ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Hills, CA

Prep Football: Turnovers prove to be too costly, Oak Hills' season ends with a loss to Bishop Amat

By Jose Quintero, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qw0oc_0j8Cg9RF00

Four turnovers and a 30-point first-half deficit proved to be too much for the Oak Hills football team to overcome Friday night.

The Bulldogs’ perfect season came to an end in the quarterfinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoffs with a 64-27 loss to Bishop Amat.

“We haven’t really made mistakes that led to turnovers all year and tonight it caught up with us. Four turnovers, that’s 28 points,” Oak Hills head coach Robert Metzger said.

Of the turnovers, none hurt more than an interception midway through the third quarter with Oak Hills’ clawing back at the deficit.

Bishop Amat (9-3) led by 23 at the half. Oak Hills received the kickoff to start the third quarter.

The Bulldogs ate up about five minutes on the drive and Diego Lopez hit Shane Young for a 25-yard touchdown, cutting the lead to 17 points.

The Bulldogs (11-1) forced a Bishop Amat punt on the following drive and were pinned at their own 10-yard-line with 5:27 left in the third quarter.

Lopez bobbled the snap, picked it up and tossed a short pass to Shea Gabriel. But Julien Lopez cut the route to intercept the pass, giving the Lancers the ball at the Oak Hills 4-yard-line.

Bishop Amat’s Aiden Ramos scored his fourth touchdown of the night, and the team cruised the rest of the way.

“Oak Hills was moving the ball with that short pass in the second quarter. We fixed that and I just read my keys perfectly and the ball just ended up in my hands. It was just there,” Julien Lopez said. “We knew if they really got going there then they would keep going and possibly score more points. So that stop felt great because we knew we killed their momentum.”

The Bulldogs got off to a fast start, forcing a three-and-out on the opening drive. Oak Hills took over at Bishop Amat’s 44-yard line.

A quick first down pass from Diego Lopez to Young set the Bulldogs up just shy of the red zone.

But a turnover on downs shortly followed and then the flood gates opened.

Bishop Amat scored on the following drive and then followed that up with intercepting a pass from Diego Lopez.

The Lancers struck for 21 unanswered points and took a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter.

“We fought and never backed down, they stepped up. But ultimately it was just the mistakes that killed us today. It’s not that we got outplayed or anything like that, we just couldn’t overcome our mistakes. That’s just how it happens. Against a good team you can’t do that, so against a great team like this you really can’t do it.”

Gabriel provided a bolt of energy for the Bulldogs by picking off a pass midway through the quarter.

He later put the Bulldogs on the board with a three-yard touchdown reception from Lopez.

Munoz broke free for an 80-yard quarterback keeper on the first play of Bishop Amat’s drive for a 30-point lead.

Gabriel and Lopez again connected on a 22-yard pass to set the Bulldogs up just shy of the goal. Quamaine Thomas leapt the ball into the end zone and the Bulldogs cut the lead to 23 at the half.

“I’m just heartbroken for the kids. We had a great year and today they played their butts off,” Metzger said. “We’ve worked on the culture here. It’s only going to get better from here. I think the kids are bought into the program here. Our hope is to improve every year and nothing is going to stop that.”

The Lancers are back in action next week against Sierra Canyon, which topped Serra, of Gardena.

Daily Press reporter Jose Quintero may be reached at 760-951-6274 or JQuintero@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @J0seQuintero.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
footballscoop.com

Whittier College decides to shut down football program

The state of California is home to a total of 10 colleges and universities that participate in Division III athletics, seven of those participate in football. That number will shrink to six after Whittier (D-III - CA) coaches shared on social media today that they've been informed that the Poets are cutting football.
WHITTIER, CA
thecomeback.com

Chip Kelly under heavy scrutiny after stunning loss

UCLA’s football team lost its first five games under Chip Kelly in 2018. While the Bruins have seen more success on the field since that rough start, Kelly had never managed to get his record at UCLA to above .500. But Kelly had managed to get his record to even .500 (26-26) heading into Saturday night’s game against Arizona.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Former Fontana High School baseball star Chuck Carr dies

Chuck Carr, a former Fontana High School baseball star who went on to play eight seasons in the Major Leagues, died on Nov. 12. He was 55. Carr, a center fielder, was the National League's stolen base leader with 58 during the 1993 season with the expansion Florida Marlins. The...
FONTANA, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

The Cardinal Divas are fighting on

The Cardinal Divas adorned new costumes and sat front row in the student section at USC’s homecoming game on November 5th. The dancers were surrounded by students and when they left to use the restroom, students tried to take their seats despite the signs that read Reserved for the Cardinal Divas. One student waved another away, pointing at the signs and saying the seats were reserved for the dancers.
CBS LA

Strong winds whip across SoCal with stronger gusts likely this week

Strong winds whipped across the Southland Sunday and even more severe gusts are expected in the middle of this upcoming week. The National Weather Service says gusts of up to 45 mph were reported in some areas in Los Angeles County on Sunday. Winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, however, with an exception to the Grapevine, where gusts are expected to remain strong.Forecasters say moderate to strong Santa Ana winds were expected Tuesday through Thursday with the potential for critical fire weather conditions. At its peak, gusts could be at least 35 mph to 55 mph over much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Red flag conditions are anticipated, with temperatures climbing into the 70s by Wednesday. Forecasters say Santa Ana winds were also possible next weekend. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The never-ending drought: How SoCal shapes up after last week's storm

Last week's early season winter storm brought a healthy dose of rain to Southern California. But did it affect our historic drought conditions? Let's take a look. Rejoice. It rained in Southern California. Two early season cold fronts pushed into the west coast this month, but the one that affected...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Keith Sweat will perform at Yaamava' Theater on Nov. 17

Keith Sweat will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater on Thursday, Nov. 17. The R&B singer will delight his fans with such hits as “Make It Last Forever” and “I Want Her.”. ----- THEN on Sunday, Nov. 20, Eric Moo will perform at Yaamava’ Theater. He is...
HIGHLAND, CA
irvinestandard.com

Take this 3.5-mile hike into the ‘Yosemite of Orange County’

Open space preservation on The Irvine Ranch began 125 years ago with the dedication of Irvine Regional Park – the first county park. Since then, over 60% of the Ranch has been permanently preserved, stretching 22 miles from mountains to sea. The best way to see these wildlands is...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

BREAKING NEWS: All 210 Westbound Lanes Closed After Crash in San Dimas

SAN DIMAS - All westbound lanes of the 210 freeway east of San Dimas Avenue are closed for an unknown duration after a reported collision involving law enforcement. Information is lacking at the time this post was launched, but there was an initial report that a police motorcycle officer was involved in the collision, according to Peter Nicholson of the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management Center.
SAN DIMAS, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy