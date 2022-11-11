Choosing the right stocks during a bear market can be tough, so here are four Strong-Buy-rated stocks on Wall Street that analysts are optimistic about. German economist Karl Otto Pohl once famously compared inflation with toothpaste — “Once it’s out, you can hardly get it back in again,” he had said. However, October’s inflation reading gave us some hope, having cooled to 7.7% year-over-year. Nonetheless, this is far from the Federal Reserve’s target inflation rate of 2%-3%, and the economy still has a long way to go. In such an environment, stocks that Wall Street analysts are rooting for are worth keeping an eye on. Here are four “Strong Buy” stocks to consider—Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

