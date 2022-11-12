Snow showers ending; Temperatures dip below freezing next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Staying cold through the weekend

Cold bus stop temperatures

Rain snow mix possible again Tuesday

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cold today with snow showers likely. Precipitation may briefly begin as rain, but as the atmosphere quickly cools, snow becomes the main precipitation type.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney says snow will have a tough time accumulating due to warm ground temperatures, however light accumulations of up to .5″ are possible, mainly on grass and elevated surfaces such as your deck.

Road impacts are not expected. Temperatures remain nearly steady throughout the day in the mid-30s, and upper 30s in a few spots.

Snow moves out this afternoon. Flurries remain possible into Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly on Sunday. 20s expected in the morning with highs only in the upper 30s to near 40. A few more flurries or sprinkles are possible.

MONDAY: A bitter cold bus stop forecast. Temperatures will be in the low 20s. Mostly sunny and cool day around 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly on Tuesday. Another quick-moving system may bring the chance of rain/snow showers to the Miami Valley. Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly again, but dry. Highs around 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs around 40 degrees.

