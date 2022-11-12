Alpharetta starts fast, holds on to defeat Shiloh

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA – Survive and advance.

Leading 21-0 early, Alpharetta needed every inch Friday night to avoid upset and squeak out a 28-26 win over Shiloh to advance into the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.

The Raiders converted a late fourth-and-1 and were able to run out the clock to hand Jason Kervin his first career playoff victory and the Raiders' first since 2017.

“We wanted to knock them out early,” Kervin said. “We knew that if we let them in it that we’d probably have our hands full going down the stretch and that’s what happened. But I’m proud of our kids for hanging in there and finding a way. That’s what you have to do in the playoffs.”

The first 16 minutes for the Raiders were dominant. Senior quarterback Ben Guthrie led them to touchdowns on three of their first four offensive drives and that gave the hosts a commanding 21-0 lead with just over eight minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Guthrie’s first touchdown pass went to junior Sean Wilson on their opening drive, a 22-yard strike with just over seven minutes left in the first quarter. After a quick three-and-out forced by the defense, Guthrie hooked up with standout sophomore tight end Ethan Barbour for a 20-yard touchdown pass with 5:35 left in the quarter.

A pick near midfield early in the second quarter helped set up the third quarter, a 6-yard touchdown run from Guthrie with 8:05 left before halftime.

That’s when the game flipped.

The Generals scored back-to-back touchdowns to end the second half, but a botched extra point attempt and a failed two-point conversion gave Alpharetta a 21-12 lead.

Shiloh running back Jamir Imuzai scored the first touchdown for the Generals on a three-yard run on third-and-goal with 3:51 left in the half. After a three-and-out by the Raider offense, senior quarterback Jeremiah Harden hooked up with Myles Smith for a 15-yard touchdown on third-and-13.

After starting the game just 4 of 10 for 34 yards and two interceptions, Harden finished the half strongly, passing for 134 yards on 11 of 17.

Shiloh’s momentum carried over into the third quarter when they got the ball to start the half and promptly drove down the field and scored again, this time on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Harden to Shakeem Hopkins.

The touchdown was set up by eight runs before Harden delivered a strike to Hopkins. This time, their extra point attempt was successful and it trimmed Alpharetta’s lead to 21-19 with 7:26 left in the third quarter.

Looking for a stop on defense, the Generals came ever so close to getting one on Alpharetta’s ensuing possession. Nathan Kashama came up with a huge sack to set up a third-and-18 from the Shiloh 40, but after getting 14 yards back on third down, the Raiders went for it on fourth down and converted.

On the very next play, Raiders running back Jake Gil rumbled his way into the end zone to extend their lead to 28-19 with 3:21 left in the third quarter.

Looking to make it four touchdown drives in a row, the Generals pulled off a successful fake punt, then converted a fourth-and-3 to help set up a miraculous touchdown grab in the back of the end zone by George Benjamin.

Alpharetta’s Chapel Young appeared to haul in a backbreaking interception for the Raiders in the end zone, but instead had the ball ripped out of his hands as he was falling to the ground by Benjamin for a touchdown.

That cut Alpharetta’s lead to 28-26 with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game.

After failing to stop the Raiders on fourth down on their last drive, this time the Generals got one thanks to a pass breakup on fourth-and-12 by Brice Pollack. The Raiders had elected to go for it at the Shiloh 31 with just under six minutes left in the game.

With a chance to take their first lead of the game, the Generals converted a first down before running out of steam near midfield. Harden was sacked on a third-and-13 play and that forced a tough decision by Shiloh head coach Tino Ierulli to punt the ball back to the Raiders with all three of his timeouts left.

The Generals managed to force a fourth-and-1 near midfield but the Raiders elected to go for it and this time they converted to end the game.

Known for their passing game, Kervin gave credit to his stout rushing attack Friday night for ultimately winning them the game.

“We’re a little bit of a passing team, so for us to have to run the ball to win, it’s just a lot of things that we proved to ourselves,” Kervin said. “I’m excited, man. Survive and advance. You don’t get style points. You either win or your go home. I’m proud of us,” Kervin said. “It means more than if we would have blown them out. Just for us to have to face those demons and have to overcome adversity.”

