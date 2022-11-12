ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodway, TX

WacoTrib.com

New glass collection sites to feed Waco's O-I glass plant

Since 1944, Owens-Illinois and its forebears have doted on glass in Waco, the now 1-million-square-foot plant on Beverly Drive producing bottles and paying union wages. Glass recycling is nothing new there, but a new program is giving the public in the Waco area more opportunities to take part, while directing some of the proceeds to the United Way.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Structure fire in Hewitt

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters were on scene this evening at a structure fire in Hewitt, according to the fire department’s Facebook. They say the fire broke out in the 600 block of Sun Valley Blvd. Thankfully, everyone was able to evacuate and no one was injured. They say...
HEWITT, TX
fox44news.com

Texas Recycles Day event coming to Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB), in partnership with the City of Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department and PenFed Credit Union, will be hosting Texas Recycles Day – A Community Recycling and Shred Day Event this Tuesday. The event will take place from...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN

Taste of Texas | Killeen's Ohgane Korean Kitchen adds fried chicken to the menu

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen is known to have many great Asian restaurants, including Ohgane Korean Kitchen. Ohgane is a little spot hidden off West Stan Schlueter Loop that offers authentic Korean food. Currently sitting with a 4.3-star rating on Google, it offers an extensive menu, so you're never going to run out of options and different foods to try.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Canine flu discovered in Waco community

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – At least three coughing dogs in the Waco community have tested positive for the canine flu. A local clinic said Monday afternoon that there is a decent-sized outbreak of upper respiratory disease working its way through Waco and surrounding communities. Other veterinarians in the area have also seen a dramatic increase in dogs experiencing upper respiratory symptoms – such as coughing, sneezing, lethargy, poor appetite and increased respiratory rate – over the last two weeks.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Christmas Toy Drives in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The holiday season is upon us, and many are already thinking of Christmas shopping and their gift list. But, giving Christmas presents isn’t always easy, especially in a season of high prices due to inflation. There are many different organizations and programs asking...
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Thelma Tisdell celebrates 105 years on earth

TEMPLE, Texas — Saturday's call for celebration and it was a very special day for one lady in Temple, Texas. But, this day wasn't just any other birthday. It was a milestone. Thelma Tisdell thought it was another day in the nursing home. Little did she know, cake, presents,...
TEMPLE, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Waco, TX

Waco is a city in McLennan County, Texas. Add it to your travel list if you want an enjoyable vacation with many activities and natural beauty. Waco is a great place to visit for its friendly atmosphere and variety of things to do. You'll enjoy the moderate weather whether you're...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Belton police alert North Side residents about string of vehicle burglaries

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 15, issued an alert for residents in the North Side area after a recent string of vehicle burglaries. Surveillance video shared on the department’s Facebook page gets a close up shot of a man wearing a hoodie walking up to a residence, then walking onto the street, where several other men are seen walking near vehicles and residences.
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Police: Serious injuries in Temple crash

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A vehicle crash in Temple has resulted in serious injuries, according to the Police Department. The department said the crash occurred at 10700 W. State Highway 36. Officers responded to the scene at 11:11 a.m. This crash is under investigation, and travelers are advised...
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Recycle scrap tires next Saturday in Waco

The 21st annual McLennan County Veterans Association flag retirement and disposal ceremony will start at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. The event is hosted by the city of Woodway and the Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Following an indoor...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Whooping cranes descend on Lake Waco en route to the Texas coast

Lake Waco got a visit this week from some famous feathered guests en route to their winter homes on the Texas coast. Birders on Sunday and Monday reported a flock of 40 or more whooping cranes on the mud flats near Reynolds Creek Park. The flock was a sizable part...
WACO, TX

