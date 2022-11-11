Read full article on original website
Historic two-story 'McConahay Building' also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films, a commercial film studio, was built in 1922CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Mineral Hall at the Kansas City Art Institute was a residence with an elaborate architectural appeal in 1904CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic theatre from 1921 wasn't demolished and is now known as B&B Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light DistrictCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Holiday pop-up bars returning to Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic homeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
K-State football moves up in newest AP Poll
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After K-State football dominated in a 31-3 win against Baylor, the Wildcats have moved up four spots on the newest AP Poll. KSU now sits at No. 19 in the poll, a step up from last week’s ranking. Last week, K-State dropped ten spots to No. 23 following its loss to Texas. […]
Parents voice frustration after KC charter school Hogan Prep temporarily closes
The state of Missouri has temporarily closed the doors at Hogan Preparatory Academy in Kansas City, citing significant safety concerns.
Raymore-Peculiar student injured by school bus
A Raymore-Peculiar student is being treated at a Kansas City-are hospital after a school bus hit her feet Tuesday morning.
When Kansas City-area school districts could make possible snow day call
This is when Kansas City-area school districts will make the call whether to cancel school because of snow or shift to virtual learning.
Pleasant Hill woman killed in head-on crash outside Greenwood, Missouri
The highway patrol said the crash started when the driver of a Ford F-150 began to slide, crossed the center of the roadway and struck a Ford Focus head-on.
After two-year hiatus, Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returning to Kansas City
The train travels the country to raise money and collect food for local food banks in communities along the CP network.
Hogan Prep shuts down high school over safety concerns
'It made me sick': Aviation community in Kansas City reacts to tragic Dallas crash. A plane crash at a Dallas airshow that killed six people this weekend left an impact on the local aviation community. First winter storm expected in Kansas City on late Monday, early Tuesday. Updated: 12 hours...
Grandview allows registration renewal over the phone
Grandview's DMV is now allowing people to renew license plates and registrations over the phone instead of in person.
The historic Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company in Kansas City's West Bottoms proved to be successful from 1910 to 1936
Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Also known as the Kansas City Terminal Warehouse Company and Weld Wheel Industries, Inc., the Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building (“RB Building”) built in 1910 in Kansas City was the first wholesale grocery building west of the Mississippi River located on the path of a railway. This was convenient for the receiving of goods coming into the warehouse. The building is on 1.7 acres of property located at 933 Mulberry Street in Jackson County, Missouri.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some out-of-state police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
Missouri forced Kansas City to increase KCPD spending. Locals say it’s time to end state control
In last Tuesday's midterm elections, Missouri voters passed a statewide ballot measure that will require Kansas City to increase its minimum funding to the Kansas City Police Department. But voters in the Kansas City portion of Jackson County overwhelmingly rejected the amendment by 61%. That local repudiation of Amendment 4...
Deer causes deadly two-vehicle crash in Platte County
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman died after hitting a deer on I-435, then getting hit by a truck in Platte County, Missouri, Monday.
Missouri Minute: Marijuana sales could begin before February; cannabis-friendly KC development pitched
Legal recreational marijuana sales in Missouri could begin before early February, state officials say. Existing medical cannabis businesses can submit applications for recreational licenses as early as Dec. 8, and a state health department spokesperson indicated applications could be approved more quickly than the required 60 days. As businesses gear up to serve an expanded cannabis market, companies in the Kansas City region are pitching a riverside entertainment district catering to patrons interested in consuming marijuana. Plans call for the spring 2023 debut of the Smokey River Entertainment District, a development featuring event space, an ampitheatre and more. Plus, Global Entrepreneurship Week is back, and Missouri is a hotbed of events for the annual celebration of entrepreneurship. Scroll down to get the scoop on those stories and more.
Kansas City, Kansas, woman killed in collision with truck after striking deer
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman was killed in a collision with a box truck after her vehicle struck a deer Monday evening.
Second man charged in Merriam stabbing; just sentenced in Missouri shooting
Prosecutors charged a second man, 25-year-old John Daniel Crawford Murray, with murder in the stabbing death of Charles Dillon in Merriam.
State orders Hogan Prep to temporarily shut down amid student safety concerns
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City school is being shut down, at least temporarily, over student safety concerns amid several recent incidents. The Missouri Charter Public School Commission sent a letter to Hogan Preparatory Academy High School on Nov. 11, telling the school to shut its doors until it can properly address the safety of students and staff. The commission is directing Hogan Prep not to allow ninth through 12th grade students to attend school on campus before Nov. 28. Virtual learning is available this week, and next week is the Thanksgiving break.
Weather Blog - Snow accumulations are likely tonight
Snow is in the forecast tonight and accumulations are likely. Let's begin with the weather forecast timeline:. We expect it to be dry with increasing clouds through early afternoon. By 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. bands of rain and snow will be approaching Kansas City from the southwest. 6 p.m....
Election recap: Tuesday’s election saw historic changes on the county level
South Kansas City voters went to the polls last Tuesday to make changes, most of which will be seen at the county level where the majority of elected legislators will be new. The following is a recap of the elections affected south Kansas Citians. Missouri State Senate. In what came...
Kansas City’s Rockhill Grille now open in Leawood
The Rockhill Grille neighbors women’s clothing store Evereve on the east side of the shopping center. The space now occupied by the Rockhill Grille previously housed Spanish restaurant La Bodega. The Rockhill Grille in Leawood is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. What’s on the...
Mahomes treats kids to exclusive Black Panther: Wakanda Forever screening
With the help of his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and Adidas Football, Mahomes surprised a group of kids at a screening of the new Black Panther movie.
