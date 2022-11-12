ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Cavaliers Nation

Richard Jefferson says he’s taking Klay Thompson over Stephen Curry if he needed a ‘set shot’ with his life on the line

Former NBA player and current NBA analyst Richard Jefferson had an interesting take about who he would rather shoot for his life between Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Obviously, Curry and Thompson are two of the greatest shooters in NBA history, but Jefferson may have a different pick than most when it comes to the Golden State Warriors sharpshooters.
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors pulling 1 notable player from rotation

The Golden State Warriors have decided to make one of their players a professional bench decoration for the time being. Before Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that guard Moses Moody is out of the rotation at the moment. Kerr said that “turnovers and fouling” have been problem areas for Moody but that he expects Moody will return to the mix soon, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KGO

Curry leads Golden State into matchup against San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (6-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (5-8, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the San Antonio Spurs. Curry currently ranks second in the NBA scoring 32.8 points per game. The Warriors have gone 3-4...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KGO

Warriors' James Wiseman heads to G League for extended stint

SAN FRANCISCO -- James Wiseman will go down to the Golden State Warriors' G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, on Tuesday for an extended period, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Monday night. Wiseman's stint could last up to 10 consecutive days, Kerr said. The team informed Wiseman of this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Run TMC reunited to call Warriors-Spurs game

SAN FRANCISCO -- As Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway and Mitch Richmond sat down in the press conference room at Chase Center Monday night, it was immediately apparent their chemistry was just as intact as it was for the two seasons they played together in the early '90s. "Our good looks...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Golden State Warriors to pause all FTX-related promotions

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors are pausing all FTX-related promotional assets, the team told ESPN on Monday. The final FTX promotion will be on the Jordan Poole bobblehead given out at Chase Center on Monday night -- an item made several months ago before the cryptocurrency exchange firm filed for bankruptcy on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

College basketball Power Rankings: Houston is No. 1 in Week 1

That was a fun appetizer. Now it's time for things to heat up. With Election Day and other circumstances forcing the Champions Classic to move from the start of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season to the second week, most top programs opted to schedule a couple of buy games to kick off their campaigns. As a result, the first week saw plenty of blowouts, very few notable wins and only a couple of top-25 losses (we're looking at you, Villanova, Tennessee and Oregon).
ILLINOIS STATE
KGO

Curry and the Warriors take on the Suns

Golden State Warriors (5-8, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (8-5, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Phoenix. He currently ranks second in the NBA averaging 32.8 points per game. The Suns are 2-0 against the rest of...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTVU FOX 2

Tim Hardaway apologizes for distasteful rape remark during Warriors broadcast

OAKLAND, Calif. - Former NBA star Tim Hardaway came under fire after he made a distasteful remark during the broadcast of the Warriors and Spurs matchup Monday night. Hardaway was recently inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame, joining former teammates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond. To celebrate, the trio reunited for a one-night "Run TMC" broadcast as play-by-play announcers.
OAKLAND, CA
KGO

Joe Starkey calls final Big Game 40 years after band was out on field

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Joe Starkey thought he had blown the call. Hours after "the most amazing, sensational, dramatic, heartrending, exciting, thrilling finish in the history of college football," Starkey attended a neighborhood party near his home in Walnut Creek, California, about 15 miles East of Cal's Memorial Stadium. The date was Nov. 20, 1982, and Starkey had spent the day calling the Big Game, featuring archrivals Cal and Stanford.
STANFORD, CA

