WBTV

The Holiday Market is returning to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Make plans to visit the Kannapolis Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 25, 26, and 27 at the Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way. Admission is free to the public. Food and drinks will be available. Over 60 local vendors and artists will...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WXII 12

What to do at Reynolda this Christmas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Monday's headlines above. Holiday experiences at Reynolda are starting just days before Christmas arrives. During the holiday season, organizers said people can explore various festivities at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village. The estate will be filled with festive programs...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Cruise into the holidays at Speedway Christmas

CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway is dropping the green flag on a festive holiday season when Speedway Christmas opens on Friday. One of the largest drive-thru, lights-to-music events in the country, the annual holiday display features 4 million LED lights along a 3.75-mile course that takes guests around the legendary track, through the infield and under the concourse.
CONCORD, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Winston-Salem home on South Main Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on South Main Street Sunday morning. No one was injured during the fire, according to officials. The cause of the fire is being investigated. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
My Fox 8

Do you have space for an energetic, loving boy?

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An energetic boy who loves everyone is looking for a safe home!. Pedro has called the Davidson County Animal Shelter home for too long. He’s a super sweet boy who needs an active family and maybe another dog to play with. He loves everyone he meets.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Troutman woman said angel's voice guided her to be a blessing

For more than two decades, Linda Bishop has sought to be a blessing in her community. There’s little doubt about her mission in the name she chose for her annual event — Be Blessed Day. Every year, Bishop opens her yard to those needing clothing, toys or a...
TROUTMAN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Safe Kids Iredell hosting third winter weather drive

Iredell County’s Safe Kids Coalition is hosting its third annual holiday winter weather drive to collect new children’s hats, gloves, socks and other winter weather wear through Dec. 4. Iredell County residents are invited to make a difference in the local community by donating to the drive and...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

New life jacket loaner stations at Lake Norman and Lake Lookout hope to save lives

The waters of Lake Norman and Lake Lookout are a bit safer with the addition of three lifejacket loaner stations. “There is a lifejacket loaner station at every public access in Iredell County,” Matthew Lee of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said. “With the recent warm and mild days we have had, there has been an increase in boating activity on the lake, and wanted to remind boaters to continue to practice boating safety, water safety and utilization of our loaner stations.”
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem organization is helping people stay warm this winter

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — People across the Triad woke up Monday morning to much colder weather, and many can expect their utility bills to rise as the temperature drops. That's where organizations like Crisis Control Ministries is stepping in to help. The non-profit works with people in Forsyth and Stokes...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

Walnut Cove resident’s hobby leads to noteworthy discovery

Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Horace Greeley Presidential Campaign Medal discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) 1900 Indian Head penny discovered by Savannah Hayes. (Submitted Photo) Savannah Hayes’ curio cabinet with all her metal detecting finds. (Submitted Photo) The community of Stokes County...
WALNUT COVE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

The allure of a train whistle beckons

If the wind is just right, from our home in West Iredell I can sometimes hear an evening train whistle. Trains are, perhaps, America’s most under-used and least-appreciated mode of people transportation. Since 2004, I have been reading through century-old microfilmed issues of the “Mooresville Enterprise,” the newspaper that...
MOORESVILLE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Big All-Day Holiday Party In High Point On Saturday, Nov. 19

A group in High Point has decided to hold a citywide holiday party with a very interesting twist. As part of the celebration, the event will feature a large tree adorned with colored electric lights and other decorations, and the highlight of the festivities will come when the tree is lit up and the people around it begin to sing.
HIGH POINT, NC
WCNC

Red Flags to keep an eye out for when visiting Aging Parents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the upcoming holidays, many adult children will be visiting their aging parents for the first time in months. Seniors can be quite adept at hiding their problems until they are seen in person, so an adult child may be surprised or even worried when they visit after months of being away. On Monday's show we were joined by Teresa Parker, a Patient Advocate and Nurse Care Manager with RN4U, to discuss some signs that your loved one may need some assistance.
CHARLOTTE, NC

