Coachella Valley Firebirds set more franchise records in 4-1 win over Tucson Roadrunners

The Coachella Valley Firebirds opened their season series against the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday night with a 4-1 victory at Tucson Arena.

The Firebirds were tested early in the first period and were forced to kill two penalties, including a 5-on-3 against in the game’s first six minutes. Austin Poganski struck first following a goal-mouth scramble to give Coachella Valley a 1-0 lead. The Firebirds followed up with a powerplay goal from captain Max McCormick just 1:17 later.

Coachella Valley extended its lead thanks to a Ville Petman wrist shot that beat Tucson netminder Ivan Prosvetov for the first shorthanded goal in Firebirds’ history. The assists on the goal were awarded to Andrew Poturalski and John Hayden.

The Roadrunners finally solved Firebirds netminder Christopher Gibson (20 saves on 21 shots) after Jean Sebastian Dea tallied his fifth of the season for Tucson at 9:57 of the third period.

Jesper Froden sealed the victory for Coachella Valley with an empty net goal, his sixth of the season, with 2:07 remaining in the third period.

The Firebirds, playing their inaugural season in the American Hockey League, put up a franchise record 38 shots in the victory, moving them to 6-3 on the season.

Coachella Valley wraps up the weekend series with another battle against the Tucson Roadrunners at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

The Firebirds, who are playing their first 22 games on the road, play their home opener at Acrisure Arena on Dec. 18 against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is at 6 p.m.