Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
VVSD Job Fair on 11/16Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Mobile Food Pantry at St. Mary Immaculate on 11/15Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
My Favorite Wood Fired Pizza is Located in South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Related
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
‘I came to the party late’: Despite filing their candidacies later, Sager, Ness win County Board seats in District 7
“I was shocked!” That was how Democrat Louisett “Lou” Ness described her reaction to winning a seat on the McHenry County Board in the Nov. 8 election. The Woodstock resident […]. Larry Lough is editor of The Independent and reports local news. He has worked for...
Illinois mass shooting survivor to meet with Sen. Toomey, others in effort to to combat gun violence
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Ashbey Beasley and her 6-year-old son, Beau, were at this year's Independence Day parade during the shooting that killed seven people and injured dozens of others in Highland Park, Illinois.She was not physically hurt during the attack but said she's now devoting her life to stopping gun violence.Beasley will head to the nation's capital to urge lawmakers to co-sign a federal assault weapons ban. She's set to meet with three senators, including retiring Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey.She's previously met with a dozen other lawmakers.
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
See Inside Harrison Ford’s Childhood Home in Park Ridge, Illinois
While it's true that Harrison Ford now lives in Jackson, Wyoming, his roots are back in Illinois. Now, you can take a peek inside what used to be his childhood home in the Land of Lincoln back in the 1950's. In case you didn't know, Harrison Ford spent his childhood...
fox32chicago.com
'Kanye was rite': Jewish cemetery vandalized with swastikas in suburban Chicago
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Hate strikes in the northern suburbs, as Jewish headstones were spray-painted with swastikas in a Waukegan cemetery. Police are now investigating. "The desecration of graves is as low as it gets, and by the way, it’s also as cowardly as it gets," said David Goldenberg, regional director of ADL (Anti-Defamation League) Midwest.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville woman wanted in Kendall County arrested in Louisiana
A Yorkville woman wanted in Kendall County on residential burglary charges was arrested in Vernon Parish, Louisiana last week. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that 35-year-old Ancuta Covaliu was picked up by U.S. Marshals on Thursday. Covaliu is charged with residential burglary, burglary, and theft. She's being held in...
Cook County property tax bills posted online after months-long delay
CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County property tax bills were posted online Tuesday, after months of delay.Homeowners should also get a copy of their tax bills in the mail around Dec. 1, and those bills will be due by Dec. 30. The tax bills will reflect changes to property assessments made last year.When you get the bill, you can pay it online, for free.Cook County property tax bills are coming out months late. Payment is normally due by Aug. 1. It's been a frustrating delay for county leaders and government agencies that rely on property tax revenue, such as libraries, public schools, park districts,...
Herald & Review
Illinois cable startup NewsNation sees election boost after slow start
CHICAGO - As pundits, strategists and opinionated Uber drivers wax on about the mixed results of Tuesday’s midterm election, a dark-horse candidate has emerged. NewsNation, the Chicago-based cable news network, which has struggled to build an audience since launching more than two years ago, found its mojo — and some viewers — during a breakthrough election season.
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
Bailey no match as Pritzker cruises to second term
After an intense election season where crime fueled racial tensions, Governor JB Pritzker on Election Day cruised to a second term with a solid victory over Republican Darren Bailey. Pritzker led Democratic incumbents as they held off an effort by conservative rightwing extremists to capture key political offices. Cheers erupted...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Right-wing Republicans need to look in the mirror
In order to understand what happened in Illinois on Tuesday, Nov. 8, you have to understand the surprise election events in DuPage County. For years, DuPage County was the Republican antithesis of the Democratic Cook County. But as Cook County shifted its concerns from protecting law-abiding citizens to protecting the “rights” of criminals and undermining police, many packed up and left for DuPage County.
WSPY NEWS
First Snow Today? Blame Village of Montgomery!
If snow greets you today, then blame the Village of Montgomery Board meeting Monday night. That’s because the board unanimously passed a resolution to use motor fuel tax funds to purchase more salt for its roads at a $21 per ton increase over last winter at $57 per ton.
6 Chicago-Area Counties Under Elevated COVID Alert Level. Here's What That Means
Six Chicago-area counties are now under an elevated COVID alert level, with new mask recommendations taking effect. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will and Grundy counties are now all under the "medium community level" for COVID. Under CDC recommendations for counties at...
If you want Quality Fast Food then Avoid this town in Illinois
We all have had fast food experiences that were less than positive. But sometimes the experiences at fast food restaurants can be a disaster. If you are trying to avoid a disastrous fast food experience then you may want to avoid this town in Illinois, here is why... A website...
2 arrested after allegedly shooting woman at Yorktown Mall in Lombard
LOMBARD — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a woman Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Yorktown Mall in Lombard. According to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney, Ronald Grundy, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, fired multiple shots at three people around 3 p.m. […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Illinois man allegedly reached over 120 mph in police chase on I-94
RACINE — A 44-year-old Illinois man allegedly reached speeds of 120 mph during a police chase in Racine County. Clifton L. Foster, of Zion, was charged with five felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and possession of marijuana and misdemeanor counts of operate motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install ignition interlock device.
starvedrock.media
La Salle Bar Fails State Alcohol Compliance Check
Another alcohol compliance check was carried out recently at area businesses. One bar in La Salle failed the test. Troopers checked in on 24 establishments late last week in La Salle, Peru, Marseilles and Ottawa. The only one to allegedly sell alcohol to a minor was Buzzy's in La Salle. Accused of making the illegal sale is 28-year-old Stephen Morris of La Salle.
foxillinois.com
Renowned orthopedic trauma surgeon doubles as savior of Chicago Blues, musicians and all
CHICAGO, Ill. - There are many times you'll see Dr. Dan Ivankovich at a Chicago hospital with his signature black scrubs on, which has doubled several times as wardrobe for his second career as a blues musician. "There were many times that I'd hit the stage wearing my hospital scrubs,...
Woman Allegedly Shoves Flight Attendant During Confrontation on Chicago-Bound Plane
Chicago police and the FBI are investigating after a woman allegedly shoved a flight attendant on a plane landing at O’Hare International Airport on Sunday morning. According to authorities, a disturbance was reported on the flight as it approached the airport at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday. A passenger, who...
5 of The Best Places To Go Snow Tubing in Illinois
The white stuff will be here before you know it and if you like a little adventure then you might want to check out snow tubing this winter. Ok, so it's not snowing yet, but you know it's coming. And we may have a few places here in the Tri-States that are great for sledding, but if you're looking for something a little bit more thrilling you might want to try snow tubing. An outdoor spot that takes gravity and water tubes to a whole other level.
Comments / 3