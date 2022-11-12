ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Colorado Republican Party needs an exorcism | Vince Bzdek

By Vince Bzdek
 4 days ago

Now that Democrats have tightened their blue-knuckled grip on state offices more tightly than ever before, and the expected national red wave turned out to be more of a pink ripple, where does the Republican Party go from here in Colorado? How can this setback lead to renewal?

First, Republicans in Colorado must “purge some of the poison in the system,” a phrase Newt Gingrich applied to the party after his resignation from Congress in similar circumstances a quarter-century ago.

“The Republican Party needs a hot bath with a wire brush and lye soap,” said Karl Schneider, vice chairman of the El Paso County Republican Party.

I asked the vice chairman his thoughts because the chairwoman, Vickie Tonkins, is part of the problem for Republicans in Colorado.

She is among the first who needs to be purged. Her efforts to divide the party in its very stronghold, to censure mainstream Republicans right before the election who did not subscribe to her extreme views, has cost the party dearly. El Paso County should have been the engine driving Republicans throughout the state to wins instead of the tailpipe spewing divisiveness.

“Vickie had to go a year ago,” said Schneider. “Without reservation, Vickie Tonkins has done more to damage Republicans than if she were a Democrat. El Paso County could do a lot more for Republicans.”

Just before the election, members of the county party's central committee approved a resolution to "censure and condemn in the strongest possible terms" more than 30 current and former elected officials, GOP nominees and party volunteers associated with Peak Republicans, an effort launched this spring by local Republicans who said they couldn't count on the county party to get behind Republican candidates

It's those Peak Republicans who are the real Republicans, though; Tonkins and her band of reactionary Republicans, most of them election deniers, are the ones who need to be purged from the party. The level-headed Republicans in El Paso County won Tuesday, Schneider points out. “The Steve Schleikers, the Chuck Gormans, the Leon Kelleys, Mary Bradfield, they won. The level heads, who believe “yes, we have our desire for small government, less interloping into our lives, but at the same time we have the interests of the public at heart. They know how to talk with people other than themselves. They talk outside of an echo chamber.”

How do Republicans go forward? They need a complete overhaul. Republicans in Colorado need a new messenger, a new message, and new ways of messaging.

“We need somebody who’s got credibility, someone of character, integrity, someone who is thoughtful and a thinker,” agrees Schneider, a former Green Beret and MIT scholar. “We need people who don’t discount others whether or not they have a D or an R behind their name. We need compassion.”

Republicans need to be better at their message, too. They need to give people something to vote for, not just vote against.

“What does our message say when we have people like Tonkins who take our platform and say if you don’t click on every one of these boxes, you’re unclean, you’re a RINO? (Republican in Name Only.)”

Republicans need to have a message that is about smaller government, about the power of public-private partnership, an honest message about smart government that for example, acknowledges our impact on the environment, but persuades Coloradans that we shouldn't eliminate oil and gas production wholesale before we’re ready.

“But there needs to be the ability to work with people,” said Schneider. “I’m staunch this, I’m staunch that. That tells me you can’t work with anybody,” Schneider said. “My way or the highway. That’s not reality. What we’ve gotta have is a message that we can work with people.”

And then Republicans need to change the way they are messaging. “We can’t scream at people, we can’t degrade people,” said Schneider. No more rage and recrimination. “It’s the Golden Rule, is really what it is. Maybe that’s it: The Republicans need to get back to the Golden Rule.

“We need to have that Golden Rule mentality in how we are perceived. We’ve got to be able to convey our message in not such a vitriolic, acidic, “You’re wrong, I’m right” way. The Dems could learn from that, too.”

If this election has a message, it may the return of the normies. It may be that we have finally reached the limit of crazy that will be tolerated. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s unexpected struggles in the 3rd Congressional District may be the surest sign of that.

We may finally be done with Boebert's brand of "angertainment," done prioritizing performance politics over policy, done with people who want to burn books, destroy art and hang journalists.

“We are not the radical nut jobs, the Boeberts, the Tonkins, the Dave Williams, the Trumps,” exclaims Schneider. “The Republican Party is more than that.”

Yes, Trump. For the party to go forward in Colorado, it needs to perform a Trump exorcism.

“Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to the United States of America,” Schneider said.

My colleague in Washington, Hugo Gordon, editor of the Washington Examiner, put it this way:

“The biggest, most important step toward sanity and full electability that the Republican Party can take is to recognize that Trump is yesterday’s man, not today’s or tomorrow’s.”

It might be time to find the party’s Reaganesque “morning in America” roots, and recombine it with a little George W. Bush "compassionate conservatism." The Doom and Gloom Republican message doesn’t seem to be making any headway in Colorado.

“Our party here should lead,” Schneider said. The party should have a messenger, message and messaging that is positive, encouraging, uplifting and inclusive of all Republicans. “Not just a brand of Republican that is so far to the right that it makes me want to vomit,” Schneider adds.

This would be good for Democrats, too. Colorado needs a healthy opposition party. A one-party state is like capitalism without competition. Competition is what makes us better. Accountability keeps one party from overreach, from becoming too ideological rather than problem-solving, and from impinging on citizen’s rights. Gov. Jared Polis wouldn’t for a minute have promised to make Colorado one of the 10 safest states in the nation in his next term if Republican candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl hadn’t pounded him relentlessly on high crime rates.

One-party states don’t work. Just look at the list of current ones: China, North Korea, Cuba, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Laos.

That is not company we Coloradans want to keep.

A Republican revival is a good, necessary thing for all of us. Let's pray the Grand Old Party has the courage to do it.

Robert Dougherty
4d ago

When Dictator Biden forces up the cost of fuel just to push EVs, IT'S FASCISM... When Dictator Biden forces up the cost of energy just to push your Green Crap Deal, IT'S FASCISM... When Democrats forces up inflation just to push their Socialist Agenda, IT'S FASCISM... When the Democrats demand the use of a single type of power, IT'S FASCISM... When Dictator Biden forces non college students to pay the debt of college students,IT'S FASCISM... When Dictator Biden forces students to get the Fake Vaccine to goto school, IT'S FASCISM... When Dictator Biden forces children to be Indoctrinated Racist Homosexuals, IT'S FASCISM... When Dictator Biden forces students to wear useless mask, IT'S FASCISM...

Plumb Joy
3d ago

Not knowing, it wouldn't surprise me if she's a democrat having infiltrated the now RINO Colorado party

Nodus Tollens
3d ago

Yeah and the democratic party needs an enema. But then their IQ would be down to zero.

Related
The Denver Gazette

SENGENBERGER | Colorado GOP must learn right lessons

For Colorado Republicans, last Tuesday’s “blood moon” symbolized a political bloodbath — and a clean sweep statewide for Colorado Democrats in the midterms. Nationally, the GOP’s much-anticipated red wave collided with a giant blue wall. No matter what happens in next month’s U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia, Democrats will maintain control of the upper chamber. Republicans will hold the majority in the U.S. House, but at best by an estimated three-vote margin.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

‘An extinction level event’: Colorado Republicans react to deep election losses

Republicans were hoping to make gains in Colorado this election. The party recruited more moderate and younger candidates, women, and people of color, and focused largely on pocketbook issues. And given an unpopular sitting President and Democratic control in Colorado and nationally, the focus of the media and political observers was the scope of the inroads Republicans would make.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado leaders honored with 2022 Governor's Citizenship Medals

Six local leaders and one company were honored Tuesday with the announcement of the annual Colorado Governor’s Citizenship Medals. Each year since 2015, the governor of Colorado has bestowed the medals upon citizens and organizations that inspire excellence and public service. The medals are the state's highest honor recognizing significant contributions to communities across Colorado. “The recipients truly embody leadership and are driven to make Colorado an even better place...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Gov. Jared Polis names House Speaker Alec Garnett as new chief of staff

Gov. Jared Polis on Monday named outgoing House Speaker Alec Garnett as his new chief of staff, effective Jan. 1. Garnett will replace Lisa Kaufman, who has been with Polis for 15 years, dating back to his days in the U.S. House of Representatives. Kaufman was among Polis' first hires in 2007 in his first congressional bid and served as his chief of staff while he represented Congressional District 2, which includes Boulder.
COLORADO STATE
lamarledger.com

After midterm losses, what now for Colorado Republicans?

Thirty-six hours after Republicans suffered historic election losses in Colorado, and as elected members were regrouping, state Rep. Richard Holtorf, of Akron, framed the party’s position in heroic terms. “I think of the Spartans and Leonidas, as the Persian army comes down to take over and destroy Greece and...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Ballot curing in Colorado: How does it work?

The result of Colorado’s highest profile election could come down to the thousands of ballots provisionally rejected over signature discrepancies — but there's a still way for those ballots to be counted. In Colorado, voters can “cure” their ballots to allow their vote to be counted if they...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

LATEST: It's a waiting game in Colorado's CD3, with Boebert leading Frisch by a razor-thin margin

The surprisingly close race in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District remains in a holding pattern on Monday, with U.S. Rep. Laurent Boebert, the Republican incumbent, still leading Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by a razor-thin margin. Frisch had led the incumbent in the count through late Wednesday, but Boebert took the lead early on Thursday and has yet to relinquish it. As of the latest ballot update at 4:39 p.m. on Monday,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

HUDSON | What Polis should do with our blue wave

The first returns of election night arrived from Florida with the hint of a crimson tide that frightened Democrats across the country. While a faint pink stain spread across the state line to Alabama and Georgia, (where its Senate race now proceeds to a December runoff between Raphael Warnock, and a fading football gladiator who acknowledges he is rarely the smartest guy in the room), the anticipated red tsunami shriveled to a mere ripple. Hats should be tipped in the direction of Florida Governor Ron “DeSanctimonious”, who has clearly corralled his electorate. For Democrats, it’s now time to order popcorn, restock the liquor cabinet with powerful adult beverages in order to enjoy the impending cage match between Trump and DeSantis for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

WADHAMS | Dem victory signals a Colorado in decline

The most important question going into election 2022 was whether Republicans could rebound after devastating defeats in 2018 and 2020 when opposition to President Donald Trump propelled Democrats to their most dominant position since the 1930s. Opportunities abounded in races for governor, U.S. senator, attorney general, secretary of state and...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado's CD3 race won't be decided until Thursday at the earliest

We won't know the final results in Colorado's Congressional District 3 Race until next Thursday at the earliest.RELATED: What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert has about an 1,100 vote lead over Democrat Adam Frisch. There's only .3 percent between the two. If the candidates are separated by .5 percent or less when all the votes are counted, there will be an automatic recount.Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert Ortiz says election workers are done processing ballots that came in on election day but there are still hundreds of military and overseas ballots...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado woman charged in Capitol riot sentenced

COLORADO, USA — A Colorado woman whose boyfriend previously pleaded guilty to parading inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has been sentenced after pleading guilty to the same charge, according to federal court documents. Jennifer Horvath pleaded guilty on August 12 to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

LATEST: Boebert, Frisch watch and wait as ballot count inches ahead in too-close-to-call Colorado race

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert held on to a razor-thin lead on Friday in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic challenger Adam Frisch trailed the Republican by just over 1,000 votes. Frisch led the incumbent in the count through late Wednesday, but Boebert took the lead early on Thursday and has yet to relinquish it. As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, Boebert received 162,040 votes to Frisch's 160,918, a margin of just 1,122, for a roughly one-third of a percentage point difference. ...
COLORADO STATE
