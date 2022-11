Owensboro resident Grant Short has a goal of 3,000 decline pushups to promote his fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. As of Friday, he has completed at least 2,267 pushups and raised $190. Submitted photo

Owensboro resident Grant Short is fit for charity, and he is proving that with a goal of 3,000 decline pushups for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

“The month of November has become known as a month of fundraising for nonprofits and challenges, in part, thanks to social media trends,” he said. “Some things about social media trends can be annoying, or even toxic, so I love this positive trend.”