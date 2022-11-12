Read full article on original website
Focus key for LA Tech as Bulldogs look to end road woes against Charlotte
RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – December 3rd, 2020. Louisiana Tech defeated North Texas 42-31 in Denton to move to 5-3 during a COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. The Bulldogs haven’t won a game on the road since, dropping 13-consecutive contests. Bulldog Head Coach Sonny Cumbie has a chance to win his...
Tragedy, injury impact Natchitoches Central’s season
NATCHITOCHES – Natchitoches Central didn’t make a return trip to the Class 5A playoffs after the Chiefs rebounded from a winless 2020 season with a seven-win campaign in 2021. Twenty-four seniors in 2022 buoyed a group that had playoff expectations, perhaps developing into a district title contender in...
Northwood-Shreveport football player Quintavion White is the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 31-Nov. 6)
By Buck Ringgold Quintavion White helped his team rally from an early deficit to take down a team bidding to go 10-0. White, a senior tailback for Northwood-Shreveport, rushed for 196 yards and three TDs as the Falcons handed North DeSoto its first defeat with a 20-19 win on Nov. 4. He ...
Stretch of I-20 in Dixie Inn now Kim Cannon Memorial Interchange
DIXIE INN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The site of a tragic accident in Dixie Inn, La. now serves to honor a local woman’s legacy. Family and friends of Kim Cannon gathered at Interstate 20 near mile-marker 44 near Dixie Inn for a ceremony this morning. Cannon was only 35 years old when an 18-wheeler slammed into her vehicle and killed her in September 2020.
One Class at a Time: Elm Grove Middle School
BOSSIER CITY, LA_ This week's One Class at a Time Winner was surprised when KTBS 3's Jan Elkins presented a check to one of their coaches on Veteran's Day. Coach Chris Kourvelas says he already knows what he's doing what the money.
Coroner IDs man struck by multiple big rigs
The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. The Caddo Parish Coroner identified a victim who was struck early Friday morning by at least two big rigs and died. Focus key for LA Tech as Bulldogs look...
Benton, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Veteran owned business opens in Haughton
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event for Stacy Berry Real Estate in Haughton on Friday November 11, 2022. Stacy Berry Real Estate is a Veteran owned business, but that’s not all. Everybody in the company’s office is either a military child or the spouse of active duty military personnel.
Feeling more like winter than Autumn
‘It’s like opening day of season’: A look at what …. Texas legislators have their eyes on topics ranging from transgender and reproductive rights to immigration, property taxes and voting ahead of the 2023 session. Veteran’s Parade rolls through Shreveport. Each year, hundreds of local veterans are...
TxDOT sees spike in deaths involving people not wearing seatbelts
The Texas Department of Transportation wants you to buckle up every day, but the agency spent National Seat Belt Day driving the point home. TxDOT sees spike in deaths involving people not wearing …. The Texas Department of Transportation wants you to buckle up every day, but the agency spent...
Rockets Over the Red 2022: Lyons-designed bridge light show to coordinate with fireworks
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — This year’s Rockets Over the Red Firework Festival will light up Shreveport/Bossier in a completely new way, fusing fireworks with a light show designed by Broadway lighting designer Jason Lyons. The light show, which will be synced with the fireworks, will take place on...
3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport
Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
Two 3.0 earthquakes in two years for Mooringsport, La.
A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Mooringsport, La. just after noon on Sunday. The event occurred SSW of Mooringsport at 12:43 p.m., at a depth of 2.7 miles. The United States Geological Service also reported the earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport, La. A 3.0 earthquake was also...
Mayper retires, Ruzicka Elevated to Head Football Coach at ETBU
MARSHALL, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – East Texas Baptist University Athletic Department has announced a transition in coaching leadership for the ETBU Tiger Football program. Head Football Coach Brian Mayper has announced his retirement from collegiate coaching after five seasons at ETBU to pursue other opportunities. Mayper’s career has included 31 years of coaching football and 24 years at the collegiate level, finishing with an overall record of 63-29 as a head coach. ETBU has named Calvin Ruzicka as the seventh Head Coach for Tiger Football. Ruzicka has served as the Defensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach at ETBU since 2018. Prior to coming to University Hill, Ruzicka spent 17 years at Cedar Hill High School, where he won Texas state championships in 2006, 2013, and 2014 and was state runner-up in 2012.
Caddo Parish residents says they felt the earth move beneath their feet Sunday afternoon
Shortly before one o’clock Sunday afternoon, the earth moved for folks in Blanchard. Geophysicist Paul Caruso with the US Geological Service confirms an earthquake took place in Caddo Parish, about 16 miles west-northwest of Shreveport. “The magnitude was 3.0. At this point, we have about 16 reports of it...
Tracking Monday showers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been another chilly day in the ArkLaTex but I am proud to report that some folks eventually reached the mid-50s, so it wasn’t all too terrible. Sunny skies have been very friendly as well. Tonight, lows will not be as dramatic as last night, we’re looking at mainly the mid-30s. Some folks will see the low 30s and upper-20s, but this won’t be widespread. Patchy frost is expected.
ALDI grocery store coming to southwest Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A new major grocery chain is coming to Shreveport soon. Aldi is planning to build a new location in southwest Shreveport as part of its recent expansion. Construction of the new 19,423 square-foot grocery store is planned for the 9500 block of Mansfield Rd. in...
Earthquake confirmed in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a whole lot of shaking going on in Caddo Parish Sunday afternoon. Residents around Blanchard, Louisiana felt earthquake-like effects around their homes. The United States Geological Service has since confirmed a 3.0 earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported...
Webster Parish man recognized with life-saving award
MINDEN, La. -- A Webster Parish man who risked his life to save the life of another was recognized Monday by Sheriff Jason Parker. Parker presented Andrew Lincoln, with Harmon's Towing & Recovery, with a Life Saving Award because of his heroic action of saving a car crash victim last month.
Shreveport has twice national average of meth in its wastewater
A report shows Shreveport’s wastewater contains double the amount of meth in the system than anywhere else in the country. Nick Goeders, Executive Director of the Louisiana Addiction Research Center, said it does not surprise him whatsoever.
