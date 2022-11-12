Read full article on original website
Cocoa farmers fear climate change lowering crop production
KOREAGUI, Ivory Coast (AP) — For more than 40 years, Jean Baptiste Saleyo has farmed cocoa on several acres of his family’s land in Ivory Coast, a West African nation that produces almost half the world’s supply of the raw ingredient used in chocolate bars. But this...
G-20 leaders end meeting condemning war but note divisions
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies ended their meeting Wednesday by declaring that most of them strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and warning that the conflict is intensifying fragilities in the world’s economy. The summit’s closing declaration was noteworthy in...
In brutal drought, Kenyan herders look for hope underground
ARCHERS POST, Kenya (AP) — Letoyie Leroshi walked for five days hunting water. After three years of drought in Samburu County, Kenya, the riverbeds were bone-dry. Then Leroshi found a patch of wettish sand in the sunbaked Ewaso Ng’iro riverbed. He brought a group of fellow herders to dig. They hit water and the jubilant young men broke into song, a traditional call to their cattle and camels.
Ministers make push to get climate talks over the line
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Government ministers are returning to Egypt to take over negotiations at this year’s U.N. climate talks, providing diplomats with the political backing they need to clinch credible agreements that would help prevent disastrous levels of warming in the coming decades. Talks in the...
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
Climate reshapes life for tenacious gannets on Quebec isle
PERCE, Quebec (AP) — On Quebec’s Bonaventure Island, the ghosts of human habitation from years past and the birds that breed there now in extraordinary numbers tell the same story: of lives lived hard in a place of fairy-tale beauty. You see this from the tender ages on...
Threats to schools across US may be coming from overseas
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents believe a recent spate of threats and false reports of shooters at high schools and colleges across the U.S. may be coming from outside of the country, an FBI official said Monday. So far, officials have identified calls to about 250 colleges, 100 high...
NATO holds emergency talks after missile lands in Poland
BRUSSELS (AP) — Ambassadors from the 30 NATO nations gathered in Brussels Wednesday for emergency talks after Poland said that a Russian-made missile fell on its territory, killing two people, and U.S. President Joe Biden and his allies promised support for the investigation into the incident. The blast came...
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman
An oil tanker off the coast of Oman has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone amid heightened tensions with Iran
European leader calls on world, China to pressure Russia
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — The European Council president urged global powers Tuesday to intensify pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine, including Moscow’s biggest supporter, China, saying that this week’s meeting of the world’s largest economies was crucial to stopping Moscow’s push “to use food and energy as weapons.”
Biden: ‘Unlikely’ missile that hit Poland was fired from Russia, pending investigation
(The Hill) – President Biden on Tuesday said it initially appears unlikely that a missile that hit a rural town in Poland near the Ukraine border was fired from Russia, but he said a final determination is pending a full investigation into the incident. “There is preliminary information that...
What just happened in Poland as Russian missiles cross the border
The world is reacting to reports that Russian missiles struck Polish territory, killing two civilians on Tuesday. The explosion hit a grain silo in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following Russian missile attacks directed at Ukrainian territory on Tuesday. The reports, while not confirmed, have stoked fears of WWIII. Because Poland is a Nato member, a Russian attack on Polish territory could draw the entire alliance into war because of the North Atlantic Treaty’s mutual defence clause known as Article Five. The US and Western allies are investigating the reports, but have not confirmed that the blast...
Egypt calls reports of surveillance at COP27 ‘ludicrous’
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — A senior Egyptian diplomat has dismissed as “ludicrous” Monday reports that his country’s police have been conducting surveillance of participants at this year’s U.N. climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh. The United Nations said Sunday that it was investigating allegations of...
Dutch judges to deliver verdicts in MH17 downed plane trial
SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — It still happens to Silene Frederiksz-Hoogzand after more than eight years. Walking down the street, she will see a girl with long, dark hair or a young man in a baseball cap and think, that’s my son Bryce or his girlfriend, Daisy. But the...
EXPLAINER: Why Istanbul blast has political implications
ISTANBUL (AP) — The attack on a central avenue in Istanbul is a stark reminder of the bombings in Turkish cities between 2015 and 2017 that crushed the public’s sense of security and heralded a new phase in Turkey’s decades-long fight against outlawed Kurdish groups. After Sunday’s...
