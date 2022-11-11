High school football scores from CIF-Southern Section quarterfinal playoff games
FRIDAY
Division 4
CATHEDRAL 26, Pacifica 21
NEWPORT HARBOR 49, Newbury Park 28
DOWNEY 31, Camarillo 28
Division 6
SAN JACINTO 51, Oak Park 32
CALABASAS 35, Ramona 14
Division 12
HUENEME 26, Santa Ana Valley 14
Division 13
ARROWHEAD CHRISTIAN 14, Santa Paula 13
