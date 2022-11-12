Joe Biden says it is "unlikely" that a missile strike which killed two people in Poland was fired from Russia. The US president met with world leaders for an emergency meeting at the G20 Summit in Indonesia after news broke of the strike."It is unlikely, in line with the trajectory, that it was fired from Russia, but we'll see," Biden told reporters. It landed around four miles away from the Ukrainian border in Przewodow, a rural village.However, Volodymyr Zelensky placed blame on Moscow, describing the strike as a "very significant escalation" in the war. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Poland: Zelensky accuses Russia of missile attack on Nato territoryJoe Biden and Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of G20 meetingBiden ‘incredibly pleased’ with voter turnout as Democrats retain control of Senate

