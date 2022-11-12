Read full article on original website
tinyhousetalk.com
The Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas
This is the Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas. If you like lamas, farms, and silo house conversions, this may be your match made in heaven!. Don’t miss other interesting silo homes like this, join our FREE Tiny House Newsletter. The Laughing Lama Farm Silo House...
WacoTrib.com
New glass collection sites to feed Waco's O-I glass plant
Since 1944, Owens-Illinois and its forebears have doted on glass in Waco, the now 1-million-square-foot plant on Beverly Drive producing bottles and paying union wages. Glass recycling is nothing new there, but a new program is giving the public in the Waco area more opportunities to take part, while directing some of the proceeds to the United Way.
Mayor confirms ‘Yellowstone’ will film in this North Texas town
The hit television show starring Kevin Costner "Yellowstone" will be filming in North Texas this week.
KWTX
Structure fire in Hewitt
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters were on scene this evening at a structure fire in Hewitt, according to the fire department’s Facebook. They say the fire broke out in the 600 block of Sun Valley Blvd. Thankfully, everyone was able to evacuate and no one was injured. They say...
fox44news.com
Canine flu discovered in Waco community
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – At least three coughing dogs in the Waco community have tested positive for the canine flu. A local clinic said Monday afternoon that there is a decent-sized outbreak of upper respiratory disease working its way through Waco and surrounding communities. Other veterinarians in the area have also seen a dramatic increase in dogs experiencing upper respiratory symptoms – such as coughing, sneezing, lethargy, poor appetite and increased respiratory rate – over the last two weeks.
KWTX
Oldest, largest Scottish clan gathering hits Central Texas for its 61st year
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The sites and sounds of bagpipes, men in kilts, and Celtic food transported Central Texans to Scotland this weekend at the 61st annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games in Salado. The event was hosted by the Salado Museum and College Park, taking place at Thomas Arnold...
WacoTrib.com
Whooping cranes descend on Lake Waco en route to the Texas coast
Lake Waco got a visit this week from some famous feathered guests en route to their winter homes on the Texas coast. Birders on Sunday and Monday reported a flock of 40 or more whooping cranes on the mud flats near Reynolds Creek Park. The flock was a sizable part...
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall
Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
WacoTrib.com
Waco may scrap plan for hotel next to Baylor basketball arena
The city of Waco may scrap plans for a hotel across the street from Baylor University’s riverfront basketball arena set to open in a little more than a year. If the Waco City Council takes staff recommendations, the city would still build a parking garage at University Parks Drive and Clay Avenue, but instead of a hotel rising several floors on top, the planned 450-spot garage would have retail space around it and an artistic facade, under a plan Assistant City Manager Paul Cain presented during a city council meeting Tuesday. The changes would allow the city to keep its spending on the garage to $19 million, as opposed to a $24.7 million estimate for the more complicated version able to integrate with a hotel developed by an outside firm.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Veterans Thanksgiving lunch Wednesday at Lee Lockwood
McLennan County Veterans One Stop will have an in-person Thanksgiving lunch for veterans and their families from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Traditional Thanksgiving fare including turkey, dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy will be served. The Allen...
KWTX
A veteran owned shop was burglarized on Veteran’s Day with $50,000 worth of items gone
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A veteran owned shop in Copperas Cove needs your help finding thieves who broke into their store, Apollo’s Sports and Collectibles. Adding insult to injury, the crooks broke into the store on Veteran’s Day, leaving the store a mess. Four burglars broke into...
WacoTrib.com
Developer, doctors plan mental health hospital at shuttered Marlin VA
A Southeast Texas real estate developer and two medical doctors say they have raised $20 million in private capital to purchase the long-disused Veterans Affairs hospital in Marlin and convert it into a mental health and behavioral health facility. Konstantin Savvon of Montgomery, Texas, said he has partnered with Dr....
franchising.com
Can You Dig It, Central Texas? Big Chicken Coming Soon to the Heart of Texas
Jace Mattinson Signs Agreement to Grow Shaquille O’Neal Owned Big Chicken’s Presence in Killeen, Waco and College Station. Big Chicken announced today that entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “Big Chicken is making a major splash in...
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Recycle scrap tires next Saturday in Waco
The 21st annual McLennan County Veterans Association flag retirement and disposal ceremony will start at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. The event is hosted by the city of Woodway and the Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Following an indoor...
New Plant Coming To Killeen, Texas From South Korean Business
Recently, it seems like businesses around the world have noticed that the growth of Central Texas could be beneficial to them. Most recently, a distillery in Waco was just purchased by London company, which you can read about here. But what about companies that bring business into the state?. Recently,...
Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas
There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
19-year-old dead after trail ride car crash; mother searching for answers
WACO, Texas — After the untimely death of her daughter La’Fairreya Linda Faye Taylor Sumpter, her mother and family are left to mourn her death and are now asking more people to come forward with details about what happened. La’Fairreya Sumpter, 19, was one of six people involved...
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waco Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
fox44news.com
Police: Serious injuries in Temple crash
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A vehicle crash in Temple has resulted in serious injuries, according to the Police Department. The department said the crash occurred at 10700 W. State Highway 36. Officers responded to the scene at 11:11 a.m. This crash is under investigation, and travelers are advised...
