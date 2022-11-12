Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First impressions are the deciding factor when it comes to dating, study saysRickyDavis, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
3 reasons why Stephen Curry should consider leaving Golden State Warriors
After nine games in the current season, it wasn’t hard to tell that the Golden State Warriors have relied heavily
3 reasons why Jordan Poole should request a trade from the Golden State Warriors
Despite only starting in three of his first 14 games, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole continues to show that
Richard Jefferson says he’s taking Klay Thompson over Stephen Curry if he needed a ‘set shot’ with his life on the line
Former NBA player and current NBA analyst Richard Jefferson had an interesting take about who he would rather shoot for his life between Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Obviously, Curry and Thompson are two of the greatest shooters in NBA history, but Jefferson may have a different pick than most when it comes to the Golden State Warriors sharpshooters.
Warriors pulling 1 notable player from rotation
The Golden State Warriors have decided to make one of their players a professional bench decoration for the time being. Before Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that guard Moses Moody is out of the rotation at the moment. Kerr said that “turnovers and fouling” have been problem areas for Moody but that he expects Moody will return to the mix soon, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Report Revealed
The Warriors and Kings will be mostly healthy for this matchup
Bay Area high school football team ends blowout loss with wild cheap shot
The program has come under scrutiny for unsportsmanlike conduct before.
KGO
Curry leads Golden State into matchup against San Antonio
San Antonio Spurs (6-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (5-8, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the San Antonio Spurs. Curry currently ranks second in the NBA scoring 32.8 points per game. The Warriors have gone 3-4...
KGO
Warriors' James Wiseman heads to G League for extended stint
SAN FRANCISCO -- James Wiseman will go down to the Golden State Warriors' G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, on Tuesday for an extended period, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Monday night. Wiseman's stint could last up to 10 consecutive days, Kerr said. The team informed Wiseman of this...
KGO
Run TMC reunited to call Warriors-Spurs game
SAN FRANCISCO -- As Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway and Mitch Richmond sat down in the press conference room at Chase Center Monday night, it was immediately apparent their chemistry was just as intact as it was for the two seasons they played together in the early '90s. "Our good looks...
KGO
Golden State Warriors to pause all FTX-related promotions
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors are pausing all FTX-related promotional assets, the team told ESPN on Monday. The final FTX promotion will be on the Jordan Poole bobblehead given out at Chase Center on Monday night -- an item made several months ago before the cryptocurrency exchange firm filed for bankruptcy on Friday.
Steph Curry's Status For Spurs-Warriors Game
Steph Curry says that he will play in Monday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors.
Warriors And Kings Injury Reports
The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings have announced their injury reports for Sunday's game.
KGO
College basketball Power Rankings: Houston is No. 1 in Week 1
That was a fun appetizer. Now it's time for things to heat up. With Election Day and other circumstances forcing the Champions Classic to move from the start of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season to the second week, most top programs opted to schedule a couple of buy games to kick off their campaigns. As a result, the first week saw plenty of blowouts, very few notable wins and only a couple of top-25 losses (we're looking at you, Villanova, Tennessee and Oregon).
KGO
Curry and the Warriors take on the Suns
Golden State Warriors (5-8, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (8-5, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Phoenix. He currently ranks second in the NBA averaging 32.8 points per game. The Suns are 2-0 against the rest of...
KTVU FOX 2
Tim Hardaway apologizes for distasteful rape remark during Warriors broadcast
OAKLAND, Calif. - Former NBA star Tim Hardaway came under fire after he made a distasteful remark during the broadcast of the Warriors and Spurs matchup Monday night. Hardaway was recently inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame, joining former teammates Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond. To celebrate, the trio reunited for a one-night "Run TMC" broadcast as play-by-play announcers.
KGO
Joe Starkey calls final Big Game 40 years after band was out on field
BERKELEY, Calif. -- Joe Starkey thought he had blown the call. Hours after "the most amazing, sensational, dramatic, heartrending, exciting, thrilling finish in the history of college football," Starkey attended a neighborhood party near his home in Walnut Creek, California, about 15 miles East of Cal's Memorial Stadium. The date was Nov. 20, 1982, and Starkey had spent the day calling the Big Game, featuring archrivals Cal and Stanford.
2 Pittsburg youth football teams beat the odds, head to west coast championship
"Everyone thought that we were going to fail in this league. We ended up going undefeated."
Who are the experts taking in Chargers vs. 49ers?
The Los Angeles Chargers are 7.5-point underdogs to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2022 regular season. The over/under is 45.5 points, per Tipico Sportsbook. That means oddsmakers are taking bets on whether the two teams will combine to score more than or fewer than 45.5 points.
