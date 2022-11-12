ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

KTAR.com

Tickets for Disney’s Frozen at ASU Gammage go on sale

PHOENIX — Show tickets for Disney’s Frozen at ASU Gammage went on sale Monday. Prices for a single ticket begin at $20 and can be purchased online. The show will run from Feb. 22 through March 5. Frozen in Tempe is set to include songs from the original...
TEMPE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Graham victorious, Carney, Werner firm up SUSD race lead

Barry Graham has won the Scottsdale City Council race, defeating Pamela Carter 58% to 42%, according to the latest unofficial results released Monday night by the Maricopa County Recorder's office. Meanwhile, Amy Carney and Carine Werner - the two candidates in the Scottsdale Unified Governing Board race endorsed by the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season

Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. The development, called “The Ranch," mainly touts industrial uses with manufacturing warehouses for things like semiconductors and trucking bays. What are the hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season?. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. On Your Side...
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Phoenix, AZ

Sunshine and beer are a match made in heaven, so it’s no surprise that Phoenix, Arizona, is home to some fantastic and top-rated breweries serving delicious local ales for you to try. However, with so many breweries to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. But don’t worry! We have compiled a list of the top-rated breweries in Phoenix for you to choose from.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

1 person burned in fire at 'the Zone' in downtown Phoenix

Firefighters say one person was hospitalized with burn injuries following reports of multiple tents on fire at "the Zone" during the early-morning hours of Nov. 14. The area is home to over a thousand homeless people near downtown Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Arizona Taco Festival returns Nov. 12-13 for 13th year

The often imitated, never duplicated Arizona Taco Festival is bringing its flare and fiesta to the East Valley this weekend. The Valley’s most popular event is set to return today and tomorrow, Nov. 12 and 13, at a new location—Bell Bank Park in Mesa with celebrity Chef Aaron May as a special guest and event host. May, known for his regular appearances on the Food Network, "Guy’s Grocery Games" as well as producing the largest annual official NFL tailgate event each year at the Big Game, is inviting his taco brethren from the world of sports, TV, food and film to this year’s event.
MESA, AZ
seniorresource.com

Retirement Communities Near Phoenix: Top Ten!

Thinking about retirement communities? Undoubtedly, you’ve already consulted Google for answers, but maybe you didn’t have any luck with your search. Good news! Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest. From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Arizona for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Relax and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Cool week ahead for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a pretty windy Sunday across the state today. Wind gusts have been up to 46 mph in Show Low, 35 in Flagstaff and 26 in Phoenix. As a disturbance passes to the north, a little bit of snow is expected to fall north of Flagstaff throughout the evening.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

‘Jose Loved People’: Phoenix Food Industry Mourns Loss of Cook, Father, and Friend

Father, grandfather, and prominent member of the Phoenix restaurant industry Jose Jimenez, 47, has died. Jimenez worked with many well-known restaurants and brands in the Phoenix food scene, including Gallo Blanco and Welcome Diner in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood, and most recently, with Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope and Cloth & Flame, an event company that creates culinary pop-ups in the Arizona wilderness and in historic and unique buildings.
PHOENIX, AZ
MomJunky

Adventurous Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona

Are you looking for adventurous things to do in Phoenix, Arizona? Stay right here! I've got you covered. Whether you're solo, with friends, or taking a day trip with family, all of these suggestions will keep you coming back to Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ

