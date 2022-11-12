Read full article on original website
Markets mixed on jitters after missile lands in Poland
European stock benchmarks are mostly edging higher in early trading after Asian shares finished generally lower
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman
An oil tanker off the coast of Oman has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone amid heightened tensions with Iran
Ministers make push to get climate talks over the line
Government ministers are returning to Egypt to take over negotiations at this year's U.N. climate talks, providing diplomats with the political backing they need to clinch credible agreements to tackle global warming
Artemis launch - live: Nasa to try and launch its beleaguered Moon rocket once again
Nasa has finally launched its troubled Moon rocket.The Artemis mission was originally due to launch in August, but ran into a series of issues including bad weather and gas leaks that forced it to be repeatedly delayed.But the space agency was finally successful in a new launch window, in the early hours of the morning local eastern time.If successful, the spacecraft will take off from Florida and head for a trip around the Moon, before coming back down to Earth.As it does so, it will test the equipment that Nasa hopes will one day take humanity back to the Moon – with a view to using it that as one step on the way to Mars.
Sunak’s meeting with Xi Jinping cancelled as G20 leaders discuss Poland missile strike
PM’s talks with Chinese president postponed in wake of missile strike near Poland’s border with Ukraine
