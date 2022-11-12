Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FChandler, AZ
Local Favorite Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a SuccessSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
New General Business License Required for Mesa BusinessesSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
The richest person in Phoenix, ArizonaLuay RahilPhoenix, AZ
citysuntimes.com
'America's favorite car show' returns to Scottsdale for season finale Nov. 18-20
Start those engines and get ready for Goodguys’ 25th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals, a family-friendly and action-packed event held Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20 at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, organizer of America's favorite car shows, is going all out for this event, as...
citysuntimes.com
See inside Scottsdale-based interior designer Julia Buckingham's home listed for sale
Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has listed for sale Julia Buckingham’s of Buckingham Interiors Scottsdale home. Buckingham is well known for her modern-chic interior designs and leads a new generation of world-class interior designers. The home, at 13439 N 79th St., is listed by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International...
WATCH: Rare Javelina Sighting Caught on Ring Cam in Arizona Neighborhood
Arizona is home to a wide variety of desert wildlife, including rattlesnakes, Gila monsters, prairie dogs, javelina, horned toads, and, of course, the roadrunner (yes, the mohawk-sporting bird does exist outside of the Looney Tunes universe and, in fact, is hunted by coyotes). Typically, however, these animals remain in the...
KTAR.com
Tickets for Disney’s Frozen at ASU Gammage go on sale
PHOENIX — Show tickets for Disney’s Frozen at ASU Gammage went on sale Monday. Prices for a single ticket begin at $20 and can be purchased online. The show will run from Feb. 22 through March 5. Frozen in Tempe is set to include songs from the original...
East Valley Tribune
Graham victorious, Carney, Werner firm up SUSD race lead
Barry Graham has won the Scottsdale City Council race, defeating Pamela Carter 58% to 42%, according to the latest unofficial results released Monday night by the Maricopa County Recorder's office. Meanwhile, Amy Carney and Carine Werner - the two candidates in the Scottsdale Unified Governing Board race endorsed by the...
AZFamily
Hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season
Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. The development, called “The Ranch," mainly touts industrial uses with manufacturing warehouses for things like semiconductors and trucking bays. What are the hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season?. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. On Your Side...
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Phoenix, AZ
Sunshine and beer are a match made in heaven, so it’s no surprise that Phoenix, Arizona, is home to some fantastic and top-rated breweries serving delicious local ales for you to try. However, with so many breweries to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. But don’t worry! We have compiled a list of the top-rated breweries in Phoenix for you to choose from.
Residents in central Phoenix get rare sighting of javelina
A javelina was caught on Ring camera video walking through the Windsor Square Historic Neighborhood near Central and Camelback Road Friday night.
fox10phoenix.com
1 person burned in fire at 'the Zone' in downtown Phoenix
Firefighters say one person was hospitalized with burn injuries following reports of multiple tents on fire at "the Zone" during the early-morning hours of Nov. 14. The area is home to over a thousand homeless people near downtown Phoenix.
AZFamily
Community comes together to complete wheelchair ramp for disabled Mesa resident
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- They say it takes a village, which certainly holds true when taking care of those in the community who aren’t able to do something on their own. And some folks in Mesa did Something Good to give back. Volunteers with the Mesa Fire and...
citysuntimes.com
Arizona Taco Festival returns Nov. 12-13 for 13th year
The often imitated, never duplicated Arizona Taco Festival is bringing its flare and fiesta to the East Valley this weekend. The Valley’s most popular event is set to return today and tomorrow, Nov. 12 and 13, at a new location—Bell Bank Park in Mesa with celebrity Chef Aaron May as a special guest and event host. May, known for his regular appearances on the Food Network, "Guy’s Grocery Games" as well as producing the largest annual official NFL tailgate event each year at the Big Game, is inviting his taco brethren from the world of sports, TV, food and film to this year’s event.
Valley chef known as 'grandpa' found dead in canal. His family hasn't found any answers
PHOENIX — The death of Jose Mackario Jimenez remains a mystery more than a week after his body was found in a north Phoenix canal, investigators said. The 47-year-old’s remains were found by a utility worker early in the morning on Nov. 6 near 7th Avenue and Dunlap Road, his wife, Amanda Nash-Jimenez, said.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near Phoenix: Top Ten!
Thinking about retirement communities? Undoubtedly, you’ve already consulted Google for answers, but maybe you didn’t have any luck with your search. Good news! Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest. From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Arizona for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Relax and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Phoenix.
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)
The Scottsdale Police Department reported a motorcycle crash on Saturday morning. The accident occurred near 94th Street and Cactus Road at around 1 a.m. The police reported that the driver of the motorcycle was unable to maintain control of his bike while going around a roundabout. The motorcycle crashed into a stone wall in the center of the roundabout.
AZFamily
Cool week ahead for the Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a pretty windy Sunday across the state today. Wind gusts have been up to 46 mph in Show Low, 35 in Flagstaff and 26 in Phoenix. As a disturbance passes to the north, a little bit of snow is expected to fall north of Flagstaff throughout the evening.
Phoenix New Times
‘Jose Loved People’: Phoenix Food Industry Mourns Loss of Cook, Father, and Friend
Father, grandfather, and prominent member of the Phoenix restaurant industry Jose Jimenez, 47, has died. Jimenez worked with many well-known restaurants and brands in the Phoenix food scene, including Gallo Blanco and Welcome Diner in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood, and most recently, with Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope and Cloth & Flame, an event company that creates culinary pop-ups in the Arizona wilderness and in historic and unique buildings.
Adventurous Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona
Are you looking for adventurous things to do in Phoenix, Arizona? Stay right here! I've got you covered. Whether you're solo, with friends, or taking a day trip with family, all of these suggestions will keep you coming back to Phoenix.
This Is The Best Cupcake In All Of Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state.
