Hawai’i robotics team ranks 5th in the world

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waffles robotics team from Assets School became the fifth ranked robotics team according to First Tech Challenge; they are the only team in Hawai’i to rank in the top 10.

“The high ranking definitely shows our hard work and dedication to our team and program,” said Team Waffles Captain Mitchell Kee Chong ’23. “However, we still have a lot more competitions to go. The rankings are constantly changing every week!”

“We are extremely proud of our students and Robotics Coach Peter Han. Peter has built an award-winning robotics program with our students, and to be ranked so high is both an exciting moment and testament to everyone’s hard work and collaboration,” said Head of School, Ryan Masa.

The team was created in 2018 when students demanded that the school provide an outlet for developing robotics skills.

“Robotics taps into our students’ talents in science, technology, engineering and math; but I am particularly proud of their work in sharing their knowledge with other students, schools and organizations in our state,“ added Masa.

Waffles have their next competition on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Kalani High School. The game begins at 12:30 p.m.