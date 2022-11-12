Read full article on original website
N.A.A.C.P alleged Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated Black voters during early voting in TexasAsh JurbergBeaumont, TX
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
12newsnow.com
High School Basketball Scores and Highlights: November 15
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Port Arthur Memorial Titans and Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears both improved to (2-0) on the young season with impressive wins Tuesday night. Port Arthur Memorial held off a West Brook rally to down the Bruins, 56-51 in Titan gym. Meanwhile down the road, LCM left...
Port Arthur Memorial High School senior killed along Texas Hwy 73 over weekend
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating after a Memorial High School student was killed after possibly being struck by a vehicle on Saturday. The body of Nancy Lizbeth Mendoza Chavez, of Port Arthur, who was a senior at Memorial, was found in the 1800 block of Texas Highway 73 near the Motiva refinery on Saturday.
12newsnow.com
Second-half surge leads to Big Red win
BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University outscored Huston-Tillotson by 30 points in the second half as they cruised to a 98-69 win Monday evening at the Montagne Center. The victory improves LU’s record to 2-1 (.667) on the young season, as the Cards played their final home game until Dec. 1.
Two people hit, killed by 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 west of Beaumont Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday night after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont. Deandre Wall, 25 of Paige, Tx and Brandy Epps, 25, of Henderson, Tx, were killed near the 843 mile marker of Interstate 10 just west of Smith Road according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
fox4beaumont.com
Memorial High School and PAISD mourning student's death: "Always a very happy soul"
PORT ARTHUR — Update- Memorial faculty and staff remember Nancy Chavez and call her an exemplary student. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more details. Memorial High School and the Port Arthur Independent School District are mourning the death of a student. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso tells KFDM/Fox...
'I love Beaumont and I want it to thrive' : Roy West announces run for mayor of Beaumont in 2023
BEAUMONT, Texas — Prominent businessman Roy West, Jr., who lost by a small margin to Beaumont mayor Robin Mouton in 2021, has announced he will again run for mayor in 2023. West, Jr. announced his plans to run in the 2023 election Monday morning in a video posted on Facebook.
Texas DPS issues warning after more Southeast Texas pedestrians hit by vehicles
BEAUMONT, Texas — A deadly weekend that left three pedestrians dead on Southeast Texas roadways has raised questions, including who is at fault when someone is struck by a vehicle. A man and a woman were killed Sunday, November 13, 2022 after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along...
14-Year-Old Seriously Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Lake Charles (Lake Charles, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Lake Charles. Officials confirmed that a 14-year-old was seriously injured due to the pedestrian accident.
Fire destroys two mobile homes in Mauriceville Tuesday afternoon
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — No injuries were reported Tuesday after two mobile homes were destroyed by fire in Mauriceville. The fire broke out before 12:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Lamurel Willey Rd. in Mauriceville. An ambulance from Acadian Ambulance also responded to the fire but no one was...
Orange County Sheriff's Office identifies tug boat crew member found dead in Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a tug boat crew member. The call came in Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5 p.m. to the 1900 block of Mansfield Ferry Road in Vidor. Officers then found the body of Glenn Edward Dupree, 46,...
US-90 crossover removal project would close half of the crossovers along a 12-mile stretch west of Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A new proposal from the Texas Department of Transportation Beaumont District would cause nearly 12 miles of road closures in Jefferson County. This project would remove 26 of the 42 median crossovers spanning 11.7 miles on US-90, from Keith Road west to SH 326 in Jefferson County.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?
Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
12newsnow.com
Alleged church trespasser hospitalized after falling 20 feet from upper level
BEAUMONT, Texas — One man was hospitalized after allegedly trespassing a former church in Beaumont Monday. Around 11 a.m., Beaumont police were called to the former Faith to Faith Church building on Calder Avenue in downtown Beaumont. Police were told there were trespassers in the building. When they got...
Silver Alert discontinued for elderly man diagnosed with cognitive impairment
GROVES, Texas — An elderly man being searched for by Groves Police Department has been found. A former Silver Alert said Elgia McElveen, 67 years, was last seen Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:40 a.m. at the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive in Groves. He was in a silver...
Beaumont Mayor Robin Mouton announces she will seek re-election
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Mayor Robin Mouton has announced that she plans to seek re-election in 2023. Mouton confirmed to 12News Tuesday morning that she intends to run for a second term. The mayor beat businessman Roy West, Jr. with 52% of the vote and a margin of a...
KPLC TV
Driver arrested on I-210 after police chase
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase that began in Cameron Parish on LA 27 ended with the driver being arrested on Interstate 210 in Lake Charles, according to Louisiana State Police. The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a vehicle that failed to stop for a...
kogt.com
Two Shootings In Two Nights
Orange Police are investigating two people being shot in consecutive nights in Orange. On Thursday just after midnight police found a man with multiple gunshots wounds in a grassy area in the 300 block of Burton. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Then late Friday night a...
'It's really good for the area' : Next steps for new development in Beaumont's West End
BEAUMONT, Texas — During the 2022 midterm elections, two voters helped pass a plan that would bring a new development to Beaumont's West End. The developers brought in one mobile home to the land and had two people move in on September 2022. Those two people moved in with...
Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas, Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce host annual job fair
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas, along with the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce held its annual fall job fair on Tuesday. The event took place at the Bob Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur. There were at least 75 different businesses represented at the job fair,...
