Port Arthur, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

12newsnow.com

High School Basketball Scores and Highlights: November 15

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Port Arthur Memorial Titans and Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin' Bears both improved to (2-0) on the young season with impressive wins Tuesday night. Port Arthur Memorial held off a West Brook rally to down the Bruins, 56-51 in Titan gym. Meanwhile down the road, LCM left...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12newsnow.com

Second-half surge leads to Big Red win

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University outscored Huston-Tillotson by 30 points in the second half as they cruised to a 98-69 win Monday evening at the Montagne Center. The victory improves LU’s record to 2-1 (.667) on the young season, as the Cards played their final home game until Dec. 1.
BEAUMONT, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?

Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
HOUSTON, TX
KPLC TV

Driver arrested on I-210 after police chase

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase that began in Cameron Parish on LA 27 ended with the driver being arrested on Interstate 210 in Lake Charles, according to Louisiana State Police. The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a vehicle that failed to stop for a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kogt.com

Two Shootings In Two Nights

Orange Police are investigating two people being shot in consecutive nights in Orange. On Thursday just after midnight police found a man with multiple gunshots wounds in a grassy area in the 300 block of Burton. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Then late Friday night a...
ORANGE, TX

