yourerie

Clifford reflects on significance of landmark passing milestone

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — On a rainy, cool Saturday evening in Happy Valley, senior quarterback Sean Clifford became Penn State’s all-time leading passer, surpassing Trace McSorley. “I think you guys know the amount of respect I have for Sean,” said Franklin. “He’s been here a long time,...
yourerie

Clifford sets passing yard record for Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State Quarterback Sean Clifford enter the record books Saturday for having the most passing yards in program history. Clifford, who has been playing with the team since 2018, passed Tracy McSorley’s record (9,899) in the first quarter against Maryland. Clifford found Brenton Strange in the opening drive to set the record. Entering the game, Clifford needed just 16 yards to pass McSorley and set the program record. He currently sits at 9,903 for now.
