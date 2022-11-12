ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

France vs. South Africa: Live stream, TV channel, lineups, highlights, betting odds and score prediction for rugby union Test

By Jonathan Burnett
Sporting News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Christopher Nkunku out of France squad through injury as England arrive in Qatar

World champions France have suffered a blow with the news Christopher Nkunku will miss the World Cup through injury after limping out of training.Didier Deschamps’ side have already been stung by injuries, including N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Presnel Kimpembe, and the Leipzig star is the latest talent to pull out of the showpiece event.England meanwhile have touched down in Qatar, with Gareth Southgate poised to get his first look at his squad with injury concern over James Maddison, who was substituted for Leicester at the weekend. Each team has now finalised their squads for Qatar 2022 after Ghana,...
Sporting News

Canada World Cup schedule 2022: Complete fixtures, match kickoff times, dates for all Les Rouges games in Qatar

Canada has reached the World Cup for the first time since 1986, and head coach John Herdman has tasked his team with writing their own chapter of history. Rising young talents in Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David have led Les Rouges to new heights, but Herdman's leadership is what has really built a squad that is greater than the sum of its parts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy