Erik Reynolds II had 21 points in St. Joe’s 63-59 victory over Lafayette. Reynolds was 7 of 13 shooting (5 for 10 from distance) for the Hawks (1-1). Charlie Brown added 20 points while shooting 7 for 15, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc, and he also had 12 rebounds. Kacper Klaczek finished 3 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with nine points.

EASTON, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO