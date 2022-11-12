Read full article on original website
US, Indonesia, other nations sign $20B deal to accelerate clean energy transition
The United States, Indonesia and other allies signed a $20 billion deal on Tuesday at the Group of 20 (G-20) summit that will help Indonesia reduce its reliance on coal. The goal of the agreement, called the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), is to help Indonesia reduce emissions and transition away from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The U.S. and Japan co-led the deal, which was also signed by Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway and the United Kingdom.
World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The world’s population will likely hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa. Among them is Nigeria, where resources are already stretched to the limit. More than...
Handshake sparks climate hope, but officials remain worried
SHARM EL-SHEIKH (AP) — A handshake in lush Bali is being felt at climate talks thousands of miles away in the Egyptian desert, where lack of progress had a top United Nations official worried. After more than a week of so far fruitless climate talks, negotiators were grasping for...
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
G-20 leaders end meeting condemning war but note divisions
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies ended their meeting Wednesday by declaring that most of them strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and warning that the conflict is intensifying fragilities in the world’s economy. The summit’s closing declaration was noteworthy in...
Markets mixed on jitters after missile lands in Poland
European stock benchmarks are mostly edging higher in early trading after Asian shares finished generally lower
Saudi Arabia has ‘green vision’ at COP27, critics unmoved
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Hydrogen cars and vehicles that capture their tailpipe pollutants. Computer mice made from recycled ocean waste plastic. Hundreds of millions of trees planted in the desert. Saudi Arabia’s vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt.
Israel rushes to protect marine life as Mediterranean warms
ROSH HANIKRA MARINE RESERVE, Israel (AP) — Between the cliffs and crags of Israel’s submerged prehistoric coastline, a Mediterranean ecosystem is surging back to life. Giant groupers flourish among the rocks, a psychedelic purple nudibranch sea slug clings to an outcrop, and a pair of rays skate along the undisturbed sandy bottom.
Ministers make push to get climate talks over the line
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Government ministers are returning to Egypt to take over negotiations at this year’s U.N. climate talks, providing diplomats with the political backing they need to clinch credible agreements that would help prevent disastrous levels of warming in the coming decades. Talks in the...
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman
An oil tanker off the coast of Oman has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone amid heightened tensions with Iran
Biden: ‘Unlikely’ missile that hit Poland was fired from Russia, pending investigation
(The Hill) – President Biden on Tuesday said it initially appears unlikely that a missile that hit a rural town in Poland near the Ukraine border was fired from Russia, but he said a final determination is pending a full investigation into the incident. “There is preliminary information that...
Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt
ISTANBUL (AP) — A bomb rocked a bustling pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, wounding several dozen and leaving panicked people to flee the fiery blast or huddle in cafes and shops. Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Istiklal Avenue, a popular...
Artemis launch - live: Nasa to try and launch its beleaguered Moon rocket once again
Nasa has finally launched its troubled Moon rocket.The Artemis mission was originally due to launch in August, but ran into a series of issues including bad weather and gas leaks that forced it to be repeatedly delayed.But the space agency was finally successful in a new launch window, in the early hours of the morning local eastern time.If successful, the spacecraft will take off from Florida and head for a trip around the Moon, before coming back down to Earth.As it does so, it will test the equipment that Nasa hopes will one day take humanity back to the Moon – with a view to using it that as one step on the way to Mars.
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Latest on COP27, the United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the U.N. told ministers Tuesday that the island nation won’t leave the summit without a fund for climate-related loss and damage caused in large part by industrialized nations to developing ones.
