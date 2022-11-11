High school football scores from CIF-Southern Section quarterfinal playoff games

Cooper Lucas dropped in 29 points, Charlie Muir had 15 points, and Johnny Kostenuik and Evan Stubblefield each added eight points to lead Newbury Park to a 77-71 overtime victory over Buena in a season opener for both teams. Daniel Ortiz had 27 points and eight rebounds, Zane Carter finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, Luke Ortiz had eight points and eight rebounds, and Josh Ullegue added seven points for the Bulldogs.

NEWBURY PARK, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO