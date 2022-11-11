ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school football scores from CIF-Southern Section quarterfinal playoff games

By Ventura County Star
FRIDAY

Division 4

CATHEDRAL 26, Pacifica 21

More: Short-handed Pacifica can't stop Cathedral comeback

NEWPORT HARBOR 49, Newbury Park 28

More: Newbury Park loses quarterfinal game after losing star QB

DOWNEY 31, Camarillo 28

More: Camarillo comeback nearly worth the wait in Downey

Division 6

SAN JACINTO 51, Oak Park 32

CALABASAS 35, Ramona 14

Division 12

HUENEME 26, Santa Ana Valley 14

Division 13

ARROWHEAD CHRISTIAN 14, Santa Paula 13

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: High school football scores from CIF-Southern Section quarterfinal playoff games

