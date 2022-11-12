ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Football roundup: Lansing Catholic, East Lansing fall in regionals

By Matthew Pike, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZRnh_0j8Cg41c00

GRAND RAPIDS -- Jack Jacobs and the Lansing Catholic football team put things together in the late stages of the season to find success.

The Cougars qualified for the state playoffs with a losing record and built on their late-season momentum with two wins and a district title last week.

But Lansing Catholic's playoff run ended on Friday with a 37-7 loss to No. 2-ranked Grand Rapids West Catholic in a Division 6 regional final

Jacobs threw for 141 yards and a touchdown to go with 43 rushing yards for the Cougars, who had their four-game winning streak halted. Brandon Lewis hauled in 11 receptions for 85 yards and a score, Ty Rakan added 42 yards receiving and Nic Gruber notched a team-high 6.5 tackles for Lansing Catholic (6-6).

Tim Kloska led all rushers with 175 yards and two touchdowns for Grand Rapids West Catholic (11-1).

GRAND RAPIDS FOREST HILLS CENTRAL 21, EAST LANSING 17

GRAND RAPIDS -- The Trojans put up a strong effort in the second half, but had a late comeback attempt turned away while being edged by No. 4-ranked Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central in a Division 2 regional final.

East Lansing, which was chasing its first regional title since 2007, finishes the season with an 8-4 record.

More: Regional repeat: Mason football takes down Trenton for second straight title

More: DeWitt captures fifth straight regional title with win over Linden

More: Portland football run ends with playoff loss to Catholic Central

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Football roundup: Lansing Catholic, East Lansing fall in regionals

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Volleyball PRO

Mason, November 15 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Saline High School volleyball team will have a game with Gull Lake High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SALINE, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan moves up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

The 2022-23 NCAA College Basketball season has started and the Michigan Wolverines are already climbing in the rankings. The Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-56 and EMU 88-83. MSU, on the other hand, is off to a 1-1 start after defeating Northern Arizona 73-55 and losing to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63. The latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll has been released and Michigan has moved up, while MSU is still on the outside looking in.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

Latest Michigan Tunnelgate Rhetoric About MSU Is Hypocritical, Racist, Or Both

We knew when it happened that Michigan would milk Tunnelgate for every last drop of victimhood possible, but the latest is ridiculous even by their standards. John U. Bacon, who has built a career kissing asses at U-M and peddling propaganda to its fanbase like a drug dealer does substance to addicts, took to Twitter over the weekend to publish perhaps the most melodramatic nothingburger of a thread I've ever seen.
MLive.com

Napoleon’s magical run just keeps going

Napoleon’s magical run just keeps on going. A Pirates football team which found itself on the outside looking in when the playoff brackets were put together in 2021, left no doubt in 2022, going unbeaten in the regular season, winning the Cascades Conference title, winning the Big 8/Cascades Crossover title, winning a district and on Friday, with a 14-7 win over Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, winning a regional.
NAPOLEON, MI
msu.edu

Michigan State students react to midterm election results

On Election Day, students prepared to vote across campus and the East Lansing area at their assigned polling location. Many were first-time voters who stood in line for hours after the polls closed to cast their vote. While Michigan’s election results may have shocked some, first-time voter Astrophysics sophomore Alexis...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lansing, MI

The city of Lansing in Ingham County, Michigan, is home to the historic State Capitol Building and Michigan State University. Named after Lansing, New York, the population as of the 2020 census was 112,644, making it the sixth largest city in the Great Lake State. After being chosen as the...
LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant

Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

McIlroy Says Norman Must Go

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Rory McIlroy says golf cannot begin to come together as long as Greg Norman is running Saudi-funded LIV Golf. McIlroy says no one is going to talk unless there’s an adult in the room and that Norman needs to go. McIlroy is in Dubai for the DP World Tour Championship that ends the European tour season. McIlroy says it will be difficult to get anywhere until lawsuits in the U.S. and the U.K. are sorted out. He also takes issue with Norman saying Tiger Woods should be thankful for LIV forcing the tour to provide more money to plays.
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

School canceled in Jackson, Hillsdale counties Monday, Nov. 14 due to system outage

JACKSON, MI - School districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be closed Monday, Nov. 14, due to a systems outage impacting a wide range of building operations. The Jackson County Intermediate School District reported the outage to the system used by school districts in both counties occurred over the weekend, Nov. 12-13, and affects critical operating systems, including but not limited to heating, telephones, and classroom technology.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
NORTHVILLE, MI
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy