Beach landings, bombing runs and death camp liberations: Gary Swanson has recorded thousands of war stories

Historic Emery, Bird, Thayer & Co. department store was a central focus on the main retail road in Kansas City in 1890CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic two-story 'McConahay Building' also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films, a commercial film studio, was built in 1922CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Holiday pop-up bars returning to Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic theatre from 1921 wasn't demolished and is now known as B&B Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light DistrictCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic homeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Emery, Bird, Thayer & Company, Kansas City, Missouri.Public domain, Wikimedia Commons. The Emery, Bird, Thayer & Company (EBT) was a downtown Kansas City department store. Its history goes way back to almost when the city began. It closed in 1968. The actual address was 1016-1018 Grand, Kansas City, Missouri. It was built in 1889-90 and faced south on 11th Street.
KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Air National Guard is mourning the loss of one of its own. The 190th Air Refueling Wing shared the news on its Facebook page. They said an airman, identified as Cheyanne Branson, 23, was killed tragically in a vehicle accident Saturday, November 12. In...
Man says Kansas City officer changed story after rear-ending him
The driver who hit him was a Kansas City police officer in an unmarked Ford F-350. Officer Richard Hulme was the man behind the wheel.
Kansas City mayor gets trapped in City Hall elevator, talks maintenance issues
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas was stuck in a City Hall elevator Monday. Now he's using the experience to talk about its deferred maintenance.
109 year old building that housed the Liquid Carbonic Company that made and sold soda fountains was repurposed
Liquid Carbonic Company Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Ams0122, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic building of Liquid Carbonic Company in Kansas City, Missouri was built in 1913 which means the building is 109 years old. This company manufactured soda fountains. In 1994, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Missouri forced Kansas City to increase KCPD spending. Locals say it’s time to end state control
In last Tuesday's midterm elections, Missouri voters passed a statewide ballot measure that will require Kansas City to increase its minimum funding to the Kansas City Police Department. But voters in the Kansas City portion of Jackson County overwhelmingly rejected the amendment by 61%. That local repudiation of Amendment 4...
The historic Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company in Kansas City's West Bottoms proved to be successful from 1910 to 1936
Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Also known as the Kansas City Terminal Warehouse Company and Weld Wheel Industries, Inc., the Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building (“RB Building”) built in 1910 in Kansas City was the first wholesale grocery building west of the Mississippi River located on the path of a railway. This was convenient for the receiving of goods coming into the warehouse. The building is on 1.7 acres of property located at 933 Mulberry Street in Jackson County, Missouri.
Kansas City, Kansas, woman killed in collision with truck after striking deer
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman was killed in a collision with a box truck after her vehicle struck a deer Monday evening.
‘It made me sick’: Aviation community in Kansas City reacts to tragic Dallas crash
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A plane crash at a Dallas airshow that killed six people this weekend left an impact on the local aviation community. Two months ago, Daniel Kelley was on the plane that crashed on Saturday. He is working on getting his pilot’s license. “It’s kind...
‘Tulsa King’: Terence Winter Says Kansas City Didn’t Feel ‘Remote Enough’ for the Show’s Setting
Terence Winter decided Taylor Sheridan's new mob drama needed a more remote setting, and the name 'Tulsa King' was born.
New airline arriving at KCI Airport starting next year
Kansas City announces Sun Country airline will offer seasonal service from KCI Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning in May 2023.
The 'Kansas City Athenaeum Building' was built in 1914 and still has a purpose in the community
Kansas City Athenaeum.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1914, the Kansas City Athenaeum building at 900 E. Linwood Blvd. in the Westport District of Kansas City was constructed for the Athenaeum Club House In 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic home
The Pink House, Kansas City, Missouri.Redfin website. Known as The Pink House in Kansas City, Missouri, this was the home of a notable architect, Mary Rockwell Hook. She also designed and lived in this house which was built in 1922.
Dominic Biscari’s wild, deadly ride is going to cost Kansas City millions of dollars
Step by step and day by day, the Dominic Biscari case is becoming the city of Kansas City’s worst nightmare. The Kansas City Star reported today that survivors of three people killed in a horrible fire-truck crash last Dec. 15 have filed a lawsuit contending that the city is liable for an arbitration award of $32.4 million that a Jackson County Circuit Court judge approved on Nov. 1.
The 1935 cold case of Artemus Ogletree and the association with the then-named Hotel President in Kansas City
Artemus Ogletree.Find-a-Grave image added by Italia on Sept. 6, 2020. This case had twists and turns. If it wasn't a true story, I would say it was a chapter out of an old Sherlock Holmes book. This is a case where there were too many questions.
After two-year hiatus, Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returning to Kansas City
The train travels the country to raise money and collect food for local food banks in communities along the CP network.
The Mutual Ice Company Building supplied ice throughout Kansas City from 1907 to 1939
Mutual Ice Company Building.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. This building is known as the Mutual Ice Company Building and it's located at 4142-4144 Pennsylvania Avenue in the Westport area in Kansas City, Missouri. It was built in 1907.
Family wants murder charges after senior punched, stomped inside courthouse
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The family of Lonnie Davis Sr. is speaking out about a brutal attack that happened inside the Wyandotte County Courthouse in early October. His son, Lonnie Davis Jr., spoke to KCTV5 from his home in Texas with his understanding of what happened. “Upon leaving the...
Missouri, Kansas homeowners can report deed fraud through new hotline
Kansas and Missouri homeowners can use a new federal hotline to report cases of deed fraud if someone tries to steal their home.
Fifteen KC Restaurants Where You Can Dine-In This Thanksgiving
Let’s face it, sometimes planning, cooking, and cleaning up a Thanksgiving dinner can be a bit overwhelming. If you want to skip the hassle this Thanksgiving, Kansas City’s finest chefs have already carefully planned the perfect, chef-driven Thanksgiving menus you can enjoy at restaurants around the metropolitan area.
