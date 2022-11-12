Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Victorville interim shelter pet kennel completely filledThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Victorville resuming in-person council meetings tonight; a few agenda itemsThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Local Career Technical Education students tour Silverwood construction siteThe HD PostHesperia, CA
How to buy Bitcoin with Cash in the High DesertThe HD PostVictorville, CA
High Desert Bachata SalsaThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Related
Apple Valley Airshow draws over 10,000 spectators
APPLE VALLEY – The 19th Annual Apple Valley Airshow, held last month, drew over 10,000 spectators to the Apple Valley Airport – making it “one of the most exciting family events in the Victor Valley.”
Search continues for 4 missing in California storm runoff
Searchers probed a flooded basin Friday in a lengthening search for four people believed to have been swept down a wash during the powerful storm that drenched California early this week.
KTLA.com
Fighting Fentanyl in California: The Pipeline
It’s been impossible to miss the headlines about fentanyl-related deaths. Across the country, the synthetic opioid, often illicitly manufactured and mixed with other drugs, has wreaked havoc in communities across the country. Riverside County is a major pipeline for illegal fentanyl shipments coming from Mexico’s border to the United...
Man arrested for string of jewelry heists across Southern California
Authorities believe they’ve found the man who has committed a string of jewelry heists across multiple Southern California counties. The 27-year-old suspect, Terence Bernell Smith Jr. from Lynwood, allegedly committed dozens of jewelry thefts across department stores, stealing around $138,000 of merchandise, authorities said. Smith allegedly committed a string of robberies targeting Macy’s, Kay Jewelers […]
Fontana Herald News
Keith Sweat will perform at Yaamava' Theater on Nov. 17
Keith Sweat will be performing at Yaamava’ Theater on Thursday, Nov. 17. The R&B singer will delight his fans with such hits as “Make It Last Forever” and “I Want Her.”. ----- THEN on Sunday, Nov. 20, Eric Moo will perform at Yaamava’ Theater. He is...
iebusinessdaily.com
Ontario International Airport takes a victory lap
Six years after achieving local ownership, airport officials released a report detailing how much the airport has thrived during that time. Some who fought to get the airport away from the city of Los Angeles say that’s exactly what they expected to happen. Apparently, the people who for years...
2nd person found dead in Ontario wash amid search efforts
A second person was found dead in an Ontario storm basin Monday nearly a week after several people were swept away amid heavy rains, officials announced. The incident occurred Nov. 8, as a powerful rainstorm slammed Southern California and water filled the wash. Anthony Lopez, 63, was among those swept away and found dead that […]
nomadlawyer.org
San Bernardino: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In San Bernardino, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In San Bernardino California. If you are looking for a getaway that has a lot to offer, look no further than San Bernardino, California. This city is one of the largest in the Inland Empire, and is home to many attractions and events. The city...
foxla.com
Alleged bank robber arrested at nearby restaurant shortly after robbery
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - An alleged thief was arrested at a nearby Victorville restaurant yesterday shortly after robbing a bank, San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies announced Tuesday. Deputies responded to the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union on Seventh Street in Victorville around 3:20 p.m. after reports of a robbery in progress....
vvng.com
Palmdale Road briefly closed after head-on crash in Victorville near Cahuenga Road
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of Palmdale Road was closed following a head-on traffic collision in Victorville Saturday evening. The crash was reported on November 12, 2022, at approximately 6:35 P.M., and involved two dark colored sedans. Emergency workers arrived on scene and closed Palmdale Road at Cahuenga...
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – According to Redfin, data collected between February and April 2022, shows that the Trona zip code has the cheapest price per square foot, $31, of homes for sale in California. In addition, four other High Desert communities made the list of the top 15 ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices.
Fontana Herald News
UPDATE: Suspect who allegedly shot young woman in Fontana is arrested
A suspect who was wanted for his alleged involvement in the shooting of a young woman outside a restaurant in Fontana three months ago has been taken into custody, according to the Fontana Police Department. After an exhaustive search, 22-year-old Javier Torres was arrested, the P.D. said in a Facebook...
foxla.com
Riverside communities on high alert amid string of home burglaries
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Riverside police investigators are asking for the public’s help to bust a crime ring with ties to criminal organizations in South America. Criminal crews from South America, also known as "criminal tourists," have been around for decades, but have primarily targeted businesses in the past. Now, officials say they have expanded their criminal enterprise to home burglaries and the Riverside community is being hit hard.
Fontana Herald News
Fire damages two buildings in southwestern Fontana on Nov. 13
A fire damaged two buildings in southwestern Fontana on the morning of Nov. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Crews were dispatched to a reported commercial fire in the 11100 block of Calabash Avenue. Crews quickly arrived to find smoke and fire showing from a vacant commercial building with multiple immediate exposures.
paininthepass.info
Coroner ID Victorville Woman Killed In Two Vehicle Crash On Amargosa Road In Victorville
VICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The Victorville woman killed when her vehicle was T-bone by another vehicle, has been identified by the San Bernardino County Coroner as 43-year-old Rosalinda Orduna. According to the Victorville Police Department the accident happened at about 5:04am Friday November 4, 2022. The location...
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
NBC Los Angeles
‘The Audacity.' French Bulldog Stolen From Behind Fence in High Desert Crime Caught on Video
Thieves are caught on surveillance video taking a French bulldog from a High Desert yard in broad daylight and now the owners of that pet are pleading for help. Ramiro Ortega considers his dogs his children, especially 3-month-old Rocky, a French bulldog that he got for his wife after her dog recently passed away.
Sherri Papini begins serving prison sentence
REDDING, Calif. (KRON) — Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman who faked her own kidnapping in a elaborate hoax, has begun serving her prison sentence. According to federal inmate records, Papini is currently an inmate of Federal Correctional Institution Victorville, a medium security federal prison in San Bernardino County. In September, 40-year-old Papini was sentenced by […]
More people presumed dead in Ontario storm basin following heavy rainfall
A recovery operation is underway after 10 people were washed away by a swift current in an Ontario storm drain amid heavy rains Tuesday, and up to four of them remain missing. The incident was first reported around 9:50 a.m. on 4th Street near John Galvin Park. The operation is now focused on East Philadelphia […]
foxla.com
Texas woman who allegedly sold $30K jaguar cub to Riverside man charged
LOS ANGELES - A Texas woman accused of illegally selling a jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man who ended up re-selling the cub which was ultimately abandoned was indicted Tuesday. According to the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Trisha Denise Meyer of Houston is charged in a four-count...
Comments / 0