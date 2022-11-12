ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, CA

New Florida commit Jaden Rashada, backup lead Pittsburg to NCS Open final, 55-22 over Antioch

By Mitch Stephens, SBLive
 4 days ago

Pittsburg's long anticipated wait to finally dethrone De La Salle is here.

And after a 55-22 semifinal Open Division triumph over Antioch, the Pirates appear fully armed. Literally.

The Pirates' four-star, recent Florida commit Jaden Rashada played just a half and accounted for three touchdowns en route to a 35-6 halftime lead.

His backup, sophomore Marley Alcantara, who last week threw for 322 yards and five touchdowns in Rashada's absence, threw three more TD passes in a quarter as the Pirates (10-1) advanced to next week's Open championship at De La Salle, a 40-14 winner over James Logan-Union City.

Many people thought Pittsburg earned the No. 1 seed and thus a home game, but considering De La Salle hasn't lost to a NCS opponent in 31 years (the Pirates in fact were the last, 35-27 in the 1991 NCS 3A title game), perhaps that was a factor.

Doesn't matter. The Pirates get a chance to knock off a De La Salle that has not just beat Pittsburg 14 straight times since 2004. But frankly, none have been very close.

The closes was a 24-7 defeat for the 2017 section crown.

But that's ancient history. Not only do these Pirates have a top Division I quarterback, but four receivers who have either committed or been offered D1 scholarships. And that's just among the seniors.

They also have an emerging star sophomore running back (Elijah Bow) and the top 2025 recruit in California — Jadyn Hudson, a safety and wide receiver.

On top of that all that, they have a lot of inspiration to win for their popular 21-year coach Vic Galli, who announced he would be stepping down after this year to focus on his family.

Everything was clicking for the Pirates on Friday, despite the unusual circumstance of playing the same team two weeks in a row, their rivals from the East.

Oregon State-bound Zachary Card set the tone with a 60-yard touchdown run to start the game. Bow added a 10-yard TD run, then set up Rashada's first touchdown pass — one of two to Washington-bound Rashid Williams — with back-to-back 20-yard runs.

Rashada, a lean and fast 6-foot-5, 195-pound senior, rolled to his right on both TD passes to Williams of 12 and 9 yards, then capped off the half with a four-yard run to make it 35-6.

It was a big week for Rashada, who besides coming off illness, announced Thursday he had switched his prior commitment to Miami and flipped to Florida.

Alcantara, all of 5-8, but with a powerful and accurate right arm, then put on a show, threading the needed on three absolute brilliant TD passes — 36 yards to Card, 12 yards to Noah Quesada and then remarkable 26-yard score to Mykel King.

On the latter, he was chased almost out of bounds while rolling right. He put the ball the only place King could catch it. The 5-7 King made a brilliant catch.

That gave Alcantara eight touchdown passes in less than five quarters.

Perhaps he's creating a quarterback controversy.

That would bring a smile to the Pittsburg coach who will likely say, it's just given the Pirates more depth, relief in case something happens to Rashada and chances for perhaps a trick play or two.

