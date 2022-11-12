ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Holiday Break Camp starts Dec. 19

By Karah Wilson Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago

Owensboro Parks & Recreation is offering a Holiday Break Camp from Dec. 19-30.

The registration deadline is Dec. 2.

Owensboro, KY
