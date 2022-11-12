How Minnesota high school football teams fared in the quarterfinals

Minnesota high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 11 Playoffs

Class 6A

Rosemount 27, Centennial 0

Rosemount quarterback Landon Danner passed for a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown in the second half to secure the Irish's spot in the semifinal.

Eden Prairie 28, Shakopee 12

Shakopee scored first, but the Eagles scored 21 straight points to take the lead. Running back Liam Berndt rushed for 107 yards while the Eagled racked up 284 yards on the ground.

Lakeville South 37, Stillwater 14

Maple Grove 24, East Ridge 17

Maple Grove jumped to a 21-0 lead in the middle of the second quarter, but East Ridge rallied for two rushing touchdowns by Jaylin Reese to cut into the Crimson lead.

Class 4A

Zimmerman 51, Holy Angels 6

Hutchinson 60, Stewartville 22

Simley 46, Chisago Lakes 14

Rocori 22, North Branch 12

Rocori led North Branch by two when Jack Spanier 55-yard touchdown pass to Sebastian Novak to seal the win.

Class 3A

Watertown-Mayer 34, Cannon Falls 30

Cannon Falls rushed for 383 yards, but it wasn't enough as Watertown-Mayer rallied from down 10 in the fourth quarter.

New London-Spicer 18, Milaca 14

Milaca led 14-0 early in the second quarter, but three touchdown passes from Bennett Schultz gave the New London-Spicer the win.

Class 2A

Jackson County Central 27, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0

Barnseville 21, Moose Lake-Willow River 0

Chatfield 35, Blue Earth Area 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 14, Sauk Centre 7

Nolan Geislinger threw the 23-yard touchdown pass to Landon Neiman in the third quarter in what became the game-winning touchdown.

Class 1A

Minneota 35, Breckenridge 7

Deer River 26, Mahnomen/Waubun 14

Springfield 28, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 6

Fillmore Central 18, Lester Prairie 16

Fillmore Central quarterback Dillon O'Connor threw for 257 yards, and receiver Bryce Corson had eight receptions for 131 yards.