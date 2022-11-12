Read full article on original website
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for TotsThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
WBTV
The Holiday Market is returning to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Make plans to visit the Kannapolis Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 25, 26, and 27 at the Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way. Admission is free to the public. Food and drinks will be available. Over 60 local vendors and artists will...
WXII 12
What to do at Reynolda this Christmas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Monday's headlines above. Holiday experiences at Reynolda are starting just days before Christmas arrives. During the holiday season, organizers said people can explore various festivities at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village. The estate will be filled with festive programs...
Cruise into the holidays at Speedway Christmas
CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway is dropping the green flag on a festive holiday season when Speedway Christmas opens on Friday. One of the largest drive-thru, lights-to-music events in the country, the annual holiday display features 4 million LED lights along a 3.75-mile course that takes guests around the legendary track, through the infield and under the concourse.
Fire at Winston-Salem home on South Main Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on South Main Street Sunday morning. No one was injured during the fire, according to officials. The cause of the fire is being investigated. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter...
My Fox 8
Do you have space for an energetic, loving boy?
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An energetic boy who loves everyone is looking for a safe home!. Pedro has called the Davidson County Animal Shelter home for too long. He’s a super sweet boy who needs an active family and maybe another dog to play with. He loves everyone he meets.
Thousands of Christmas light balls will soon shine bright in Sunset Hills neighborhood
GREENSBORO, N.C. — For some, decorating for the holidays is a lot of work, but for others its a labor of love. All in an effort to give back to the community. "Today we're hanging balls, the light balls that we use every year," said Gabriel Futrell. He and...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Troutman woman said angel's voice guided her to be a blessing
For more than two decades, Linda Bishop has sought to be a blessing in her community. There’s little doubt about her mission in the name she chose for her annual event — Be Blessed Day. Every year, Bishop opens her yard to those needing clothing, toys or a...
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
Dog abandoned at Greensboro park with bookbag and note finds a new home
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The dog that was abandoned at a Greensboro park with a bookbag and note has found a new home, according to Guilford County Animal Services. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one […]
Thanksgiving 2022: List of restaurants open or offering carryout on Thanksgiving
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Don't feel like cooking all day for Thanksgiving? You can still get a delicious Turkey Day meal! Here's a list of Greensboro area restaurants doing Thanksgiving 2022 dinners - dine-in, carryout, or both. If you would like your restaurant to be included in this list, please email details to webteam@wfmy.com.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Safe Kids Iredell hosting third winter weather drive
Iredell County’s Safe Kids Coalition is hosting its third annual holiday winter weather drive to collect new children’s hats, gloves, socks and other winter weather wear through Dec. 4. Iredell County residents are invited to make a difference in the local community by donating to the drive and...
Missing bracelet found: A mother was devastated after losing the ashes of her baby
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Clemmons mother lost something very special to her heart last Tuesday and now she is more than grateful it's back with her. Monday, Morgan Clodfelter was reunited with a trinket that has a significant meaning to her. It holds a portion of her baby's ashes...
Heaters given away in High Point as Triad experiences colder weather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two hours before the Salvation Army of High Point opened its doors on West Green Drive on Monday, a line of people had already gathered outside. Over six dozen people showed up with the hope of getting a free space heater. The full stock of 75 heaters ran out about […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
New life jacket loaner stations at Lake Norman and Lake Lookout hope to save lives
The waters of Lake Norman and Lake Lookout are a bit safer with the addition of three lifejacket loaner stations. “There is a lifejacket loaner station at every public access in Iredell County,” Matthew Lee of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said. “With the recent warm and mild days we have had, there has been an increase in boating activity on the lake, and wanted to remind boaters to continue to practice boating safety, water safety and utilization of our loaner stations.”
WXII 12
Winston-Salem organization is helping people stay warm this winter
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — People across the Triad woke up Monday morning to much colder weather, and many can expect their utility bills to rise as the temperature drops. That's where organizations like Crisis Control Ministries is stepping in to help. The non-profit works with people in Forsyth and Stokes...
thestokesnews.com
Walnut Cove resident’s hobby leads to noteworthy discovery
Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) 1900 Indian Head penny discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Savannah Hayes’ curio cabinet with all her metal detecting finds. (Submitted Photo) The community of Stokes County...
3 shot in Browns Summit home on Sugar Maple Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say
BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were shot in a Browns Summit home on Sunday and taken to a hospital, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 12:34 a.m., deputies from the GCSO responded to a report of a shooting at Sugar Maple Drive in Browns Summit. Arriving deputies found three […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
The allure of a train whistle beckons
If the wind is just right, from our home in West Iredell I can sometimes hear an evening train whistle. Trains are, perhaps, America’s most under-used and least-appreciated mode of people transportation. Since 2004, I have been reading through century-old microfilmed issues of the “Mooresville Enterprise,” the newspaper that...
rhinotimes.com
Big All-Day Holiday Party In High Point On Saturday, Nov. 19
A group in High Point has decided to hold a citywide holiday party with a very interesting twist. As part of the celebration, the event will feature a large tree adorned with colored electric lights and other decorations, and the highlight of the festivities will come when the tree is lit up and the people around it begin to sing.
WCNC
Red Flags to keep an eye out for when visiting Aging Parents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the upcoming holidays, many adult children will be visiting their aging parents for the first time in months. Seniors can be quite adept at hiding their problems until they are seen in person, so an adult child may be surprised or even worried when they visit after months of being away. On Monday's show we were joined by Teresa Parker, a Patient Advocate and Nurse Care Manager with RN4U, to discuss some signs that your loved one may need some assistance.
