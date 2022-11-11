Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Joins Hands With Harbour BioMed for Cancer Treatment
Moderna has signed a licensing deal with Harbour BioMed to develop nucleic acid-based approaches for treating certain types of cancer. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has entered into an agreement with a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based biopharmaceutical company, Harbour BioMed, to discover and develop nucleic acid-based immunotherapies for treating certain cancers, using Harbour’s heavy chain only antibody discovery platform (HCAb).
aiexpress.io
Lipidio Pharmaceuticals Closes Series A Extension Financing; Total Round to Over $20M
Lipidio Pharmaceuticals, a San Diego, CA-based biopharmaceutical firm growing novel therapeutics for dermatological and metabolic ailments, raised a Collection A Extension financing, binging the overall over $20M. Along with present Collection A traders, this extension was led with participation of a number of new traders, together with Nancy Chang (former...
mmm-online.com
Seagen turns to Novartis Oncology vet David Epstein as permanent CEO
Seagen named David Epstein as its permanent CEO, the Seattle biotech said Thursday. Epstein replaces former CEO and founder Clay Siegall, who resigned last spring amid domestic abuse allegations. Epstein brings strong big pharma and oncology experience. Over the course of two decades, he launched and then led Novartis Oncology...
tipranks.com
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock: Can it Still Energize Investors’ Portfolios?
Several analysts lowered their price targets following Plug Power’s weak third-quarter results last week. Nonetheless, most analysts remain optimistic about the company’s growth potential in the green hydrogen space. Last week, hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported dismal third-quarter results, inviting a slew of price...
tipranks.com
Here are the Stocks Michael Burry Added to His Portfolio
Michael Burry’s firm, Scion Asset Management, disclosed its new positions in an SEC filing that was released today. New positions are as follows:. Charter Communications (CHTR) CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Liberty Latin America (LILA) Qurate Retail (QRTEA) In addition, Michael Burry also increased his position...
tipranks.com
For Outrageous Returns, Follow These 100%-Success-Rate Analysts
Here are two stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate and impressive average returns on their calls. Following an analyst’s views on stocks may prove both insightful and profitable for investors. Two analysts from renowned Wall Street research firms have garnered a 100% success rate...
contagionlive.com
Moderna Omicron-Targeting Booster Candidates Demonstrate Superiority Over its Spikevax Booster
Safety profile in this study showed the frequency of adverse reactions with these boosters were similar or lower than that of either a second or third dose of the original vaccine. Moderna announced today that its bivalent Omicron-targeting booster candidates (mRNA-1273.214 and mRNA-1273.222) triggered a superior antibody response compared to...
tipranks.com
Can Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Survive the Current Crypto Collapse?
The decline in Bitcoin prices is having a negative impact on Hut 8 Mining’s financial performance. Having said that, the company is constantly improving its hash rate capacity and bitcoin mining operations by deploying a more efficient fleet. Canadian digital asset mining company Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) (TSE:HUT)...
tipranks.com
These 3 Stocks Could Hedge against Future Rate Hikes
Although the Federal Reserve remains committed to attacking historically high inflation, its hawkish measures could hurt broader business sentiment. Therefore, investors should focus on stocks that benefit from inelastic demand. Given the historically high rate of inflation, the Federal Reserve’s announcement of another 75-basis point hike in the benchmark interest...
tipranks.com
These 4 “Strong Buy” Stocks are on Analysts’ Radars
Choosing the right stocks during a bear market can be tough, so here are four Strong-Buy-rated stocks on Wall Street that analysts are optimistic about. German economist Karl Otto Pohl once famously compared inflation with toothpaste — “Once it’s out, you can hardly get it back in again,” he had said. However, October’s inflation reading gave us some hope, having cooled to 7.7% year-over-year. Nonetheless, this is far from the Federal Reserve’s target inflation rate of 2%-3%, and the economy still has a long way to go. In such an environment, stocks that Wall Street analysts are rooting for are worth keeping an eye on. Here are four “Strong Buy” stocks to consider—Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL).
tipranks.com
Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock is Gaining Steam. How Far Can it Go?
Farfetch stock gained over 24% last week. The company will report its Q3 financials on November 17. Adverse currency movement and weakness in China could hurt its near-term prospects. Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) stock is gaining steam ahead of its Q3 earnings announcement. Shares of this online retail platform for luxury fashion...
tipranks.com
Tired of Rising Interest Rates? Profit from Them Via BDCs!
The ongoing rise in interest rates has contributed significantly to the decline of most stocks. However, some asset classes can actually benefit from rising rates, including BDCs. In this piece, I go over some important points to consider and some risks to have in mind before walking into BDC land.
tipranks.com
Retail Names in Focus with major Earnings Slated this Week
Major retail names including Walmart (WMT), Home Depot (HD), and Target (TGT) are slated to release quarterly numbers this week. Walmart’s third-quarter numbers are anticipated before the market opens tomorrow. The company is expected to report revenues of ~$146.5 billion alongside an EPS of $1.32. In the year-ago period,...
tipranks.com
3 Things that Will Impact Your Portfolio This Week
As you start your week, prepare to protect and boost your investment portfolio. Pay attention to these three things that will impact your portfolio:. While the third-quarter earnings season is largely over, the reporting calendar is still busy this week, highlighted by retailers such as Home Depot (HD), WalMart (WMT), Lowe’s (LOW), Target (TGT), JD (JD) and Alibaba (BABA).
targetedonc.com
FDA Requests Limited Use for Niraparib in Patients Without gBRCAm
Based on OS data from the phase 3 ENGOT-OV16/NOVA trial, the FDA has requested niraparib to have restricted use as a second-line maintenance therapy for patients without germline BRCA mutations. At the request of the FDA, niraparib (Zejula) will have restricted use as a second-line maintenance therapy after platinum-based chemotherapy...
tipranks.com
Satsuma Pharma Feels the Pain As Clinical Trial Results Disappoint
STS101 (dihydroergotamine (DHE) nasal powder) is Satsuma’s novel investigational therapeutic product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine. The company stated that STS101 did not show statistically significant superiority to the placebo treatment on the pre-specified co-primary endpoints of freedom from pain and freedom from most bothersome symptom (from among photophobia, phonophobia and nausea) (MBS-free) at two hours post-administration of the treatment.
tipranks.com
HUTCHMED Rises on Positive Results in Gastric Cancer Trial
Shares of biopharmaceutical company HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) are soaring in the pre-market session today after it announced positive results from a study evaluating the combination of fruquintinib and paclitaxel for the treatment of advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma. The combination demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival but...
tipranks.com
Whisky, Art, and Farmland: Alternative Assets in Retail Portfolios
Alternative investments are exploding in popularity, with retail investors joining the previously closed club catering to institutions and the ultra-wealthy. The rise of fintech innovation enables individuals to invest in assets that are uncorrelated with global markets, harnessing their potential ability to stem volatility and increase income. Major global stock...
tipranks.com
Another Bubble Bursts As Oatly’s Q3 Results Disappoint
Shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ: OTLY) dropped in pre-market trading on Monday as the oat drinks company’s Q3 results missed estimates. The company reported revenues of $183.03 million, a growth of 7% year-over-year but falling short of analysts’ estimates by $28.1 million. Oatly’s loss per share more than...
tipranks.com
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to Acquire SurePrep for $500M
Thomson Reuters will snap up tax automation software and services provider, SurePrep, in an all-cash deal worth $500 million. Canadian multinational media conglomerate Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has inked a deal to acquire a U.S.-based tax automation software and services provider, SurePrep, in a $500 million all-cash deal. Benefits of...
