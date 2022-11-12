Read full article on original website
G-20 leaders end meeting condemning war but note divisions
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies ended their meeting Wednesday by declaring that most of them strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and warning that the conflict is intensifying fragilities in the world’s economy. The summit’s closing declaration was noteworthy in...
Ministers make push to get climate talks over the line
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Government ministers are returning to Egypt to take over negotiations at this year’s U.N. climate talks, providing diplomats with the political backing they need to clinch credible agreements that would help prevent disastrous levels of warming in the coming decades. Talks in the...
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
NATO holds emergency talks after missile lands in Poland
BRUSSELS (AP) — Ambassadors from the 30 NATO nations gathered in Brussels Wednesday for emergency talks after Poland said that a Russian-made missile fell on its territory, killing two people, and U.S. President Joe Biden and his allies promised support for the investigation into the incident. The blast came...
Markets mixed on jitters after missile lands in Poland
European stock benchmarks are mostly edging higher in early trading after Asian shares finished generally lower
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman
An oil tanker off the coast of Oman has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone amid heightened tensions with Iran
What just happened in Poland as Russian missiles cross the border
The world is reacting to reports that Russian missiles struck Polish territory, killing two civilians on Tuesday. The explosion hit a grain silo in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following Russian missile attacks directed at Ukrainian territory on Tuesday. The reports, while not confirmed, have stoked fears of WWIII. Because Poland is a Nato member, a Russian attack on Polish territory could draw the entire alliance into war because of the North Atlantic Treaty’s mutual defence clause known as Article Five. The US and Western allies are investigating the reports, but have not confirmed that the blast...
Missile strike in Poland that killed two is ‘unlikely’ to have come from Russia, says Biden
Joe Biden says it is "unlikely" that a missile strike which killed two people in Poland was fired from Russia. The US president met with world leaders for an emergency meeting at the G20 Summit in Indonesia after news broke of the strike."It is unlikely, in line with the trajectory, that it was fired from Russia, but we'll see," Biden told reporters. It landed around four miles away from the Ukrainian border in Przewodow, a rural village.However, Volodymyr Zelensky placed blame on Moscow, describing the strike as a "very significant escalation" in the war. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Poland: Zelensky accuses Russia of missile attack on Nato territoryJoe Biden and Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of G20 meetingBiden ‘incredibly pleased’ with voter turnout as Democrats retain control of Senate
Rishi Sunak holds press conference after meeting with Joe Biden – UK politics live
UK prime minister speaks in Bali after missile kills two in Poland and bilateral meeting with Chinese president is cancelled
