Owensboro High School reached into its bag of tricks for a pair of scores, and the Red Devils’ defense came up with a game-saving stop down the stretch to capture a 27-21 victory over Greenwood in the second round of the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs Friday night at Rash Stadium.

With the victory, the Red Devils (10-2) advance to host Louisville Fairdale (11-1) next week.