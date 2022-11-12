The waters of Lake Norman and Lake Lookout are a bit safer with the addition of three lifejacket loaner stations. “There is a lifejacket loaner station at every public access in Iredell County,” Matthew Lee of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said. “With the recent warm and mild days we have had, there has been an increase in boating activity on the lake, and wanted to remind boaters to continue to practice boating safety, water safety and utilization of our loaner stations.”

IREDELL COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO