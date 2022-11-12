ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New coach, new division, same result for Bloom-Carroll in postseason

By Dan Blackburn
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 4 days ago

LANCASTER — Bloom-Carroll’s postseason dominance continued Friday night, sending another Muskingum Valley League opponent home early with a 17-7 win against Sheridan in a Division III, Region 11 semifinal at Fulton Field.

In consecutive weeks the Bulldogs machine-like offensive line dominance showed why it's arguably the top dog in the region. The Bulldogs are headed to an astounding fourth-consecutive trip to a regional final, having done so three previous times in Division IV, Region 15.

Friday's was their first in Division III, however. B-C coach Jeremy McKinney, who served as the team's defensive coordinator for each of those previous teams under former coach Wade Bartholomew, tried his best to prepare the team for the long haul in his first season as head coach.

They knocked off the Muskingum Valley League's best in consecutive weeks in the playoffs — both were top five in the region's computer rankings.

“Coming up to Division III, we knew we were going to play really good football," McKinney said. "Teams like Sheridan and Tri-Valley are really good programs and so is the MVL in general.”

Like last week, McKinney didn’t shy away from his game plan. From the get-go in back-to-back weeks, the offensive line and power-run game got the best of a smaller, but still stingy Sheridan run defense, totaling 214 yards on the ground while holding a significant edge in time of possession.

“We know teams like this play defense really well and try to control the line-of-scrimmage," McKinney said. "Tri-Valley and Sheridan both do that. Both teams played well defensively.”

BC kept it simple all game with, especially out the gate when they erased nine minutes off the first quarter on 17 plays from scrimmage. It was a tone setter for how the game would be played.

"That eight-, nine-minute drive, it was like playing Hartley (in the 2020 regional semifinals) all over again," Sheridan coach Paul Culver III said. "Of the 48 minutes, we probably had 20 minutes of possession time."

Sheridan was forced to be one-dimensional in the second half after Brodyn Bishop recovered an Alex Porier fumble on the Bulldogs' 21-yard line on its first drive. The Bulldogs' defense, which has allowed just 14 points in its last four games, allowed its offense to score 14-points off four turnovers. Jett Jones, Andrew Marshall and Jayse Rockwood each had interceptions.

Culver said the Bulldogs' switch from a four-man front to a 3-3-5 stack was a change he wasn't expecting.

"We didn't prepare for that," Culver said. "You have to credit them for that. I thought it protected Marshall, made it harder to get to him and made the blocking angles different. He made a lot of plays, so credit to them."

That fumble was a momentum changer. The Bulldogs answered with a 13-play scoring drive that all but sealed it up three scores. That all but neutralized the Sheridan running game, which found traction in the second half.

“You can win a lot of games if you get other teams into being one-dimensional,” McKinney said. “We effectively ran the ball on their front and played good defense. We were plus-four in turnovers and that helped us in a big way.”

Leaning on four seniors up front, BC’s will have to face another daunting task with Columbus Watterson. The Golden Eagles toppled Jackson, 24-22, at Nelsonville-York in its semifinal.

zan-sports@gannett.com; Twitter: @danb235

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: New coach, new division, same result for Bloom-Carroll in postseason

