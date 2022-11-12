ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bear Lake, CA

KTLA.com

Fighting Fentanyl in California: The Pipeline

It’s been impossible to miss the headlines about fentanyl-related deaths. Across the country, the synthetic opioid, often illicitly manufactured and mixed with other drugs, has wreaked havoc in communities across the country. Riverside County is a major pipeline for illegal fentanyl shipments coming from Mexico’s border to the United...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man arrested for string of jewelry heists across Southern California

Authorities believe they’ve found the man who has committed a string of jewelry heists across multiple Southern California counties. The 27-year-old suspect, Terence Bernell Smith Jr. from Lynwood, allegedly committed dozens of jewelry thefts across department stores, stealing around $138,000 of merchandise, authorities said. Smith allegedly committed a string of robberies targeting Macy’s, Kay Jewelers […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Keith Sweat will perform at Yaamava' Theater on Nov. 17

Keith Sweat will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater on Thursday, Nov. 17. The R&B singer will delight his fans with such hits as “Make It Last Forever” and “I Want Her.”. ----- THEN on Sunday, Nov. 20, Eric Moo will perform at Yaamava’ Theater. He is...
HIGHLAND, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Ontario International Airport takes a victory lap

Six years after achieving local ownership, airport officials released a report detailing how much the airport has thrived during that time. Some who fought to get the airport away from the city of Los Angeles say that’s exactly what they expected to happen. Apparently, the people who for years...
ONTARIO, CA
KTLA

2nd person found dead in Ontario wash amid search efforts

A second person was found dead in an Ontario storm basin Monday nearly a week after several people were swept away amid heavy rains, officials announced. The incident occurred Nov. 8, as a powerful rainstorm slammed Southern California and water filled the wash. Anthony Lopez, 63, was among those swept away and found dead that […]
ONTARIO, CA
foxla.com

Alleged bank robber arrested at nearby restaurant shortly after robbery

VICTORVILLE, Calif. - An alleged thief was arrested at a nearby Victorville restaurant yesterday shortly after robbing a bank, San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies announced Tuesday. Deputies responded to the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union on Seventh Street in Victorville around 3:20 p.m. after reports of a robbery in progress....
VICTORVILLE, CA
Fontana Herald News

UPDATE: Suspect who allegedly shot young woman in Fontana is arrested

A suspect who was wanted for his alleged involvement in the shooting of a young woman outside a restaurant in Fontana three months ago has been taken into custody, according to the Fontana Police Department. After an exhaustive search, 22-year-old Javier Torres was arrested, the P.D. said in a Facebook...
FONTANA, CA
foxla.com

Riverside communities on high alert amid string of home burglaries

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Riverside police investigators are asking for the public’s help to bust a crime ring with ties to criminal organizations in South America. Criminal crews from South America, also known as "criminal tourists," have been around for decades, but have primarily targeted businesses in the past. Now, officials say they have expanded their criminal enterprise to home burglaries and the Riverside community is being hit hard.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fire damages two buildings in southwestern Fontana on Nov. 13

A fire damaged two buildings in southwestern Fontana on the morning of Nov. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Crews were dispatched to a reported commercial fire in the 11100 block of Calabash Avenue. Crews quickly arrived to find smoke and fire showing from a vacant commercial building with multiple immediate exposures.
FONTANA, CA
KRON4 News

Sherri Papini begins serving prison sentence

REDDING, Calif. (KRON) — Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman who faked her own kidnapping in a elaborate hoax, has begun serving her prison sentence. According to federal inmate records, Papini is currently an inmate of Federal Correctional Institution Victorville, a medium security federal prison in San Bernardino County. In September, 40-year-old Papini was sentenced by […]
REDDING, CA

