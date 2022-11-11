Prep Football: Turnovers prove to be too costly, Oak Hills' season ends with a loss to Bishop Amat

Four turnovers and a 30-point first-half deficit proved to be too much for the Oak Hills football team to overcome Friday night.

The Bulldogs’ perfect season came to an end in the quarterfinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoffs with a 64-27 loss to Bishop Amat.

“We haven’t really made mistakes that led to turnovers all year and tonight it caught up with us. Four turnovers, that’s 28 points,” Oak Hills head coach Robert Metzger said.

Of the turnovers, none hurt more than an interception midway through the third quarter with Oak Hills’ clawing back at the deficit.

Bishop Amat (9-3) led by 23 at the half. Oak Hills received the kickoff to start the third quarter.

The Bulldogs ate up about five minutes on the drive and Diego Lopez hit Shane Young for a 25-yard touchdown, cutting the lead to 17 points.

The Bulldogs (11-1) forced a Bishop Amat punt on the following drive and were pinned at their own 10-yard-line with 5:27 left in the third quarter.

Lopez bobbled the snap, picked it up and tossed a short pass to Shea Gabriel. But Julien Lopez cut the route to intercept the pass, giving the Lancers the ball at the Oak Hills 4-yard-line.

Bishop Amat’s Aiden Ramos scored his fourth touchdown of the night, and the team cruised the rest of the way.

“Oak Hills was moving the ball with that short pass in the second quarter. We fixed that and I just read my keys perfectly and the ball just ended up in my hands. It was just there,” Julien Lopez said. “We knew if they really got going there then they would keep going and possibly score more points. So that stop felt great because we knew we killed their momentum.”

The Bulldogs got off to a fast start, forcing a three-and-out on the opening drive. Oak Hills took over at Bishop Amat’s 44-yard line.

A quick first down pass from Diego Lopez to Young set the Bulldogs up just shy of the red zone.

But a turnover on downs shortly followed and then the flood gates opened.

Bishop Amat scored on the following drive and then followed that up with intercepting a pass from Diego Lopez.

The Lancers struck for 21 unanswered points and took a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter.

“We fought and never backed down, they stepped up. But ultimately it was just the mistakes that killed us today. It’s not that we got outplayed or anything like that, we just couldn’t overcome our mistakes. That’s just how it happens. Against a good team you can’t do that, so against a great team like this you really can’t do it.”

Gabriel provided a bolt of energy for the Bulldogs by picking off a pass midway through the quarter.

He later put the Bulldogs on the board with a three-yard touchdown reception from Lopez.

Munoz broke free for an 80-yard quarterback keeper on the first play of Bishop Amat’s drive for a 30-point lead.

Gabriel and Lopez again connected on a 22-yard pass to set the Bulldogs up just shy of the goal. Quamaine Thomas leapt the ball into the end zone and the Bulldogs cut the lead to 23 at the half.

“I’m just heartbroken for the kids. We had a great year and today they played their butts off,” Metzger said. “We’ve worked on the culture here. It’s only going to get better from here. I think the kids are bought into the program here. Our hope is to improve every year and nothing is going to stop that.”

The Lancers are back in action next week against Sierra Canyon, which topped Serra, of Gardena.

Daily Press reporter Jose Quintero may be reached at 760-951-6274 or JQuintero@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @J0seQuintero.