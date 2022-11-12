ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

fastphillysports.com

NOVA, DOWN AT HALF, HAS TO RALLY TO BEAT DELAWARE STATE!

Eric Dixon’s 17 points lifted Villanova over visiting Delaware State 60-50. Dixon added seven rebounds for the Wildcats (2-1). Brandon Slater scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Caleb Daniels had seven points. The Hornets (1-2) were led by Khyrie Staten, who posted 10 points. Delaware State also got...
VILLANOVA, PA
fastphillysports.com

ST. JOE’S TAKES OUT LAFAYETTE FOR 1ST WIN OF YEAR

Erik Reynolds II had 21 points in St. Joe’s 63-59 victory over Lafayette. Reynolds was 7 of 13 shooting (5 for 10 from distance) for the Hawks (1-1). Charlie Brown added 20 points while shooting 7 for 15, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc, and he also had 12 rebounds. Kacper Klaczek finished 3 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with nine points.
EASTON, PA
fastphillysports.com

LA SALLE WHIPS WAGNER FOR FRAN DUNPHY’S FIRST WIN

Khalil Brantley’s 22 led La Salle past Wagner 77-69 for new coach Fran Dunphy’s first win. Brantley added six assists for the Explorers (1-1). Josh Nickelberry shot 4 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free throw line to add 20 points. Fousseyni Drame shot 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES 11-FAVE OVER WASH: CAESARS HAS JUICY PROPS, FREE BETS!

The Eagles are 11-point faves against the Commanders at the Linc tonight. Caesars Sportsbook promo code NJSPORTSBETFULL gets you up to $1,250 in free bets. First Bet on Caesars Up To $1,250 + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® with code NJSPORTSBETFULL. 21+, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

