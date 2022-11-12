Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
adastraradio.com
Bulldog Running Game Too Much For Warriors on Senior Day
Sterling, Kan. -The Sterling College Warriors hosted the McPherson Bulldogs on Senior Day. The Warriors looked to put together back-to-back wins and the Bulldogs were looking to even the score in their win/loss column. At the end of the day, McPherson’s running game proved to be too much for the Warriors and the Bulldogs beat Sterling 47-10.
adastraradio.com
Warrior Men Split at Tabor Classic
HILLSBORO, Kan.-The Sterling men’s basketball team took the familiar trip to Hillsboro, Kan. to the Tabor College Classic for a couple of non-conference games. Sterling went 1-1 over the weekend getting a win over Randall University, 85-69, and lost to Hastings College, 84-74, who remains undefeated on the season.
adastraradio.com
Taya Wilson Named KCAC Offensive Player of the Week
WICHITA, Kan. — Taya Wilson of No. 13 Sterling College and Taylor Jackson of Friends University have earned the KCAC Women’s Basketball Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The two student-athletes were selected for their performances from Nov. 7-13 by a vote of conference sports information directors.
adastraradio.com
Fourth-Quarter Rally Propels No. 1 Dragons Past No. 4 Reivers
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – The top-ranked Hutchinson Community College Football team was on the ropes Saturday at No. 4 Iowa Western. Trailing by 11 points as the game entered the middle stages of the final quarter at Titan Stadium, the Jayhawk Conference champion Blue Dragons rallied, getting huge plays from running back Dylan Kedzior, the special teams and Rodney Green Jr., to pull off a thrilling 29-28 victory over the Iowa Conference champion Reivers in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Wichita to host high-level basketball players in Air Capital Hoopfest
Some of the best high school basketball players will be heading to Wichita in December to compete in a three-day basketball showcase.
adastraradio.com
Dragons Place 4th at NJCAA National Championships
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – One of the best overall seasons in Hutchinson Community College Women’s Cross Country history closed with the best finish in a Division I national championship on Saturday. The No. 3-ranked Blue Dragons placed fourth in the 2022 NJCAA Women’s Division I Cross Country Championships at...
adastraradio.com
MHS Announces 2022 Wall of Fame Inductees
MCPHERSON, Kan. – On December 9th, between the girls and boys varsity basketball games against Andover, McPherson High School will induct 12 individuals into the 2022 Wall of Fame at the Roundhouse. MHS will also be hanging State Championship banners, and honoring the following teams: 2021 Girls Tennis, 2022...
Moundridge, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Elyria Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Moundridge High School on November 14, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
goshockers.com
Rege Klitzke to Retire From Wichita State
WICHITA, Kan. – Longtime Wichita State Athletics administrator Rege Klitzke will retire on January 7, 2023, Wichita State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal announced on November 14. He has worked at Wichita State for 23 years as the Senior Associate Athletic Director for Business Operations. "It has been an...
Vopat wins 2022 Cowboy Joe
Over 100 Abilene high school students took over the auditorium for the 2022 Cowboy Joe competitions Friday night. In the end, R.J. Vopat took the victory. This is the second year Cowboy Joe incorporated a game night competition instead of a dance. “Thank you for all the support. It meant...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winter weather kicks off the workweek
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for a large portion of the region for tomorrow in anticipation of our next storm system. With temperatures fluctuating right around freezing, a rain/snow mixture can be expected to track across the region throughout the day. Light snowfall creeps into western Kansas as we...
KSNT
Much of Northeast Kansas under a Winter Weather Advisory as first snowfall event moves in
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – 7:00 P.M. Monday – 6:00 A.M. Tuesday – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. Precipitation chances move into northeast Kansas as early as this morning, especially in our northwestern counties. However, it appears...
KWCH.com
Light snow blankets parts of Kansas, moisture encourages farmers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Traffic for the evening commute rolled along smoothly overall in the Wichita area as heavier snowfall was primarily off to the west, the south and the east. The first taste of winter continued with overnight temperature in Wichita dipping into the lower 20s. As of...
Wintry conditions in Wichita's forecast
A wintry mix possible today, less than an inch of accumulation is expected. Steve gets the KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from KSN Meteorologist Warren Sears.
adastraradio.com
Lee I. White
Lee Irvin White, 92, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022, at The Cedars, McPherson. He was born on January 4, 1930, the son of Walter and Dorothy White. Lee joined the Army on April 21, 1950, and honorably served in the Korean War. After completing...
kfdi.com
Wichita breaks daily snowfall record
The Wichita area did not see much snow Monday, but it was enough to break the daily snowfall record for November 14. In Wichita, the National Weather Service recorded 4-tenths of an inch of accumulation, beating the old record of 3-tenths, set back in 1929. Russell ended up setting a...
wichitabyeb.com
Igloo season returns to Nortons Brewing Company for outdoor fun in Wichita
Being able to provide a unique experience can help set you apart from all the fun there is to be had in Wichita. When it comes to patio time, I’m not sure anybody has something more unique than Nortons Brewing Company and their garden igloos. If you’ve never heard...
adastraradio.com
Vernice Lucille Brubaker
Vernice Lucille Brubaker, 91, of McPherson, Kansas passed away at 12:41 a.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in McPherson, Kansas. Vernice was born in Seattle, Washington on August 31, 1931, a daughter of Myrtle (Mohler) and Victor Wilhelm. Vernice attended LaVerne College, LaVerne, California where she received her teaching degree. She...
Driver hospitalized in Salina after I-70 crash
LINCOLN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Ismael Arrelano, 46, Mexico, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of 26th Road. The driver lost control of the Nissan....
Comments / 0