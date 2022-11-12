ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook Will Stop Fact-Checking Trump After He Announces 2024 Presidential Run

Facebook will stop fact-checking Donald Trump after he announces his 2024 presidential run due to Meta’s political speech policy, CNN reported Tuesday. “Some of you have reached out seeking guidance regarding fact-checking political speech in anticipation of a potential candidacy announcement from former President Trump,” a Meta manager emailed fact-checkers Tuesday, according to a memo obtained by CNN. The memo reminded staffers “political speech is ineligible for fact-checking. This includes the words a politician says as well as photo, video, or other content that is clearly labeled as created by the politician or their campaign.”
David Zaslav Says Ad Market Is Tanking: ‘Weaker Than It Was During COVID’

The Warner Bros. Discovery CEO says ad sales are crumbling, something the mogul didn’t forecast when he bought his movie and TV empire. Warner Bros. Discovery chief executive David Zaslav said Tuesday that entertainment companies are facing a huge challenge — the advertising market is crumbling just as studios are diverting cash to fuel a massive arms race in streaming.
