Can Elon Musk Save Twitter by Turning His Crypto Bros Into Pay Pals? | PRO Insight
The app's billionaire owner is banking that users will make payments via tweet as he pivots from an ad-based business model
Elon Musk Fires Twitter Employees Who Publicly and Privately Challenged Him: ‘This Man Has No Idea WTF He’s Talking About’
“Free speech” apparently only goes so far inside Twitter. New owner Elon Musk has reportedly fired several employees for criticizing his leadership publicly on Twitter and privately in internal Slack channels. At least two longtime engineers at the social media platform were let go over the weekend after they...
Former Classmates Are Sharing What Happened To Their School's "Smart Kid," And The Valedictorian-To-Prison Pipeline Is Kind Of Concerning
"I saw our valedictorian at our high school reunion last year. He drove his Tesla back to our small ass town, and he looked like a fish out of water. It was hilarious."
Facebook Will Stop Fact-Checking Trump After He Announces 2024 Presidential Run
Facebook will stop fact-checking Donald Trump after he announces his 2024 presidential run due to Meta’s political speech policy, CNN reported Tuesday. “Some of you have reached out seeking guidance regarding fact-checking political speech in anticipation of a potential candidacy announcement from former President Trump,” a Meta manager emailed fact-checkers Tuesday, according to a memo obtained by CNN. The memo reminded staffers “political speech is ineligible for fact-checking. This includes the words a politician says as well as photo, video, or other content that is clearly labeled as created by the politician or their campaign.”
AOC Blasts Ticketmaster as a ‘Monopoly’ During Frozen Sale of Taylor Swift Tickets: ‘Break Them Up’
The U.S. congresswoman said the company's "merger with LiveNation should never have been approved" while Swift fans scrambled for Eras Tour tickets
David Zaslav Says Ad Market Is Tanking: ‘Weaker Than It Was During COVID’
The Warner Bros. Discovery CEO says ad sales are crumbling, something the mogul didn’t forecast when he bought his movie and TV empire. Warner Bros. Discovery chief executive David Zaslav said Tuesday that entertainment companies are facing a huge challenge — the advertising market is crumbling just as studios are diverting cash to fuel a massive arms race in streaming.
Kanye ‘Ye’ West Has Spouted Antisemitic Lyrics, Nazi Comments Since 2005 | Special Report
Wrap Investigation: The musician has made problematic statements about Jewish people -- many of them public -- on at least a half-dozen occasions
