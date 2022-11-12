Read full article on original website
Morning Sun
Murder victim was 2, mom and brother hospitalized
A ceremonial fire is burning for a 2-year-old shot and killed near Mt. Pleasant Sunday – the second person killed in domestic violence on the Isabella Indian Reservation in eight days – as his mother and brother remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds. MorningStar Shines Pelcher is stable at...
Police release name of Saginaw man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting
SAGINAW, MI — Police have released the name of a Saginaw man recently killed in a shooting, allegedly by a minor suspect. Damian M. Martinez, who turned 20 in April, suffered at least one fatal gunshot wound around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Police responded to the reported shooting at 922 N. Porter St. on the city’s West Side, finding Martinez wounded outside the home.
Michigan State Police trooper charged with punching cuffed Saginaw man had 2 prior citizen complaints
SAGINAW, MI — Before he was charged with assaulting a Saginaw man during a traffic stop, a Michigan State Police trooper was the subject of two citizen complaints in a few months’ time. Both complainants alleged the trooper, 27-year-old Bram L. Schroeder, pulled them over then searched their...
Sunday afternoon shooting leaves Saginaw man dead, teen jailed
SAGINAW, MI — A Sunday afternoon shooting in Saginaw has resulted in the death of one young man and the jailing of a teen. About 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, police responded to a reported drive-by shooting at 922 N. Porter Street on the city’s West Side. They arrived to find a 20-year-old Saginaw man had been shot at least once outside a residence.
Detroit News
Teen suspected in fatal Saginaw shooting arrested
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday in Saginaw, Michigan State Police said Monday. Police were called at about 3 p.m. Sunday to the 900 block of North Porter Street near Miller Street for a report of a shooting. According to a preliminary investigation,...
Ex-con who used parole card to force way into Bay County homes heads back to prison
BAY CITY, MI — One morning last September, an ex-con used his parole card to jimmy his way into two Bay County houses. In both instances, two women sleeping in their homes were awakened by the intruder. As a result, the interloper is will be once again calling prison...
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old boy in custody after man shot to death in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing a man Sunday in Saginaw. According to police, the 20-year-old victim was shot outside a home in the 900 block of North Porter St. around 3 p.m. He died at a hospital. Police arrested the teen...
WNEM
Police investigate deadly Saginaw shooting, juvenile suspect arrested
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police troopers are investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man in Saginaw on Sunday. Troopers responded to the scene at a home in the 900 block of N. Porter Street at 3 p.m. Investigators said the victim was shot outside of a house. The...
California parole absconder pleads to shooting at police in Bay County traffic stop
BAY CITY, MI — Last autumn, a California parole absconder allegedly fired a shotgun at two Hampton Township police officers when they approached him during a traffic stop. After holding the officers at bay in a standoff along a rural road, the alleged gunman surrendered, forfeiting the half-pound of crystal methamphetamine he had with him.
redlakenationnews.com
Murder-Suicide Leaves 2 Dead on Isabella Indian Reservation; 2 Others Injured
Tragedy has hit the Isabella Indian Reservation, the home of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, near Mt. Pleasant, Mich. The Saginaw Chippewa Tribe announced earlier today, November 13, 2022, that in the early morning hours of Sunday, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police were called for a domestic disturbance, with reported shots fired, in Chippewa Township within the bounds of the reservation.
nbc25news.com
POLICE: 2 dead, 2 injured from 'domestic disturbance' incident in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. —Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police responded to a domestic disturbance call with reported shots fired early Sunday morning. Police responded to a domestic disturbance within the Isabella Reservation boundaries on November 13. Upon investigation, police said they found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after semi carrying 80,000 pounds of corn hits SUV head-on in west Michigan
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person died after they were hit by a semi-truck carrying 80,000 pounds of corn Friday in west Michigan. Michigan State Police said the truck was driving west on 14 Mile Road at 14 Mile Court in Kent County's Courtland Township when the driver tried to pass a turning vehicle on the shoulder.
Tribal police investigating apparent murder-suicide
MT. PLEASANT, MI – Two people are dead and two others were injured early Sunday morning in what’s being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide. Few details were immediately released regarding the Sunday, Nov. 13, altercation. Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police were called to a Chippewa Township residence for a...
Michigan man arrested for meth after car chase with police
He has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine
Troopers Respond to Shooting Death in Newago Co.
Michigan State Troopers from the Hart Post say they are on scene at a shooting death in Newaygo County. It happened near the corner of Sleeper Ave. and W. 80th St south of Fremont. Troopers say despite rumors on social media, there does not appear to be any threat to...
WNEM
Sheriff searches for missing dementia patient
ROSCOMMON, Mich. (WNEM) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing dementia patient who walked away from his home on foot. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said the 86-year-old patient, Hazen Holen, who goes by the name Bill, lives in Houghton Lake. Investigators said that Bill make be asking for a ride from strangers and believes he belongs in Frederic due to his dementia.
Saginaw women testify they saw husband, father shot dead during Father’s Day block party
SAGINAW, MI — To commemorate Father’s Day, a Saginaw family participated in a block party near their South Side home. What should have been a celebration on a summer afternoon ended up marred in gunfire and bloodshed, with 43-year-old father of four Monte E. Wilson mortally wounded. Wilson’s...
Were two shootings in two days connected?
Kent County sheriff's detectives are trying to determine if a series of recent shootings in the area around East Kentwood High School are related.
Woman to stand trial in deaths of 2 Michigan bicyclists
IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A woman has been ordered to stand trial on second-degree murder and other charges after five bicyclists were struck by her vehicle as they rode in a summer charity event in western Michigan.Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet said during a preliminary hearing Thursday that Mandy Benn was intoxicated by a "cocktail of drugs," despite testimony that she had only therapeutic levels of medication in her system, MLive.com reported.Voet also said Benn, 42, acted with a "wanton and willful … disregard of life."Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler has said Benn was trying to pass a UPS truck on July...
Sheriff: Driver arrested for having meth, running from police in Montcalm Co.
The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says an attempted traffic stop led to a man’s arrest for having and intending to deliver drugs.
