 2023 year basketball standouts, Sunday celebrated her recent signing of a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play next season at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Memphis man sentenced for 2020 deaths on Pickwick Lake

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WTVA) - A Memphis man will serve 12 years in prison in connection to a fatal boating crash in 2020 on Pickwick Lake. Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the crash happened on...
MEMPHIS, TN
livability.com

Moving to Oxford, MS? Check Out These Neighborhoods

No matter your lifestyle, Lafayette County has a community for you. Oxford is known as the “Cultural Mecca of the South.” This charming, creative community is a top draw for young talent. Throw in charming communities and neighborhoods, and it’s easy to see why people love living here.
OXFORD, MS
livability.com

Why Oxford, MS is a Great Place to Live

A young professional shares why Oxford will always be special. Oxford and Lafayette County, Mississippi, are unique among the cities of the South for many reasons — an award-winning combination of forward-thinking creativity, Southern culture and business innovation that put this micropolitan on the map as an ideal place to call home.
OXFORD, MS
FanSided

Saint Louis vs Memphis: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule

One of the better early season games is set for Tuesday night when Saint Louis hosts Memphis in a battle of undefeated teams. If you’re looking for an under-the-radar game prior to the Thanksgiving week tournaments, look no further. A pair of teams on the cusp of the Top 25 will square off on Tuesday night when the Memphis Tigers head to Saint Louis to take on the Billikens. Both of these squads have NCAA Tournament aspirations, which means a win will go a long way towards improving the résumé. Who has the edge in this one? Here’s a breakdown of what to expect.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wtva.com

New police chief confirmed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Joseph Daughtry has been confirmed as the new chief of police in Columbus. Confirmation came during a city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Daughtry is coming to Columbus from Natchez where he held the same position. He’s also the president of the Mississippi Association of...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Columbus woman killed in Lowndes County wreck

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus woman died in a wreck in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Catherine Ridgon died from her injuries Monday night. He said she was involved in a multi-car crash on Highway 45 on Monday. An investigation is ongoing into the wreck to...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WREG

Ezekiel Kelly indicted in DeSoto County

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WREG) — The Southaven Police presented Ezekiel Kelly to a grand jury on Wednesday, November 9. A true bill was returned with the following charges: receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Ezekiel Kelly was previously indicted on 26 charges related to the shooting rampage in […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win

A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Cold temperatures continue across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Happy Tuesday!. Bundle up and watch out for patchy fog. It’s a cloudy and chilly start to the day. Temperatures this afternoon will remain chilly in the 40s. Rain chance: 10 mph. Winds: 10 mph. LOOKING AHEAD: Below average temperatures through the end of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
wcbi.com

Joseph Daughtry expected to be named the next police chief of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Sources told WCBI that Joseph Daughtry is expected to be named Columbus’ next Police Chief at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Daughtry, one of the three finalists for the job, currently serves as the Chief of Police in Natchez Mississippi. He also serves as President...
COLUMBUS, MS
WREG

Armed man captured at MS school escapes from police

This story has been updated with the suspect’s correct name, based on information from police. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old man who allegedly brought a gun to a Mississippi high school basketball game last week escaped police custody and is now on the run. Christopher Bernard Mohammed, Jr. of Southaven, Mississippi is the subject of […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy