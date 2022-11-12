ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

footballscoop.com

Whittier College decides to shut down football program

The state of California is home to a total of 10 colleges and universities that participate in Division III athletics, seven of those participate in football. That number will shrink to six after Whittier (D-III - CA) coaches shared on social media today that they've been informed that the Poets are cutting football.
WHITTIER, CA
Yardbarker

UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC

And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

The Cardinal Divas are fighting on

The Cardinal Divas adorned new costumes and sat front row in the student section at USC’s homecoming game on November 5th. The dancers were surrounded by students and when they left to use the restroom, students tried to take their seats despite the signs that read Reserved for the Cardinal Divas. One student waved another away, pointing at the signs and saying the seats were reserved for the dancers.
orangecountytribune.com

Four races still remain close

UPDATE: The latest information on close races from the Orange County Registar of Voters:. Ocean View School District (three seats) Yes 37,986 (54.11 percent) No 32,210 (45.89 percent). ––––––––––––––––––– A week after Election...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

$11.55 mill more for Nav Ctr.

An agreement with the County of Orange that will bring $11.55 million in funding for the Central Cities Navigation Center for the unsheltered was approved by the Garden Grove City Council Tuesday night. The council voted 7-0 for the pact to help fund the establishment and operation of the facility,...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
foxla.com

Car slams into Anaheim house

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A frightening accident overnight in Anaheim when an out-of-control car slammed into a house in Anaheim. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body found in LA River in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A body has been found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department was called to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and the LA River for a possible unresponsive body in the water around 7 a.m., Monday Morning. They quickly...
LONG BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Board organization Dec. 13

At the Dec. 13 session of the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education will include annual re-organization of the board. At present, the board president is Bob Harden, who has served on the board since 1994. Vice president is Lan Quoc Nguyen, a trustee since 2002. This Tuesday’s...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Board organization Tuesday

Tuesday’s session of the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education will include annual re-organization of the board. At present, the board president is Bob Harden, who has served on the board since 1994. Vice president is Lan Quoc Nguyen, a trustee since 2002. The regular board meeting...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
dailytitan.com

Lack of repairs will cause campus to crumble

Cal State Fullerton is recognized nationwide as a top institution and a leader within the California State University system. Standing since 1957, the university is now home to nearly 40,000 Titans, with the campus currently serving 25,000 full-time students. CSUF plans to increase its capacity to serve 32,000 full-time students....
foxla.com

Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Road Closed After Major Crash on Route 66 in Glendora

GLENDORA – Both east and west lanes of Route 66 are closed for a major collision investigation after a van was involved in a crash. Los Angeles County Firefighters Report that one person died at the scene, according to radio traffic. One patient was extricated and transported in full arrest.
GLENDORA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
COMPTON, CA

