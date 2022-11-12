GRAND RAPIDS -- Jack Jacobs and the Lansing Catholic football team put things together in the late stages of the season to find success.

The Cougars qualified for the state playoffs with a losing record and built on their late-season momentum with two wins and a district title last week.

But Lansing Catholic's playoff run ended on Friday with a 37-7 loss to No. 2-ranked Grand Rapids West Catholic in a Division 6 regional final

Jacobs threw for 141 yards and a touchdown to go with 43 rushing yards for the Cougars, who had their four-game winning streak halted. Brandon Lewis hauled in 11 receptions for 85 yards and a score, Ty Rakan added 42 yards receiving and Nic Gruber notched a team-high 6.5 tackles for Lansing Catholic (6-6).

Tim Kloska led all rushers with 175 yards and two touchdowns for Grand Rapids West Catholic (11-1).

GRAND RAPIDS FOREST HILLS CENTRAL 21, EAST LANSING 17

GRAND RAPIDS -- The Trojans put up a strong effort in the second half, but had a late comeback attempt turned away while being edged by No. 4-ranked Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central in a Division 2 regional final.

East Lansing, which was chasing its first regional title since 2007, finishes the season with an 8-4 record.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Football roundup: Lansing Catholic, East Lansing fall in regionals