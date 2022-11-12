ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Artemis launch - live: Nasa to try and launch its beleaguered Moon rocket once again

Nasa has finally launched its troubled Moon rocket.The Artemis mission was originally due to launch in August, but ran into a series of issues including bad weather and gas leaks that forced it to be repeatedly delayed.But the space agency was finally successful in a new launch window, in the early hours of the morning local eastern time.If successful, the spacecraft will take off from Florida and head for a trip around the Moon, before coming back down to Earth.As it does so, it will test the equipment that Nasa hopes will one day take humanity back to the Moon – with a view to using it that as one step on the way to Mars.
