Mount Pleasant, MI

Morning Sun

Murder victim was 2, mom and brother hospitalized

A ceremonial fire is burning for a 2-year-old shot and killed near Mt. Pleasant Sunday – the second person killed in domestic violence on the Isabella Indian Reservation in eight days – as his mother and brother remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds. MorningStar Shines Pelcher is stable at...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
The Saginaw News

Police release name of Saginaw man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting

SAGINAW, MI — Police have released the name of a Saginaw man recently killed in a shooting, allegedly by a minor suspect. Damian M. Martinez, who turned 20 in April, suffered at least one fatal gunshot wound around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Police responded to the reported shooting at 922 N. Porter St. on the city’s West Side, finding Martinez wounded outside the home.
SAGINAW, MI
redlakenationnews.com

Murder-Suicide Leaves 2 Dead on Isabella Indian Reservation; 2 Others Injured

Tragedy has hit the Isabella Indian Reservation, the home of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, near Mt. Pleasant, Mich. The Saginaw Chippewa Tribe announced earlier today, November 13, 2022, that in the early morning hours of Sunday, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police were called for a domestic disturbance, with reported shots fired, in Chippewa Township within the bounds of the reservation.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
nbc25news.com

POLICE: 2 dead, 2 injured from 'domestic disturbance' incident in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. —Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police responded to a domestic disturbance call with reported shots fired early Sunday morning. Police responded to a domestic disturbance within the Isabella Reservation boundaries on November 13. Upon investigation, police said they found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

Sheriff searches for missing dementia patient

ROSCOMMON, Mich. (WNEM) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing dementia patient who walked away from his home on foot. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said the 86-year-old patient, Hazen Holen, who goes by the name Bill, lives in Houghton Lake. Investigators said that Bill make be asking for a ride from strangers and believes he belongs in Frederic due to his dementia.
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
CBS Detroit

Woman to stand trial in deaths of 2 Michigan bicyclists

IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A woman has been ordered to stand trial on second-degree murder and other charges after five bicyclists were struck by her vehicle as they rode in a summer charity event in western Michigan.Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet said during a preliminary hearing Thursday that Mandy Benn was intoxicated by a "cocktail of drugs," despite testimony that she had only therapeutic levels of medication in her system, MLive.com reported.Voet also said Benn, 42, acted with a "wanton and willful … disregard of life."Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler has said Benn was trying to pass a UPS truck on July...
IONIA COUNTY, MI

