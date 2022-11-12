Sterling, Kan. -The Sterling College Warriors hosted the McPherson Bulldogs on Senior Day. The Warriors looked to put together back-to-back wins and the Bulldogs were looking to even the score in their win/loss column. At the end of the day, McPherson’s running game proved to be too much for the Warriors and the Bulldogs beat Sterling 47-10.

STERLING, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO